Tennessee State

Kristen Rodriguez
2d ago

I am so beyond grieved about this story, I cried reading it. We live in TN, we would have happily taken that beautiful baby! This did not need to happen! 😭😭😭

Patricia Ensey
2d ago

Well Little Evelyn has been found and the young child was murdered and killed by her mother . Little Evelyn only wanted to be loved and cared for and to live .

TN@TN@TN
2d ago

If you don’t want your child, take it to a hospital. If you don’t want your dog, take it to the shelter.

WSMV

Joseph Daniels denied new trial

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee father convicted of murdering his five-year-old autistic son was denied a new trial by a judge Tuesday. Joseph Daniels was convicted of second-degree murder and felony murder on Sept. 14, 2021, for the death of his five-year-old son Joe Clyde. As a result, he is most likely to spend the rest of his life in prison. However, his attorney argued Tuesday that the conviction should be thrown out and claimed that there was insufficient evidence.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Man accused of re-selling opioids charged with TennCare fraud

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of re-selling pills he obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits was charged with two counts of TennCare fraud Tuesday. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 58-year-old Timothy Green. Investigators said Green allegedly used TennCare benefits to pay for medical visits and the resulting prescriptions for Percocet. Then, on two separate occasions, Green sold a portion of the pills to a confidential informant.
GILES COUNTY, TN
International Business Times

2-Year-Old Tennessee Child Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Neighbor's Pool

A 2-year-old child died Sunday after being found unresponsive in a pool in Tennessee. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said Monday the boy was declared dead at a hospital. On Sunday, Bradley County E.M.S. and Bradley County Fire & Rescue were sent to an address in Charleston in reference to a possible drowning. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the child to be in an unresponsive state. Authorities were told the neighbors found the boy in their pool Sunday afternoon.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WYFF4.com

New lawsuit filed in Tennessee part of cheerleading abuse allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The attorneys who filed the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina have filed a new lawsuit against Varsity Spirit and others. The attorneys who filed the lawsuit in Memphis, Tennessee say it brings forward multiple survivors and names new abusers including Tennessee-based Premier Athletics, as well as, athlete and coach Dominick Frizzell.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Attorneys announce Tenn. lawsuit in Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys will hold a conference to announce a new federal lawsuit in the ongoing Varisty Spirit abuse scandal Tuesday morning. According to attorneys of the survivors, the announcement “will be the latest chapter in the disturbing narrative where teenage athletes were physically, emotionally and sexually abused while the athletes’ gyms alongside national interests like Varsity Spirit, the U.S. All-Star Federation (USASF) and Bain Capital allowed it to happen.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

118 Pound Blue Cat Caught In Stewart Co. Could Be Tennessee Record

Micka Burkhart caught a monster blue cat at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on the Cumberland River in Stewart County on skipjack and a 30-pound test line! The 118-pound 7-ounce blue cat will be a new Tennessee record pending verification and certification. Official measurements:. 118 pounds 7 ounces. 54 inches long. 41-inch...
STEWART COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WKRN

The future of Tennessee and the politics of weed

Marijuana is legal in some form in surrounding states Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Virginia. All states border Tennessee. But will our state legislature move in the same direction and legalize it? News 2 digs deeper into ‘The Politics of Weed’ airing special reports every weekday this week on News 2 at 4pm.
TENNESSEE STATE
atlantatribune.com

4 Georgia Corrections Officers Go from Enforcement to Inmate

The tables have turned on four Georgia Corrections officers who routinely abused and brutalized inmates after the four were found guilty today of viciously beating a handcuffed inmate and then concealing the beating by playing dumb on how he received his injuries. No report of the beating was ever filed.
GEORGIA STATE

