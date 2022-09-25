DPS takes action as migrant-filled plane takes off in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A plane loaded with 19 migrants was stopped from leaving the airport by order of a Texas Department of Public Safety agent Friday in McAllen.

According to DPS, a special agent received a call reporting three vehicles had dropped off people at around 11 a.m. Friday at McCreery Aviation Co. at the airport.

“The agent arrived and was assisted by a DPS Aircraft Pilot who notified traffic control to ground a Raytheron fixed-wing plane and conducted a ramp check after suspecting the aircraft was being used for human smuggling,” DPS stated in a media release Saturday.

The migrants — 12 men and 7 women — were on a plane traveling to Houston, Texas, authorities said. The migrants were from Central America and were referred to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

DPS criminal investigations division and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case.

