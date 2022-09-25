ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 1 person shot in Trotwood

 3 days ago
TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was located at 135 Olive Road, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police are on scene investigating.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information.

