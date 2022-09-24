Read full article on original website
Joseph C. Soluri, 63, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph C. Soluri, Watertown, passed away at home Friday, September 23rd. He was 63 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton, died on September 24, 2022, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Services are private and burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. Russell is survived by his wife Sally, sons, David Storozow of South Carolina, James Storozow of Lafargeville, a daughter Mary “Colleen” and her husband Donald “Duck” Brown of DeKalb Junction, grandchildren, Dan and his wife Kyleigh Storozow, Amy Storozow, Jill and her husband Kirk Davis, Linda Shaw, and 8 great grandchildren. Russell was born on March 23, 1934 in Johnson City, New York. He graduated from Vestal Central School. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Russell married Sally Streevy on December 27, 1967 in Endicott, New York. He was a heavy equipment operator, he owned and operated Payne and Snyder Construction in Broome, NY. He enjoyed puttering around the house, hunting and fishing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022, at the Hospice House of Jefferson County where she was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1952, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Patrick J...
Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Railroad Street, Lowville, passed away Saturday evening, September 24, 2022. She is survived by her children, Allan “Doug” Manzer (Laurie) of Farmington NY, Bonnie Dening (Robert Jr.) of Lowville, Darrel C. Manzer (Tina Ruck) of Rochester area, R. Scott Manzer (Mary Ellen Madigan) of Lowville, Marilyn Vanzandt (Stanley) of Lowville, Marcia Kenealy, of Lowville, Gail Price (Mark) of Charleston SC; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Evans (Robert) of Rochester; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dawn is predeceased by, a son, Joel Timothy Manzer, who passed away in 1975 at the age of 14; a daughter, Charlene Binsack, who passed away April 19, 1991; a granddaughter, Tiffany Vanzandt, who passed away in infancy; a sister, Evelyn Overton; two brothers, Niles C. Doud, Merwin Doud, who passed away as a young child; two sons-in-law, Joseph Kenealy and Frank Binsack; a daughter-in-law, Lorna Manzer.
Donations sought to preserve cemetery archway
TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - It could cost up to $72,000 to fix a historic cemetery archway near Norfolk. The archway at Hale Cemetery is deteriorating and the cemetery association is hoping to preserve it. The historic cemetery has more than 80 gravesites for veterans, some dating all...
Edward A. Narenkivicius, 76, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Edward A. Narenkivicius, 76, Potsdam, died on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. Ed was born August 16, 1946 in Bay Shore, Long Island, New York, son of Barbara and Joseph “Artie” Narenkivicius. He grew up on Fire Island helping in the many facets of his family’s hospitality businesses. He attended St. John’s Preparatory School, in Danvers, Massachusetts, and then earned his college degree from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY. While living in Rochester, Ed met and married Mary Ann (Barnett) Narenkivicius. They moved to Ogdensburg where they raised their two children. Their marriage later ended in divorce. In Ogdensburg, Ed served as Second Lieutenant, Company Commander of the National Guard.
Douglas W. Weldon, 93, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Douglas W. Weldon, age 93, of Gouverneur, passed away on September 24, 2022 at the Gouverneur Hospital. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. There will be no formal service. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Thomas G. Terrance, 78, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Thomas G. Terrance, 78, of Frogtown Road, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at his home. Tom was born on November 29, 1943, in Potsdam the son of the late Peter J. and Myrtle E. (Roberts) Terrance and attended local schools. On May 29, 1965, he married Barbara J. Dillabough at the Hogansburg Methodist Church with Rev. Leonard Owens, officiating. She predeceased him on November 28, 2009.
Ogdensburg church hosting ‘Amazing Race’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is sponsoring an scavenger hunt for the entire community on October 22. Barbara Hebert and Val Testani appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the church’s Amazing Race. Watch their interview above. About 100...
Samaritan Keep Home resident celebrates his 105th birthday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A resident at Watertown’s Samaritan Keep Home celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday. Surrounded by family and friends, Clarence Sheley celebrated his 105th birthday, born on this day in 1917. Sheley is a war veteran and was director of Piddock Funeral Home in Adams for...
Moose looking for love in Lorraine
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - If you found yourself in southern Jefferson County over the weekend, you may have noticed a moose on the loose. “It’s awesome. It’s unbelievable. We went all the way to Alaska to see them and they’re right in our backyard,” said Dennis Lavere.
Media Shriners: Having fun & helping kids
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve never heard of Media Shriners before, it’s an international organization which helps sick children -- and has a lot of fun doing it. With minibikes revved and fezzes on, the north country Media Shriners are making a difference in the community, one ride at a time.
Centennial Terrace fire is suspicious, say Ogdensburg police
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Ogdensburg over the weekend has been deemed suspicious. It happened Sunday morning in a first-floor apartment in Centennial Terrace. Police investigators say they are still piecing together what happened. “Of the status of the investigation, we have a suspect, we’re still conducting...
Indian River impressive on the gridiron
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Indian River is certainly dominating play on the gridiron. The Warriors posted a 71-6 victory over South Jefferson this past weekend. The win upped the Warriors’ record to 4-0 on the season. Indian River will get a big taste of Section III Class B...
Hotis Motel to be re-inspected this week
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A deadline has come and gone. So what’s next for the Hotis Motel?. 7 News has learned that Jefferson County Code Enforcement will be re-inspecting the property this week. The code enforcement office issued more than half a dozen violations to the...
Celebration of Life: Richard “Dick” LaBow, 71, of Richville
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life will be held for Richard “Dick” LaBow on Saturday, October 1st from 2 to 4 pm at the Gouverneur Elks Lodge. Dick passed away on July 14, 2022.
Ogdensburg police officer benched from football coaching duties following DWI
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Following a DWI arrest Saturday night, an Ogdensburg police officer has been benched from his coaching duties. Corey Maxner was charged after allegedly crashing his vehicle. According to Canton Central School District Superintendent Ron Burke, the 36-year-old police officer, Corey Maxner, coaches the varsity football...
Auditions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) – Watertown Lyric Theater presents auditions for the musical BRIGHT STAR Tuesday, September 27 and Thursday, September 29, 7pm-9pm at the Music Education Centers (Marcy Building), 3rd floor, 169 Polk Street, Watertown. Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony®-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s BRIGHT STAR tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ‘40s. Performance dates are Thursday, November 10, Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 at the Dulles State Office Building. Auditioners are asked to prepare at least 16 bars of a familiar country/bluegrass song and provide sheet music; an accompanist will be available. An accompaniment-only CD is acceptable, provided it is edited and cued correctly. The audition process will include vocals and cold readings from the script. Please bring a list of potential conflicts. Visit www.watertownlyrictheater.org/productions/auditions1 for more information, available roles and audition forms. There are no appointment slots – auditioners will be seen in the order they arrive. Actors of color and varied ethnicities encouraged to audition. Mask wear may be required depending upon COVID-19 conditions at the audition date. ABOUT THE SHOW When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful. For more information, email info@watertownlyrictheater.org or check out our website at www.watertownlyrictheater.org. ------------------ Community Calendar Release ----------------- WHO: Watertown Lyric Theater presents auditions for BRIGHT STAR WHAT: Roles available for four female and six male featured roles, plus ensemble WHEN: Tuesday, September 27 and Thursday, September 29 from 7-9 pm WHERE: Music Education Centers (Marcy Building), 3rd floor, 169 Polk Street, Watertown HOW: Prepare at least 16 bars of a familiar country/bluegrass song and provide sheet music or an edited/cued accompaniment-only CD. The audition will include vocals and cold readings from the script.-
General Brown names new school superintendent
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Central School District has named a new superintendent. The school board announced Monday that Indian River High School principal Brian Moore will replace Barbara Case, who left for a new job as superintendent at Spencer-Van Etten Central School. Moore also served as...
Ogdensburg Mayor Jeff Skelly charged again for falsifying a police report
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - City of Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly has been charged a second time for falsifying a police report. Skelly was originally charged back in August for falsifying two written statements to Ogdensburg Police, accusing former fire chief Gerald Mack of slicing a tire on his Corvette.
