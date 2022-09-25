ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wcyb.com

The Good Stuff: Taking a chance

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Amber Proctor says she always dreamed of owning a Chevrolet Silverado. Proctor said, "when I [saw] this come through on the giveaway, I just knew it was my truck." The Bluff City woman won a brand new Chevrolet 2022 2500, valued at more than $80,000,...
BLUFF CITY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU to start selling beer at football games beginning Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University will start selling beer at football games, beginning with Saturday's game against Chattanooga. Fans who can legally purchase beer can do so for $9 per drink. There will be a selection of 5 beers and 1 seltzer. The bookstore will...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Society
wcyb.com

ETSU women hold first official practice

The ETSU women's basketball team held their first official practice of the season on Tuesday afternoon. Brenda Mock Brown was hired in August as the new women's basketball coach at ETSU. Coach Mock was hired to replace Simon Harris, who resigned last month. She inherits a team with only five returning players from last year's roster. Coach Mock has nine newcomers on this year's team.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Traditional Santa Train route to return this year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The traditional Santa Train route is returning for 2022! The train will return to the rails on Saturday, November 19. This comes after the last two years had drive-through events. It was first announced last month by Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, Kingsport Chamber,...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Poore named Tennessee 4A Coach of the Year

(WCYB) — Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball coach Chris Poore has been named the Class 4A Coach of the Year in Tennessee. Poore led Dobyns-Bennett to a state championship this past season, the school's first since 1945. "Coach Poore has accomplished everything we hired him to do and so much more,"...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etsu#The Walk#Buddy Walk
wcyb.com

Hotel expected to come to The Falls in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A hotel is expected to come to The Falls in Bristol, Virginia. The Bristol, Virginia Industrial Development Authority met Monday and voted to transfer land near the Texas Roadhouse to KM Hotels, which is based in Richmond. The hotel is expected to have more than...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

5 Star Student: Two sport athlete maintains 4.1 GPA

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Daniel Boone High School senior Landon Kirkpatrick said maintaining his high grades isn't easy. But knowing his goals and future plans for college makes the work he puts in worth it. "He's really dedicated to sports, to school, to his community. Everything about him is...
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

Suspicious death investigation in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death of a man in Kingsport. On September 19, Police say deputies responded to a residence on Horseshoe Drive in Kingsport after receiving a 911 hang-up call. Deputies say while they were attempting to contact someone inside, they were met with someone pointing a firearm at them. That person has been identified as Corey Vaughn, 37, of Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
wcyb.com

Woman killed after tree falls on vehicle in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle Sunday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to Shady View Road near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in Kingsport at 6:36 p.m. A thunderstorm brought heavy rain and winds in the area around that time.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Officials hold groundbreaking for new Food City location in Clintwood

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Officials held the groundbreaking for the new Food City location in Clintwood Tuesday. The store will be located at the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Main Street. The 45,000-square-foot location will serve as a replacement for Food City’s existing location and is expected to open next spring.
CLINTWOOD, VA
wcyb.com

Johnson City man charged with 2 counts of rape

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of rape and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Authorities arrested Deaundre J. Cole after an investigation into a rape which reportedly occurred at Monarch Apartments, according to the Johnson City Police Department.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

THP: Man killed in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Greene County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on Chuckey Pike 1500 Block in Greene County. Police say a Nissan Frontier was going north and a Chevrolet Spark was heading south. In a curve, the Chevrolet crossed the center line and struck the Nissan.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Historic tree cut down in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A historic tree in downtown Abingdon was cut down Tuesday. The Green Ash tree was a familiar site in the town for many years. Abingdon arborist, Kevin Sigmon, says there was exposed decay in the trunk of the tree. Sigmon says the decay would move...
ABINGDON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy