SpaceX rocket spotted in the sky over western Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday evening, viewers sent 22News pictures and video of what appeared to be a bright light slowly moving across the night sky.
We now know what it was, it was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:32 p.m. Saturday evening.
The rocket was carrying 52 Starlink internet satellites that were launched into orbit to provide internet service to people around the world.
