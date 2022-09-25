Read full article on original website
Middlesex County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: South Plainfield wins
Ella Abernathy and Madeline Barry had a goal to lead South Brunswick past Metuchen 2-0 in South Plainfield. Barry got the scoring going in the first quarter for South Plainfield (6-3) off an assist from Samantha Grace Culver before Abernathy’s goal in the third assisted by Giovanna Fibraio. Margaret...
Mercer County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: Hun wins, Princeton rolls
Alexa Cavalli and Logan Frith’s goals led Hun to a 6-0 start as it defeated Robbinsville 2-1 in Robbinsville. Hun got on the board in the first quarter before tacking on another score in the third. Phoebe Thielmann assisted on both goals while Norah Kempson made seven saves. Maddie...
Field Hockey: Middletown South tops neighbor Middletown North (PHOTOS)
Avery Lassman and Caroline Bedetti both scored goals apiece to lift Middletown South a 5-0 win over Middletown North at home in Middletown. Makenna Blozen also scored and tallied two assists on the day as Middletown South improved to 6-1 on the season. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and tallied 11 shots on goal in the game.
Union County field hockey recap, Sept. 27: No. 2 Oak Knoll, No. 5 West Essex win
Summit fell to 6-3. West Essex 6, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 0. Cielle McInerney had a hat trick to lead West Essex, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Scotch Plains. Adelaide Minnella scored twice for West Essex (8-1), which led 3-0 after three...
Essex County girls soccer roundup Sept. 27: Glen Ridge tops Newark East Side (Photos)
Ava Kotronis’ two goals and an assist fueled Glen Ridge to a 3-1 victory over Newark East Side at the Ironbound Recreation Center in Newark. Katie Powers added a goal and Olivia Gist made seven saves for Glen Ridge (3-4-1), which is now unbeaten in its last three games.
Gloucester County girls soccer for Sept. 27: Clearview tops Kingsway
Senior Payton Foster scored twice and had an assist to lead Clearview to a 3-1 win over Kingsway in Mullica Hill. Senior Ava Gaiser scored as well while sophomore Emily Coyle finished with two assists for Clearview (2-4-2). Junior keeper put up 21 saves. Junior Maddie Hicks scored for Kingsway...
Girls Soccer: Union County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Union County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The play-in round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 1, and the preliminary round must be played by Friday, Oct. 7. The first round must be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the quarterfinal round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 13. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Johnson. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at Johnson.
Burlington County boys soccer for Sept. 27: Shawnee rolls, Willingboro wins
Sophomore Sean McFadden produced a hat trick while classmate Jacob Santamaria added two goals as Shawnee stopped Cinnaminson 6-1 in Cinnaminson. Shawnee’s (4-1-2) last tally came on an own goal by Cinnaminson in the 78th minute. Junior keeper Braeden Hurley finished with seven saves for Shawnee. Sophomore Noah Huber...
Morris County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Pequannock wins, snaps skid
Brendan Brady and Jovan Vinas scored two goals apiece as Pequannock defeated Whippany Park, 4-3, in Pompton Plains. Ryan Foley made seven saves for Pequannock (3-4-1), which snapped a five game winless streak. Sebastian Giraldo had two goals for Whippany Park (5-3), which had won four in a row. Matt...
Passaic County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Eastern Christian draws
Gabriel Serafin’s second-half goal gave Saddle Brook a 1-1 tie against Saddle Brook in Saddle Brook. Lucas Genuario got Eastern Christian (1-3-2) on the board in the first half with an assist from Ruslan Gorter. Jonathan Dykman made 10 saves. Saddle Brook moved to 1-5-1. The N.J. High School...
Boys soccer: Super Essex Conference stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Super Essex Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including...
Morris County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Whippany Park, Hanover Park win
Sam Heusser’s overtime goal lifted Whippany Park past Villa Walsh 2-1 in Morristown. Nicolette Liloia also scored a goal for Whippany Park (1-3-2) while Colleen Walsh netted one for Villa Walsh (3-4-1). Whippany Park’s Abigail Feeley made five saves while Villa Walsh’s Francesca Kearns also recorded five.
Field Hockey: Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference stat leaders for Sept. 27
NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE STAT LEADERS, SEPT, 27. NOTE: Stats are gathered from information submitted by coaches and school officials. Therefore, if any stats are incorrect, ask your coaches to log into njschoolsports and fix them. Stats are from games played through Sept. 26.
Kingsway starts fast, holds off rival Clearview (PHOTOS)
For much of the opening half on Tuesday, it looked like Derrick Brewer’s first varsity game against Clearview was going to be a rare one-sided affair.
Undefeated field hockey teams after 2-plus weeks of play
We’re almost 20 days into the season and there are still some teams that have yet to taste defeat. We take a look at all of those teams and how they’re still standing.
HS Football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 4
We are paying particular tribute in this spot to guys who engineered stirring victories for their teams in Week 4 at quarterback, and to just as many who made life difficult for their squad’s opposing QB. Fair is fair.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
National top 10 Pennington makes big statement, lays down marker for November
To say the Pennington girls soccer team wanted to make a statement on Tuesday might be the biggest understatement of the 2022 area season.
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
Did Red Bank Regional turn a corner with comeback win over Brick Township on Friday?
In the evolution from unsuccessful to successful, for any team, in any sport, there is typically a game, a play, a moment when fortunes turn. Shane Fallon, the coach who laid the groundwork that turned Rumson-Fair Haven into the consistent winner it is today, remembered the moment in 2006 when RFH took the last step in its transformation.
