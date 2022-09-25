Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer: Union County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Union County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The play-in round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 1, and the preliminary round must be played by Friday, Oct. 7. The first round must be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the quarterfinal round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 13. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Johnson. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at Johnson.
Big second half powers No. 5 Ridgewood past No. 6 Ramapo - Girls soccer recap
Jessica Kaye had a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored four unanswered goals in the second half to defeat No. 6 Ramapo, 4-1, in Franklin Lakes. Isabella Winn scored two goals and Katt Slott added a goal and an assist for Ridgewood...
Boys soccer: Super Essex Conference stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Super Essex Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including...
Morris County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Pequannock wins, snaps skid
Brendan Brady and Jovan Vinas scored two goals apiece as Pequannock defeated Whippany Park, 4-3, in Pompton Plains. Ryan Foley made seven saves for Pequannock (3-4-1), which snapped a five game winless streak. Sebastian Giraldo had two goals for Whippany Park (5-3), which had won four in a row. Matt...
Passaic County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Eastern Christian draws
Gabriel Serafin’s second-half goal gave Saddle Brook a 1-1 tie against Saddle Brook in Saddle Brook. Lucas Genuario got Eastern Christian (1-3-2) on the board in the first half with an assist from Ruslan Gorter. Jonathan Dykman made 10 saves. Saddle Brook moved to 1-5-1. The N.J. High School...
Burlington County boys soccer for Sept. 27: Shawnee rolls, Willingboro wins
Sophomore Sean McFadden produced a hat trick while classmate Jacob Santamaria added two goals as Shawnee stopped Cinnaminson 6-1 in Cinnaminson. Shawnee’s (4-1-2) last tally came on an own goal by Cinnaminson in the 78th minute. Junior keeper Braeden Hurley finished with seven saves for Shawnee. Sophomore Noah Huber...
Field Hockey: Middletown South tops neighbor Middletown North (PHOTOS)
Avery Lassman and Caroline Bedetti both scored goals apiece to lift Middletown South a 5-0 win over Middletown North at home in Middletown. Makenna Blozen also scored and tallied two assists on the day as Middletown South improved to 6-1 on the season. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and tallied 11 shots on goal in the game.
Mercer County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: Hun wins, Princeton rolls
Alexa Cavalli and Logan Frith’s goals led Hun to a 6-0 start as it defeated Robbinsville 2-1 in Robbinsville. Hun got on the board in the first quarter before tacking on another score in the third. Phoebe Thielmann assisted on both goals while Norah Kempson made seven saves. Maddie...
Divisional changeup powering Oak Knoll girls soccer, state’s leading scorer
The ball slid across the grass at Oak Knoll as the last few seconds of a 4-0 win ran off on Monday. And, at that time, the game might as well have been over with no real motivation to put forth anymore energy. But that’s not how sophomore Riley Cross...
Hudson County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 27: St. Dominic, North Bergen among winners
Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, made history in its 2-0 victory over No. 14 Kearny as head coach Brian Figueiredo notched his 200th career win. Ava Prisco and Jenna Tobia scored first-half goals for Watchung Hills (8-0) while Bella DeGiovanni made six saves. Gabriela Matias recorded...
Middlesex County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: South Plainfield wins
Ella Abernathy and Madeline Barry had a goal to lead South Brunswick past Metuchen 2-0 in South Plainfield. Barry got the scoring going in the first quarter for South Plainfield (6-3) off an assist from Samantha Grace Culver before Abernathy’s goal in the third assisted by Giovanna Fibraio. Margaret...
Who are the best field hockey seniors in N.J.? Send us your nominations now!
Over the next few weeks, we’re going to take a deep dive into each graduating class and highlight some of the best of the best. We’re now accepting nominations for the best seniors in New Jersey!. Here’s what you need to do. Send an email to Brian...
Undefeated field hockey teams after 2-plus weeks of play
We’re almost 20 days into the season and there are still some teams that have yet to taste defeat. We take a look at all of those teams and how they’re still standing.
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Where every school stands through Week 4
We are through Week 4 of the N.J. high school football season, which means the postseason is right around the corner and the NJSIAA UPR rankings become more and more important. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index. The top 16 teams through games...
Girls Soccer Top 20, Sept. 27: Unbeaten teams making a case for No. 1 spot
The statewide landscape continues to change, and with every day there seems to be another upset. The statewide outlook has changed again and the rankings look much different this week. Check out where teams landed in the first updated version of the NJ.com Top 20 of the season, including a few teams that are making their debut in the state rankings. This list includes teams from all over the state. Scroll through the post to get a full look at how things stack up in New Jersey.
National top 10 Pennington makes big statement, lays down marker for November
To say the Pennington girls soccer team wanted to make a statement on Tuesday might be the biggest understatement of the 2022 area season.
HS Football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 4
We are paying particular tribute in this spot to guys who engineered stirring victories for their teams in Week 4 at quarterback, and to just as many who made life difficult for their squad’s opposing QB. Fair is fair.
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Espo’s reopens: Pork chop Murphy returns to Raritan Borough, NJ
It's been over two months since Espo's restaurant in Raritan Borough was forced to close due to a grill fire on July 26. When it happened they promised a quick comeback and on Tuesday, Sept 27 they will make good on their word as Espo's reopens!. Espo's, a staple in...
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
