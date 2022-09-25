ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

SpaceX rocket spotted in the sky over western Massachusetts

By Adam Strzempko
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday evening, viewers sent 22News pictures and video of what appeared to be a bright light slowly moving across the night sky.

We now know what it was, it was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:32 p.m. Saturday evening.

The rocket was carrying 52 Starlink internet satellites that were launched into orbit to provide internet service to people around the world.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkCPw_0i9BfMtr00
    Photo: 22News viewer in Monson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLCow_0i9BfMtr00
    Photo: 22News viewer in South Hadley
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 9

Michael Cain
3d ago

I think I saw this over east falmouth, ma. tonight. It caught my eye and I watched come towards me. it was like a light aiming out the side of the front of it. It was definitely weird.

Reply
2
Related
WCVB

Red Cross disaster volunteers from Massachusetts headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

BOSTON — As Florida braces for potentially catastrophic damage from Hurricane Ian, volunteers from Massachusetts are headed south to assist in Red Cross disaster efforts. The storm is expected to intensify over warm Gulf of Mexico waters into a Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate. The state is expected to face widespread storm surge and damage, including power outages.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Monson, MA
City
South Hadley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Sports
South Hadley, MA
Sports
City
Florida, MA
woburnma.gov

Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought

Despite recent rain events, the majority of Massachusetts is still in a Level 3 – Critical Drought status, as described below. All residents and businesses should continue to do whatever they can to conserve water. For tips on conserving water at home, click here!. The Massachusetts Executive Office of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Western Massachusetts#Starlink#Monson Photo#Nexstar Media Inc
WSBS

What’s the Most Snow MA Has Received in a 24 Hour Period?

Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts residents can expect to freeze their buns off this winter and you can get more details by going here. Big Snowstorms Come with the Territory of Being a Massachusetts Resident.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NBC Connecticut

SpaceX Rocket Launch Seen in Connecticut

NBC Connecticut viewers sent in photos and videos of a bright light that was racing through the sky. What appeared to be a meteor was actually the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch. The rocket launch sent 52 Starlink satellites into orbit Saturday evening. The rocket was launched from the Cape...
CONNECTICUT STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy