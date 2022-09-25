ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

Texas Water Utilities issues boil water notice for some Henderson County customers

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Texas Water Utilities issued a boil water notice for some Henderson County customers on Saturday.

Officials said a water line was hit by a customer who was doing some yard work. The people who are being impacted are those who use the Westwood Beach 1 water system in Chandler.

This incident caused a leak that drained the tanks and caused a low-level lockout and the water pressure dropped. Since then, the leak was fixed and the system was flushed. The pressure is now at 64 psi.

TWU issued the boil water notice due to the low water pressure and to follow TCEQ rules. As soon as officials say their water samples are back to normal, they will remove notice.

“Providing safe and reliable water is of the utmost importance to us, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for this inconvenience,” said Texas Water Utilities.

The following guidelines should be followed during a boil water notice:

Immediately stop consumption of tap water if you are in an affected area. Experts say that water should be brought to a rolling boil, boiled for two additional minutes after and cooled prior to use or consumption. Even if the water is filtered, it should still be boiled.

For handwashing, the CDC says to be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, then rinse them well under running water. When bathing or showering, be sure not to swallow any water. For brushing teeth under a boil water notice, only use boiled or bottled water.

