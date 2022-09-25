Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
New Britain looking to put promising pieces together after three games
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes find themselves at 1-2 on the heels of a 28-14 loss to Danbury on Friday. Despite the two-game skid, the Canes have given fans reason to believe they’re much improved from a season ago when they finished 1-9. However, simply showing flashes of improved play won’t be enough for New Britain to compete in a currently-muddled CCC Tier 2.
Register Citizen
GNW Co-Op football shuts out Wilby in first NVL home game
WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, led by three touchdowns from Freddie Camp, issued an emphatic statement to its new league, the NVL, in a 35-0 home-opening win over Wilby Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Coach Scott Salius told his team. “That was the...
NewsTimes
Ex-Hillhouse hoop standout Kaseem Johnson named head boys basketball coach at Amistad
Another member of the Hillhouse boys basketball coaching fraternity has landed a varsity head coaching job. And he remains in the Elm City. Kaseem Johnson, a former standout player and assistant with the Academics, has taken over as head coach at Amistad in New Haven. This is the first head position for Johnson, 35, who graduated from Hillhouse in 2004.
NewsTimes
Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer
The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
My Go-To Restaurants Have Disappeared In Waterbury, Southbury, and Oakville
It's been a rough summer, I've lost 4 old friends over the past couple of months. Not to crime, unless you consider the price of doing business in Connecticut a criminal offense. Inflation is killing our small businesses, restaurants and diners. Four of my former local favorite restaurants bit the dust during the summer of 2022.
New Britain Herald
Genevieve (Doleski) Malinowski
Genevieve (Doleski) Malinowski, 99, of Newington, formerly of New Britain, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Lucian J. Malinowski, Sr. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Antonia (Stygar) Doleski. She resided in New Britain for most of her life before moving to Newington, and was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Gennie was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and followed UConn Men and Women's basketball.
NBC Connecticut
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
ctbites.com
Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!
October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Queen St. in Southington
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Queen Street in Southington on Tuesday night. Police were called to Queen Street around 6:20 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with injuries. According to investigators, 39-year-old David Sanabria, of Plainville, was driving a...
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
Winning $100K Lottery Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Windham County
A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a convenience store. An unnamed resident of the Windham County town of Putnam claimed the CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Haris & Ayesha Food Mart, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26. CT Lottery said...
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
New Britain Herald
Windsor man gets four years in prison for fatal Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON -- A Windsor man has been sentenced to several years in prison in connection with a fatal crash in February 2021. Robert Perkins, 27, received a four-year prison term during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. Following the prison term, he will serve five years of...
New Britain Herald
Roberta Rae (Kimball) Hould
Roberta Rae (Kimball) Hould, 79, of New Britain, died Tuesday, (Sept. 27, 2022) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain, after battling a long time illness. Born in Portland, ME, the daughter of the late Bert and Mary (Gillis) Kimball, she lived in New Britain for many years. She is the wife of the late Leonard A. Hould, who died April 24, 2016. She was employed for 33 years at the American Radio Relay League. One of her favorite hobbies was to eat out, as everyone knew she did not like to cook. She also enjoyed shopping.
New Britain Herald
John E. Potetz
John E. Potetz, 68, of Plainville passed away on Sunday, (Sept. 25, 2022) surrounded by his family who loved him. Born and raised in New Britain, he attended New Britain schools. He was a long-time resident of Plainville. He was employed for many years at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville. He had been a member the Austrian Donau Club, St. Peter Church, and St. Peter Society. John was predeceased by his parents, Alice and Edwin Potetz.
1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
Conn. restaurant Villa of Lebanon makes Big E debut with ‘fresh’ alternative
Villa of Lebanon, a family-owned and operated Lebanese and Greek food restaurant based in South Windsor, Conn., has been making its Big E debut and has already been attracting many customers, old and new, to its food stall. Run by Ali Alhusseini, the business has set up operations in the...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
David Osvaldo Bordelies-Santos, 29, 34 Wilcox St. Flr. 1, New Britian, second-degree failure to appear, third-degree larceny, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – first offense. Nicholas Palmisano, 46, 167 Slater Rd., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree unlawful restraint, violation of protective order. Jeffrey Joshua Chavez,...
Floridians fleeing to Connecticut to escape Hurricane Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers are eager to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path as the storm strengthened to a category 2 hurricane Monday. “We couldn’t wait to get out, and we did it just in the nick of time, but I feel bad for the people left behind,” said Kathy Bruciati, who was at […]
