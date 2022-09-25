ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Name one good thing that Mexico has done for the USA. ……. …… nothing they only bring bad things to our country . Mexico is an enemy and the USA needs to go into Mexico and lay a smack down !!!

Tami Asher
2d ago

Biden throwing money at the problem and does nothing to close the border.

KTAR.com

Amber Alert suspect killed in California may have been Arizona-bound

PHOENIX – A California murder suspect might have been heading to Arizona with his abducted daughter before deputies killed him in a shootout Tuesday, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for Anthony Graziano, who allegedly abducted 15-year-old Savannah Graziano after a fatal domestic violence shooting in Fontana.
FONTANA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool

Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KKTV

Federal agents credited with helping to rescue Colorado child at the U.S./Mexico border

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are providing more information with the public following a parental kidnapping in Colorado. The incident started on Sept. 20 when law enforcement in Summit County received a call about a possible kidnapping. The biological mother of a 9-year-old boy allegedly took the child, illegally, and was reportedly fleeing to Mexico with her boyfriend.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
foxla.com

LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program

LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRQE News 13

DEA: Fentanyl is ‘number one threat’ in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s common these days to hear stories about fentanyl seizures, arrests and busts in New Mexico. In fact, the largest fentanyl bust in the FBI’s bureau history was just made in Albuquerque earlier this month. But just how problematic is the drug for the New Mexico community? Where is it coming from? […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AZFamily

Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border

PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
BONSALL, CA
KRDO

Warning to parents about rainbow fentanyl pills, Colorado Springs school districts take action

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- Parents are being warned of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills that are reportedly being sold in 21 states, including Colorado. Due to the pills' similar appearance to candy, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said the drugs could pose a potential threat to young children. Now, some local school districts are taking precautionary measures to prevent any tragedies on campus.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
12 News

Arizona raises juror compensation from $12 to $300 per day

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has more than tripled the minimum amount of money jurors can earn each day for sitting in on a trial. For the first time in over 50 years, state officials have increased juror compensation to between $40 and $300 per day -- starting on day one of the trial. The pay rate had previously been set at $12 each day for trials lasting less than five days.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Biden speaks with DeSantis as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida: CBS News Flash Sept. 28, 2022

President Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – a potential 2024 Republican presidential contender – finally spoke as Hurricane Ian approached the state's Gulf Coast, discussing preparations for the storm. Lyft has halted all hiring in the U.S. for the rest of the year ahead of a possible recession. And Maroon Five is the latest musical act to announce a residency in Las Vegas.
FLORIDA STATE
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead

According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
COLORADO STATE
