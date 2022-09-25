ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFFD firefighter in hot water after being seen in ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ t-shirt

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — One San Francisco Fire Department firefighter could be in hot water after a citizen spotted them wearing shirts with political affiliations.

On Saturday, witnesses saw a group of firefighters working on a hydrant. It was not out of the ordinary until witnesses noticed something a little bit different about the uniforms the firefighters were wearing.

A picture posted to Twitter shows a firefighter wearing a shirt that reads “Let’s Go Brandon” across the back. The phrase was coined in at a NASCAR race in when a reporter mistook a “F— Joe Biden” chant for “Let’s Go Brandon.” It’s also at times a way for people to show their support of former President Donald Trump.

What is the Dark Brandon meme that has taken the White House by storm

KRON On is streaming now

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17MYVH_0i9Bdjw200
    (Photo courtesy of @docinsf via Twitter)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4lde_0i9Bdjw200
    A photo captured an SFFD firefighter wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” t-shirt. (Photo courtesy of @docinsf via Twitter)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCc1a_0i9Bdjw200
    (Photo courtesy of @docinsf via Twitter)

SFFD responded to the tweet saying that the uniform was “not the official uniform of the SFFD.” SFFD sent a statement to KRON4 regarding the incident.

“Today, 09-24-2022, the San Francisco Fire Department was made aware via social media of an employee wearing a non-SFFD tee-shirt while on duty. This violates the Department’s uniform policy and does not reflect the views and opinions of the San Francisco Fire Department. The Department took immediate action once made aware. The SFFD has followed internal and City policies to handle this incident.”

San Francisco Fire Department
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Tucker Carlson gives speech at Hells Angels funeral in NorCal

It was a mismatch for the ages: Generationally wealthy San Franciscan Tucker Carlson speaking in front of the Hells Angels, America’s most famous outlaw motorcycle gang.  On Saturday, the Fox News pundit took to the stage at the funeral of Sonny Barger, the man who founded the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. Barger, 83, died of liver cancer at his Livermore home in late June. The funeral was heavily attended; thousands of bikers descended on Stockton for the 6-hour affair. According to Carlson, he was invited to the funeral and "cleared [his] schedule" to get from "Maine to Stockton."  
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
SFist

Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday

A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#The White House#Docinsf
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Wheelchair business burglarized in San Jose on Monday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A small business owner in the heart of San Jose is picking up the pieces after a break-in on Monday left a trail of broken glass behind. A security video caught view of a person loitering around the front of a business called Re-Mobilizers on early Monday morning. Not long […]
SAN JOSE, CA
sonomastatestar.com

Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park

Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
White House
CBS San Francisco

Police evacuate shoppers, employees from Nordstrom Rack in Pleasant Hill

CONCORD (CBS SF) -- There were reports of police activity at the Sun Valley Mall in Pleasant Hill, Tuesday evening.Pleasant Hill police issued an advisory asking people to avoid the area around Nordstrom Rack, around 8:30 p.m. Police said the area was blocked off and employees and shoppers were being evacuated from the store while officers investigated.This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Sausalito History: The crown jewel of Sausalito

Hollyoaks on Harrison Avenue exemplified fine craftsmanship. Scott Fletcher and Larry Clinton/Sausalito Historical Society. Scott Fletcher has lived and worked in Marin since 1985 and has a keen interest in the history of our county. He has been a volunteer with the Marin History Museum since 2011 and has authored over 140 “History Watch” articles in the Marin Independent Journal.
SAUSALITO, CA
KRON4 News

4-alarm fire spreads near I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a car fire that spread to vegetation and grew to a four-alarm fire Monday evening, it said on Twitter. OFD has contained the fire and crews remained in the area extinguishing hot spots. The fire is on the westbound side of Interstate-580, near the Edwards […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland Zoo rescues 140 black-crown night herons from downtown streets

OAKLAND, Calif. - A team from the Oakland Zoo has rescued 140 fledgling herons from downtown streets this year. Oakland is home to the largest black-crown night heron nesting ground in the Bay Area, and nests are built in the trees above the busy downtown streets. Babies learning to fly end up severely injured or dying from falling on the pavement or getting hit. The newly founded Oakland Zoo Heron Rescue Team (HRT) is working to change that.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy