Luzerne County, PA

Repairs completed to San Souci water main break

By Mark Hiller
 3 days ago

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The water is flowing in dozens of homes and businesses once again in a Luzerne County community.

A work crew completed repairs on a water main break Friday night along the Sans Souci Parkway near Dollar General.

Frustrations flow from Hanover Township water main break

The 24-inch pipe broke Thursday morning and impacted about 70 homes and businesses.

“When the break initially occurred, there was a larger area that was impacted with low pressure. Once we isolated the break. Those areas returned to normal pressure,” explained Susan Turcmanovich, the External Affairs Manager for Pennsylvania American Water.

Pennsylvania American Water says it took some time to isolate the break and finally make the necessary repairs late Friday night.

