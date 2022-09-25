CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee father convicted of murdering his five-year-old autistic son was denied a new trial by a judge Tuesday. Joseph Daniels was convicted of second-degree murder and felony murder on Sept. 14, 2021, for the death of his five-year-old son Joe Clyde. As a result, he is most likely to spend the rest of his life in prison. However, his attorney argued Tuesday that the conviction should be thrown out and claimed that there was insufficient evidence.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO