Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s soccer loses goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg to red card in loss to Wisconsin

For the third straight match, Indiana women’s soccer was shut out, losing 2-0 to Wisconsin on the road Sunday afternoon. Sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg, who has seven clean sheets and two Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week honors this season, was given a red card and sent off in the 32nd minute after starting the game with no goals allowed.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana field hockey wraps up nonconference play with win against Miami University

Indiana field hockey split its weekend slate with a loss on the road against No. 4 University of Louisville on Friday and a win at home over Miami University on Sunday. What started off as a potential upset against a top-five team ended in a shutout loss for the Hoosiers. The Cardinals handed the Hoosiers’ their third ranked loss this season, two of which were shutouts.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

College basketball analyst Andy Katz says IU No. 7 nationally, slots 8 Big Ten teams in top-36

If 2022-23 is going to be a down year for the Big Ten, national college basketball analyst Andy Katz didn’t get the memo. Writing for NCAA.com, Katz put eight Big Ten teams in his preseason top-36, and placed Indiana as high as anyone we’ve seen thus far, slotting the Hoosiers in at No. 7 in the country and the highest ranked team in the conference.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Bloomington, IN
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
thedailyhoosier.com

Duncomb’s IU basketball teammates are impressed: “Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year”

Race Thompson was shoved in the back during a team workout at the beginning of the summer, and he turned to face the aggressor. A year ago Logan Duncomb might have been the last person Thompson would have expected to see. Then, Duncomb was the guy the veterans pushed around. But when that was in fact who he saw, Thompson sensed something was different.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s tennis opens its fall season at the Duke Bonk Invitational

The Indiana men’s tennis team traveled to Durham, North Carolina, over the weekend to open its fall season at the Duke Bonk Invitational. Four Hoosiers participated in the weekend event, led by three upperclassmen who took the trip to Durham: fifth-year senior Patrick Fletchall, junior Michael Andre and junior Ilya Tiraspolsky. Ekansh Kumar, a freshman, was the fourth Hoosier participant.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Person
Peyton Manning
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville

In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Television#American Football#College Football#Hoosiers
FOX59

5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana gas prices rising again

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Salon

St. Elmo's, curry goat and duck bowling: A travel writer's guide to eating and playing in Indy

"A Fatty's Guide to Traveling and Eating the World" is a monthly travel and food column here at Salon that’s dedicated to helping travelers of all sizes find adventure. Just a three-hour drive from Chicago, the city of Indianapolis isn't the first destination most people think of when they are planning a vacation. But, I'd humbly ask them to reconsider. Indianapolis is a beautiful city of just under a million residents, and an up-and-coming foodie scene that rivals many in the Midwest.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
progressivegrocer.com

1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
THORNTOWN, IN
Indiana Daily Student

National diversity magazine recognizes IU’s work in increasing diversity on campus

IU-Bloomington and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis received the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity for 2022. According to INSIGHT’s announcement, IUB and IUPUI, along with 102 other universities, were awarded for their demonstration of an excellent commitment to diversity and inclusion across their campuses. Since...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame

Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
ZIONSVILLE, IN

