New Britain Herald

New Britain looking to put promising pieces together after three games

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes find themselves at 1-2 on the heels of a 28-14 loss to Danbury on Friday. Despite the two-game skid, the Canes have given fans reason to believe they’re much improved from a season ago when they finished 1-9. However, simply showing flashes of improved play won’t be enough for New Britain to compete in a currently-muddled CCC Tier 2.
Register Citizen

GNW Co-Op football shuts out Wilby in first NVL home game

WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, led by three touchdowns from Freddie Camp, issued an emphatic statement to its new league, the NVL, in a 35-0 home-opening win over Wilby Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Coach Scott Salius told his team. “That was the...
NewsTimes

Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer

The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
New Britain Herald

Genevieve (Doleski) Malinowski

Genevieve (Doleski) Malinowski, 99, of Newington, formerly of New Britain, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Lucian J. Malinowski, Sr. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Antonia (Stygar) Doleski. She resided in New Britain for most of her life before moving to Newington, and was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Gennie was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and followed UConn Men and Women's basketball.
NBC Connecticut

CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
ctbites.com

Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!

October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Queen St. in Southington

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Queen Street in Southington on Tuesday night. Police were called to Queen Street around 6:20 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with injuries. According to investigators, 39-year-old David Sanabria, of Plainville, was driving a...
i95 ROCK

Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
Eyewitness News

On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
New Britain Herald

Windsor man gets four years in prison for fatal Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON -- A Windsor man has been sentenced to several years in prison in connection with a fatal crash in February 2021. Robert Perkins, 27, received a four-year prison term during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. Following the prison term, he will serve five years of...
New Britain Herald

Roberta Rae (Kimball) Hould

Roberta Rae (Kimball) Hould, 79, of New Britain, died Tuesday, (Sept. 27, 2022) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain, after battling a long time illness. Born in Portland, ME, the daughter of the late Bert and Mary (Gillis) Kimball, she lived in New Britain for many years. She is the wife of the late Leonard A. Hould, who died April 24, 2016. She was employed for 33 years at the American Radio Relay League. One of her favorite hobbies was to eat out, as everyone knew she did not like to cook. She also enjoyed shopping.
New Britain Herald

John E. Potetz

John E. Potetz, 68, of Plainville passed away on Sunday, (Sept. 25, 2022) surrounded by his family who loved him. Born and raised in New Britain, he attended New Britain schools. He was a long-time resident of Plainville. He was employed for many years at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville. He had been a member the Austrian Donau Club, St. Peter Church, and St. Peter Society. John was predeceased by his parents, Alice and Edwin Potetz.
WTNH

1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

David Osvaldo Bordelies-Santos, 29, 34 Wilcox St. Flr. 1, New Britian, second-degree failure to appear, third-degree larceny, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – first offense. Nicholas Palmisano, 46, 167 Slater Rd., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree unlawful restraint, violation of protective order. Jeffrey Joshua Chavez,...
WTNH

Floridians fleeing to Connecticut to escape Hurricane Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers are eager to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path as the storm strengthened to a category 2 hurricane Monday. “We couldn’t wait to get out, and we did it just in the nick of time, but I feel bad for the people left behind,” said Kathy Bruciati, who was at […]
