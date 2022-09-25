ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tennessee Tot Evelyn Boswell Was Suffocated by Blanket and Foil, Pathologist Testifies

By Allison Quinn
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xo0au_0i9BdB7S00
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell , the 15-month-old girl whose weeks-long disappearance in 2020 ended in heartbreak after her remains were found on family-owned property, was suffocated by a blanket and aluminum foil, a forensic pathologist testified.

The revelation was made Friday at a hearing to discuss which photos can be used as evidence in the trial against Boswell’s mother, Megan, who is accused of murdering her daughter and going to great lengths to cover it up.

Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, the chief medical examiner in Knox and Anderson counties, testified that the jury should see certain photos of the toddler’s body, as they would help them decide whether the death was deliberate or accidental, WJHL reported.

According to Mileusnic-Polchan, the 15-month-old’s body had been folded in an unnatural position when she was found in a storage shed on property owned by the Boswell family. Photos from the grim crime scene were also said to demonstrate how tightly Evelyn had been wrapped up in foil and a blanket—so much so that the pathologist said her face was somewhat flattened.

Agent Brian Fraley of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation testified that detectives found Evelyn’s body inside a “trash can” placed inside a playhouse in the shed.

“We received a call from the defendant’s father talking about property—a storage shed on the property. He believed it may have been valuable for us to look in it and search, so we did respond and search that,” he said.

He said the toddler’s body was found inside a black trash bag that was spotted after agents removed several other trash bags from inside the playhouse.

“I observed a leg and a foot attached on top of this trash wrapped in that same described fleece blanket…” Fraley was quoted saying by WJHL.

Megan Boswell, then 18, never reported her daughter missing after she vanished in early 2020, and police said she’d given conflicting accounts of what happened to the toddler from the get-go. She now faces a slew of charges in her daughter’s death, including felony murder, abuse of a corpse, felony child abuse, and aggravated child neglect.

“She claimed that it was an accidental death—that she and her boyfriend at the time were sleeping in bed with [Evelyn] and when they woke up that morning that she was unresponsive…that she had been smothered,” Fraley testified about what the young mom told investigators.

With her trial scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, 2023, Boswell on Friday also requested a new attorney, though the judge denied that motion, WBIR-TV reports.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 17

Cheryl M. Falk
2d ago

its too bad mother hadnt been diagnosed with post partum depression. the little girl might still be here. sad for everyone

Reply
5
Lexi Grace
3d ago

so very very sad... rest in peace little one 🙏🙏💕

Reply
10
Related
People

Fla. Mom Claimed Daughter, 5, Vanished Overnight. Now She's Sentenced to Life for Starving Girl to Death

Police say Taylor Rose Williams was last seen alive in April 2019, seven months before her body was found in Alabama A Florida woman learned this week she'll be spending the rest of her life behind bars for the 2019 starvation death of her 5-year-old daughter. Court records confirm Brianna Shontae Williams, 30, appeared in court on Tuesday — six months after she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of daughter Taylor Rose Williams. The former Navy chief petty officer, who had been stationed in Jacksonville, was accused of neglecting...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Independent

Father and daughter arrested for posting horror video burning raccoon alive on Snapchat

A Florida father and daughter have been arrested after posting a video of a racoon being burned alive on Snapchat. Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and her father Roddy Kincheloe, 63, face aggravated animal cruelty felony charges, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday. According to authorities, the agency’s Agricultural Unit was notified on 11 August of a viral Snapchat video that showed a racoon being burned alive inside a dumpster. In the video, a woman believed to be Ms Kincheloe can be heard saying, “We just toasted his [expletive], who’s hungry?”Another footage then showed...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
People

No Evidence Suggests Killing of Georgia Mom Debbie Collier Was Kidnapping-Related or a Suicide: Cops

An update from investigators notes search warrants have been executed "at locations tied to the victim," and interviews have been conducted with "those closest" to her Authorities have said there's no evidence suggesting that slain Georgia mom Debbie Collier was kidnapped — despite the contents of a cryptic message sent from her Venmo account. In an update issued late Wednesday, the Habersham County Sheriff's Office stated that, "at this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to a kidnapping." The update further notes the 59-year-old Athens...
ATHENS, GA
TheDailyBeast

Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe

On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head.Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York home.The gruesome discovery stumped Brighton authorities, who struggled to identify a suspect behind Cathleen “Cathy” Krauseneck’s murder. For decades, the cold case, which was dubbed the “Brighton Axe Murder,” remained unsolved, even after investigators enlisted the help of the FBI and a celebrity coroner.But in 2019, authorities arrested Krauseneck, alleging he murdered his...
BRIGHTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tot#Foil#Violent Crime#Knox#Wjhl
Daily Mail

Toddler, 2, and eight-month-old baby girl become latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking death toll to 27: Boy, 2, died in 96 degree heat in vehicle while it was parked at Kids Campus daycare center in Alabama

A two-year-old and eight-month-old baby girl have become the latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking the death toll to 27. The two-year-old boy was left in a vehicle in the car park of Kids Campus daycare center off State Highway 75 in Oneonta, Alabama and found around 3.06pm yesterday afternoon.
ONEONTA, AL
TheDailyBeast

Child Sat With Bodies of Slain Mom and Man for 3 Days After Shooting

A little boy was left alone in a Syracuse, New York, apartment for three days with the bodies of his mother and a man after the two were fatally shot in late August. District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said Alexis Sellin, the boy's mother, and Jamie Crawford were fatally shot on Aug. 21, but the boy, described as blind and paraplegic, was not discovered until a health aide entered the apartment on Aug. 24. According to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center, on the night of the shooting, neighbors had reported a pounding noise that sounded like someone was trying to enter an apartment. But responding police officers, who arrived around six minutes after the initial call, said there was “no loud banging” and apparently did not enter the apartment. Assistant District Attorney Shaun Chase said that prosecutors ruled out a murder-suicide, and reported that surveillance footage showed the people responsible for the deaths leaving the apartment before the police arrived. Sellin's son did not eat for three days and has not talked to authorities while he is recovering.Read it at Syracuse.com
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
allthatsinteresting.com

Emma Walker, The High School Cheerleader Who Was Murdered By Her Ex While She Was Asleep In Her Bed

After 16-year-old Emma Walker broke up with her boyfriend Riley Gaul, he eventually grew enraged enough to kill her — then posted a message on Twitter to cover his tracks. In 2016, 16-year-old Emma Walker seemed to be living her teenage dream. She was a cheerleader at Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, she was surrounded by loving friends, and she was even dating a boy on the football team. But that fall, everything came crashing down when she broke up with 18-year-old Riley Gaul — and he killed her because of it.
KNOXVILLE, TN
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy