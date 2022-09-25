SFFD firefighter in hot water after being seen in ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ t-shirt

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — One San Francisco Fire Department firefighter could be in hot water after a citizen spotted them wearing shirts with political affiliations.

On Saturday, witnesses saw a group of firefighters working on a hydrant. It was not out of the ordinary until witnesses noticed something a little bit different about the uniforms the firefighters were wearing.

A picture posted to Twitter shows a firefighter wearing a shirt that reads “Let’s Go Brandon” across the back. The phrase was coined in at a NASCAR race in when a reporter mistook a “F— Joe Biden” chant for “Let’s Go Brandon.” It’s also at times a way for people to show their support of former President Donald Trump.

A photo captured an SFFD firefighter wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” t-shirt. (Photo courtesy of @docinsf via Twitter)

SFFD responded to the tweet saying that the uniform was “not the official uniform of the SFFD.” SFFD sent a statement to KRON4 regarding the incident.

“Today, 09-24-2022, the San Francisco Fire Department was made aware via social media of an employee wearing a non-SFFD tee-shirt while on duty. This violates the Department’s uniform policy and does not reflect the views and opinions of the San Francisco Fire Department. The Department took immediate action once made aware. The SFFD has followed internal and City policies to handle this incident.” San Francisco Fire Department

