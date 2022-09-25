Read full article on original website
? Man 79
2d ago
Name one good thing that Mexico has done for the USA. ……. …… nothing they only bring bad things to our country . Mexico is an enemy and the USA needs to go into Mexico and lay a smack down !!!
Reply(4)
4
Tami Asher
2d ago
Biden throwing money at the problem and does nothing to close the border.
Reply(2)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by FansLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
KTAR.com
Amber Alert suspect killed in California may have been Arizona-bound
PHOENIX – A California murder suspect might have been heading to Arizona with his abducted daughter before deputies killed him in a shootout Tuesday, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for Anthony Graziano, who allegedly abducted 15-year-old Savannah Graziano after a fatal domestic violence shooting in Fontana.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
Jimmy Buffett postpones tour dates for the rest of the year, citing health issues and "brief hospitalization"
Iconic singer Jimmy Buffett has postponed his tour for the remainder of the year, citing unspecified health issues and a "brief hospitalization." The 75-year-old, best known for hits like "Margaritaville" and "Come Monday," said he plans to resume touring next year. "Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If You Think California Is The Best Place To Live For Low Humidity, Think Again
If you're in the market for a new home there are many considerations to take into account wherever you decide to move, including the weather.
KKTV
Federal agents credited with helping to rescue Colorado child at the U.S./Mexico border
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are providing more information with the public following a parental kidnapping in Colorado. The incident started on Sept. 20 when law enforcement in Summit County received a call about a possible kidnapping. The biological mother of a 9-year-old boy allegedly took the child, illegally, and was reportedly fleeing to Mexico with her boyfriend.
foxla.com
LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program
LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
CA slaying suspect killed in high desert shootout
A fugitive in a Southern California slaying was killed in a shootout Tuesday with law enforcement in the high desert after he allegedly fled with his 15-year-old daughter, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Psycho-Not? Colorado Polls Show Unclear Future for Legal Psychedelics
Colorado voters who head to the polls this November have a lot of big decisions to make, including the potential legalization of psychedelics. According to a report from MarijuanaMoment, it seems that Colorado voters are conflicted when it comes to their thoughts on legalizing psilocybin and ibogaine for adults 21 and older through Proposition 122.
DEA: Fentanyl is ‘number one threat’ in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s common these days to hear stories about fentanyl seizures, arrests and busts in New Mexico. In fact, the largest fentanyl bust in the FBI’s bureau history was just made in Albuquerque earlier this month. But just how problematic is the drug for the New Mexico community? Where is it coming from? […]
AZFamily
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
KRDO
Warning to parents about rainbow fentanyl pills, Colorado Springs school districts take action
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- Parents are being warned of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills that are reportedly being sold in 21 states, including Colorado. Due to the pills' similar appearance to candy, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said the drugs could pose a potential threat to young children. Now, some local school districts are taking precautionary measures to prevent any tragedies on campus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
highlandernews.org
Los Angeles County holds hotels responsible for housing the expanding homeless population
In 2024, Los Angeles will propose to voters a controversial bill requiring hotels to rent out vacant rooms to the homeless population of the county. This bill, while it may seem like a way to solve the worsening homelessness problem in LA, is a last-ditch effort by the county to hold someone else responsible for a crisis they created.
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear. "His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped...
Arizona raises juror compensation from $12 to $300 per day
PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has more than tripled the minimum amount of money jurors can earn each day for sitting in on a trial. For the first time in over 50 years, state officials have increased juror compensation to between $40 and $300 per day -- starting on day one of the trial. The pay rate had previously been set at $12 each day for trials lasting less than five days.
Biden speaks with DeSantis as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida: CBS News Flash Sept. 28, 2022
President Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – a potential 2024 Republican presidential contender – finally spoke as Hurricane Ian approached the state's Gulf Coast, discussing preparations for the storm. Lyft has halted all hiring in the U.S. for the rest of the year ahead of a possible recession. And Maroon Five is the latest musical act to announce a residency in Las Vegas.
REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead
According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
Gas rebate checks to start going out for California residents next week
After a 14-week stretch of prices declining, gas prices are on the rise once again nationwide and here in California. But now, relief is on the way.
California attorney general warns town against abortion ban as governor signs 13 reproductive health bills
A city in California is considering legislation that would ban abortions within the city. In response, California Attorney General Rob Bonta warned Temecula's city council not to pass such legislation, threatening legal action if it attempts to go above state law. In a letter sent Friday to the city's mayor...
CBS News
557K+
Followers
67K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 22