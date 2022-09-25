Roberta Rae (Kimball) Hould, 79, of New Britain, died Tuesday, (Sept. 27, 2022) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain, after battling a long time illness. Born in Portland, ME, the daughter of the late Bert and Mary (Gillis) Kimball, she lived in New Britain for many years. She is the wife of the late Leonard A. Hould, who died April 24, 2016. She was employed for 33 years at the American Radio Relay League. One of her favorite hobbies was to eat out, as everyone knew she did not like to cook. She also enjoyed shopping.

