The ETSU women's basketball team held their first official practice of the season on Tuesday afternoon. Brenda Mock Brown was hired in August as the new women's basketball coach at ETSU. Coach Mock was hired to replace Simon Harris, who resigned last month. She inherits a team with only five returning players from last year's roster. Coach Mock has nine newcomers on this year's team.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO