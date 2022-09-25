Read full article on original website
KVOE
Walk to End Alzheimer’s and Community Health Fest coming to Lyon County Fairgrounds Saturday
The Lyon County Fairgrounds will be busy Saturday. The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be taking place beginning at 8:45 am with registration, followed by a special ceremony at 9:45 am and the walk at 10 am. Organizer Erin Blocker says the walk will again take place on the path around the fairgrounds.
WIBW
Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
KVOE
Street Rehab moves into paving phase this week; separate project beginning near 18th and Americus Road
Another project involving road work is coming for Emporia-area drivers. The latest one is just west of Emporia. City Communications Director Christine Johnson says the city contractor will start road and drainage improvements near the intersection of West 18th and Road 180 near Americus Road starting Monday. Thru traffic will be detoured around the work zone as storm sewer, box bridge, paving and multi-use path improvements are built around the Evergy service center currently under construction.
Bees swarm downtown Emporia after honey spill
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A warning from local Emporia officials is urging people to “bee safe” following the arrival of a swarm of bees. According to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, the spilling of a five-gallon bucket of honey has created a “golden buffet” for the local bee population. This has resulted in a massive […]
KVOE
Emporia High briefly evacuated after small gas leak in new science wing
A small gas leak at Emporia High prompted a short evacuation of the full school building Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire responded shortly after 9:30 am. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says issues were noted in a fixture. He says the situation was handled smoothly. USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren...
KVOE
National Teacher’s Hall of Fame Radio Auction
THE 31st ANNUAL KVOE NATIONAL TEACHERS HALL OF FAME RADIO AUCTION IS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17th. 14 KVOE AND 96.9 FM WILL ONCE AGAIN BE BROADCASTING THE EVENT LIVE, BEGINNING AT 6:05PM, FROM THE INDUSTRIAL BRANCH OF THE EMPORIA STATE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION. WE’LL BE LIVE ON LOCATION TAKING YOUR BIDS...
Oktoberfest is set for Friday and Saturday in Junction City
Vendors, activities, contests, entertainment will all be part of the Oktoberfest in downtown Junction City Friday and Saturday. Coordinator Justin Hoover said it will be like a big backyard party, "with tents down the middle of main street and great entertainment." Hoover said there was one schnitzel vendor last year,...
Emporia gazette.com
Public picks winner at Food-A-Palooza
“It’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy the day and enjoy some good food,” said Clarence “Frenchie” Frye, Flinthills Mall General Manager. “We absolutely love it. We started the food truck rallies just after COVID. It gives awareness to these small business food trucks, and we love seeing so many people here.”
WIBW
Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
KVOE
Emporia DMV office reopens but is short-staffed
A day after saying Emporia’s Department of Motor Vehicles office was closed until further notice due to COVID-19 infection, the office is open — but it’s short-staffed. Flinthills Mall General Manager Clarence Frye says there is one person working in the office, so he is asking residents to be patient with their appointments until staffing returns to normal.
KWCH.com
Butler County voters to consider food-service requirement with liquor licenses
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler County business owners are closely watching an issue that will be presented in a question on the Nov. 8 general-election ballot. Butler County voters will decide whether businesses with liquor licenses should be required to make 30% of their sales from food. A “yes” vote would eliminate this requirement while a “no” vote means nothing will change.
KVOE
Staffing, recruitment matters ahead for USD 253 Emporia Board of Education
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has an update on staffing as part of its regular meeting Wednesday. Board members will learn more about the district’s staffing changes right before the school year began last month, as well as early information about class sizes and work to recruit employees to the district’s open positions.
KVOE
CareArc set for school vaccination clinic Tuesday, flu shot clinic Oct. 7
CareArc is getting ready for two big vaccination clinics. The first is Tuesday as CareArc gets school-age children up to date on their traditional school vaccines in partnership with USD 253 Emporia Public Schools. Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern says it’s time to re-emphasize these vaccines after two-plus years of COVID-19 vaccinations dominating the discussion.
KVOE
One person injured following home explosion near Carbondale Saturday
A house explosion in Osage County Saturday sent one person to the hospital with reported critical injuries. The explosion occurred at 116000 South Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office received calls and dispatched Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies, Osage County Fire Districts #1 – Carbondale and #6 – Burlingame, Auburn Fire and Osage County EMS just before 7 pm.
WIBW
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
KVOE
Emporia DMV closed until further notice by COVID-19
Residents needing driver’s license exams, learner’s permits and other items through the Emporia Department of Motor Vehicle office will have to wait or go elsewhere for those items — at least for the next few days. Flinthills Mall General Manager Clarence Frye says at least one staffer...
WIBW
Dana Chandler to be tried for murder a 3rd time
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Court documents obtained by 13 NEWS indicate plans to retry accused murderer Dana Chandler are in the works. The motion was made in a document filed Thursday, Sept. 22, by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. The document was filed in Shawnee County District Court.
Topeka Goodyear employee who died at work identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 59-year-old man who died during an incident at the Topeka Goodyear plant Saturday morning. Timothy Edward Cole, 59, sustained life-threatening injuries while working. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
WIBW
Emporia Police search for men who robbed Circle K with rifle
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are searching for two men who held up a Circle K and robbed it at rifle point. The Emporia Police Department says around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, officers were called to the Circle K Convenience Store at 1201 E 12th Ave. with reports of an aggravated robbery.
WIBW
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
