Pedestrian killed in Mayfair hit-and-run; suspect sought

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in the city's Mayfair neighborhood.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on Cottman and Brous avenues.

Police say the driver of a black sedan hit the victim who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian was discovered in the road on Cottman Avenue approximately 150 ft. west of the initial crash scene.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police say the driver also hit another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect may be driving a newer model black sedan, possibly a Mercedes-Benz S500.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call police at 215-685-3180.