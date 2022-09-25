ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Pedestrian killed in Mayfair hit-and-run; suspect sought

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1klrjE_0i9BbcgX00

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in the city's Mayfair neighborhood.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on Cottman and Brous avenues.

Police say the driver of a black sedan hit the victim who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian was discovered in the road on Cottman Avenue approximately 150 ft. west of the initial crash scene.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police say the driver also hit another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect may be driving a newer model black sedan, possibly a Mercedes-Benz S500.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call police at 215-685-3180.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Woman Car Jacked At Gun Point In Front Of Her Northeast Philly Home

Philadelphia Police released video of a masked carjacker who pulled a gun on a woman in a residential neighborhood last week. It was September 19, 2022 in front of a house on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place. The video( below) shows the woman toss her handbag to the ground as the thief pulls a pistol on her.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police Name Suspect In Jewelry Store Robbery, Owner Beaten With Hammer, Pistol-Whipped

Just after 10:40 on Thursday, September 15, 2022 Wilmington Police were dispatched to 109 W 9th Street, the Solid Gold Jewelers, for reports of a robbery in progress. When officers arrived on scene they found the owner badly beaten. Wilmington Police did not release details of the robbery at the time. The son of the owner recently reached out on social media trying to bring awareness to the incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayfair#Philadelphia Police#Mercedes Benz S500
phl17.com

Woman in custody after a man was shot inside the bedroom in Frankford

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder inside the second-floor bedroom. Medics transported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot multiple times in the head, pronounced dead in Mayfair

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Teenager Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

Police are investigating a double-shooting in which one person was killed. On Sunday, Sept. 25, Atlantic City police responded to 1009 Pacific Avenue for reports of two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were provided medical treatment and transported to the emergency room. One of the men, Malae Johnson, 19, of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
morethanthecurve.com

Police in Upper Moreland arrest suspects believed to be part of organized theft ring that focus on Lowes stores. Store in Plymouth Meeting most recent target

The Upper Moreland Police Department announced this week that its detectives, in partnership with Montgomery County Detectives and the Philadelphia Police Department, have arrested two suspects believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring that targeted area Lowes stores. According to police, the group is known to use U-Haul trucks to load large items when committing the thefts, most recently from the Plymouth Meeting location at the Metroplex.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say

A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Officers rushed him to the hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
116K+
Followers
15K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy