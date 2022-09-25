Read full article on original website
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Housing crisis affects those fleeing domestic violence in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Domestic Violence Service Providers in Oregon say housing is one of the biggest unmet needs for those fleeing abuse. "The housing crisis has really had an impact on victims and survivors of violence. Being able to access housing can be incredibly difficult," said Jayne Downing, Executive Director of the Center for Hope and Safety in Salem.
OHSU report reveals shortfalls in Oregon’s addiction recovery system
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University are revealing major shortfalls in the state’s addiction recovery system. The report released by OHSU last week shows the state needs 4,900 addiction counselors, but only has 2,800. It also says the state should have 470 residential treatment facilities, but it only has 187.
Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash in Portland proves successful
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland and local nonprofit Trash for Peace launched a pilot program in February of last year to assist people experiencing homelessness. The program is Ground Score Association and it pays people to pick up trash in Portland for $20 an hour and has prove to be successful.
Oregon leaders talk behavioral health crisis during virtual conversation
Leaders discuss behavioral health crisis. The discussion included bills to address problems at the Oregon State Hospital.
Experts offer harsh assessment of Oregon's drug decriminalization policy so far
SALEM, Ore. — It's been almost two years since Oregon voters passed Measure 110, decriminalizing possession of small amounts of hard drugs. The plan was to use money from the state's marijuana tax to create more addiction services — putting emphasis on treatment over punishment. But many people...
‘No sense of justice’: Hundreds cycling through Oregon courts without public defenders
Thomas Ahern is a man of many problems. He’s homeless, broke, bleeding from cuts and scrapes, and according to authorities in Portland and Washington County, has been caught inside stolen cars twice since late July — both leading to felony cases.
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.
Chez José to close on Oct. 8 after 35 years in Southwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — After 35 unforgettable years, Chez José off the Terwilliger Boulevard in Southwest Portland will be closing on Oct. 8, the Mexican restaurant announced last week. "To sort of break up the family in that way was just a really wrenching decision to make for us,"...
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
Candidates for Oregon governor respond to 'Uncommitted' investigation and civil commitment standards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon gubernatorial candidates and state senators say they want to reevaluate state standards for civil commitment and forced mental healthcare. KGW's 'Uncommitted' investigative series explored gaps in the mental healthcare system, explaining how high standards for involuntary care can fuel a cycle that fails people with severe mental illness.
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”
Readers Respond to the Trouble at Dawson Park
Last week’s cover story took a close look at the crime and violence that plague one of Portland’s most beloved parks (“The Trouble at Dawson Park,” WW, Sept. 14). Portlanders living in the neighborhoods surrounding Dawson Park say they’ve complained to city officials for years that an open-air drug market and gunfire make the park unsafe. But city officials are reluctant to act decisively—in part because of fears they will redouble racial harms. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Responding to Portland’s homeless crisis through the eyes of a Portland police sergeant
PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW reporter Blair Best and photojournalist Chad DeHart went on a ride-along with a Portland Police Bureau sergeant in August to get an inside look at the city's response to the homelessness crisis. It’s 9 o’clock on a Monday morning when we step inside the police...
‘I’m ready to live’: Hundreds of people gather in Downtown Portland for Walk for Recovery
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Cathy McInnis’s daughter Katie died two years ago from an alcohol addiction. “She struggled with it for a number of years,” she said. “She loved helping the homeless and giving to others. She was just the kindest human being.”. Research from the National...
Portland mayor approves pilot program for ShotSpotter gun detection tech
ShotSpotter is a system of audio sensors that alerts police to where shots are fired. Opponents say it will lead to over-policing in Portland's crime hot spots.
Woman, 26, ID’d as victim in Portland’s Wallace Park shooting
The identity of the woman slain in Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night was released by police Tuesday.
Property Watch: A Serene Rummer in a Neighborhood Full of Them
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A coveted Rummer house in northwest Washington County. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
COVID still circulating in Oregon; omicron boosters ready
Even though COVID-19 cases have dropped dramatically in recent months, the omicron variant is still circulating. People are still being hospitalized from the coronavirus and dying.
