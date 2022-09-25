At least 1 person shot in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night.

>>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton

The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was located at 135 Olive Road, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police are on scene investigating.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information.

©2022 Cox Media Group