Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
DPS Director Says He Will Resign if Troopers Had "Culpability" In Uvalde ResponseLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Here’s How Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Responded to the Second ShootingTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Related
O'Rourke is Hoping these Other Events will Close the Gap With Abbott for Texas Governor
Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. You may be aware that Democratic challenger and Republican Governor Greg Abbott will debate for the one and only time this Friday, September 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. The event will be broadcasted and streamed online.
KENS 5 Poll: Gov. Abbott could flip Latino males in major win for Republicans
SAN ANTONIO — Gov. Greg Abbott could achieve a significant feat in November by winning re-election and securing the Hispanic male vote. Republicans have pushed hard to sway Latino voters, particularly in southern Texas. The party is making a long-term play to ingratiate itself with a fast-growing demographic. Republicans...
KVUE
KVUE poll reveals who voters want to see in the top Texas races
AUSTIN, Texas — There’s an old adage that says the more things change, the more they stay the same. And according to KVUE's new poll, that applies to politics in Texas as well, as support for Republicans remains strong across the board heading into the November elections. "Texas...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his North Texas home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
MCKINNEY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, to avoid being served a subpoena Monday, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. Ernesto Martin Herrera, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Congressional leaders hold 'listening session' in Uvalde in response to the Robb shooting
SAN ANTONIO — Two members of the U.S. Congress from Texas will be hosting a "listening session" Monday in Uvalde in response to the Robb Elementary mass shooting. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (founder and chair of the Congressional Children’s Caucus) will be joined by Congressman Joaquin Castro, Senator Roland Gutierrez, parents, teachers, and other public officials.
Governor Abbott Brags of Having Transported 11,500 Illegal Immigrants From Texas to Sanctuary Cities
Drawing criticism for treating immigrants as "pawns" On September 26, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott shared details of the total number of illegal immigrants that have been relocated to so-called sanctuary cities around the United States under 'Operation Lone Star'.
foxsanantonio.com
Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston
HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Flees Home in Truck to Avoid Subpoena
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton went to great lengths to avoid being served a subpoena on Monday, fleeing from his home driven in a truck by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, an affidavit filed in federal court and obtained by The Texas Tribune reveals. The state’s top attorney is alleged to have deliberately avoided and even run away from a process server. Ernesto Martin Herrera was trying to serve Paxton with a subpoena to appear and testify at a federal court hearing Tuesday in a suit from nonprofits who want to block potential criminal charges for those who help...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
Beto O'Rourke blames Biden for more Texas Latinos voting GOP: 'Didn't spend a dime or day' in border region
AUSTIN, Texas – Beto O'Rourke, who is facing off against Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in November's election, said that the rightward shift of Latino voters in recent years is partly due to a disregard for the demographic by Democrats. "Candidate Biden didn't spend a dime or day in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas authorities, FBI arrest woman, juvenile for allegedly kidnapping Florida baby
An El Paso woman and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested Monday in connection with a traffic stop earlier this month where authorities discovered a kidnapped infant.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
REAL ID Deadline is Close, Here's What Texans Need to Know
Appointments to obtain a State ID or Driver's license are being booked for weeks and in some cases, months in advance so it is important to note that the deadline is approaching to obtain the federally mandated REAL ID-compliant card. Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's...
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
Black Texas Family Says the State is Stealing Their Farmland and They’re Fighting to Keep It
Plans to expand U.S. Highway 183 come at a cost for these Black Texas farmers. One family is fighting to save their 73.3 acres of land, which was originally obtained by Daniel Alexander, a slave who was granted the land from his owners in 1847. Alexander trained African Americans to ride horses for work, competitions, and escaping slavery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Texas-based Mexican restaurant chains among best in America, report says
Texas is home to many of the best things, high school football, barbecue, rodeos, music, nightlife, and much more. One of the best things though is food, nationwide and even worldwide, the Lone Star State has some of the best food offerings money can buy.
KWTX
‘We’re fighting some evil people’: Republican based “secure the border, stop human trafficking” rally aims to discuss border issues between Texas and Mexico
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Stop the invasion, secure our borders was put on today by the McLennan County Republican Party and McLennan County Republican Women. Recently, Governor Abbott has sent busloads of migrants to northern states. Most recently, Abbott sent two buses of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence...
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like every state, Texas has a set schedule for when it distributes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the state's Health and Human...
Fox News
825K+
Followers
159K+
Post
661M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1