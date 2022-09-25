ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

DPS takes action as migrant-filled plane takes off in McAllen

By Mia Morales
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

McALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A plane loaded with 19 migrants was stopped from leaving the airport by order of a Texas Department of Public Safety agent Friday in McAllen.

According to DPS, a special agent received a call reporting three vehicles had dropped off people at around 11 a.m. Friday at McCreery Aviation Co. at the airport.

‘Grabbed a gun and started firing it’: Detention officer arrested by deputies

“The agent arrived and was assisted by a DPS Aircraft Pilot who notified traffic control to ground a Raytheron fixed-wing plane and conducted a ramp check after suspecting the aircraft was being used for human smuggling,” DPS stated in a media release Saturday.

The migrants — 12 men and 7 women — were on a plane traveling to Houston, Texas, authorities said. The migrants were from Central America and were referred to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

DPS criminal investigations division and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case.

Comments / 124

Ambrose CrowAmbrose
2d ago

why do illegals have more rights than Americans is the government paying them and why do they get promised stuff Americans have worked for in the past and till this date they have no education to fill positions in this country there here for OUR Free stuff that ain't even given to us and cause of this illegal crap going on more drugs and illegal stuff coming 8n God forbid terrorist might attack

Reply(24)
51
Veronica
2d ago

I've always wanted to visit Martha's Vineyard and have actually thought about crossing into Mexico, claim to be here seeking asylum and get sent there for free!!! WDYT???

Reply(5)
24
David Espinoza
2d ago

The owner of the plane should know the full story and if his involved he should get 5 years STATE PRISON for every illegal!!.. ALSO the pilot should know something!.

Reply(13)
38
 

Fox News

13 migrants now confirmed dead following Rio Grande crossing at Texas border

A total of 13 migrants have now been confirmed dead after a massive group last week tried to cross the Rio Grande River near the Texas border. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and riverine agents, responded on Thursday to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, and apprehended 53 migrants. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine officials also aided in the mission.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign

American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
DEL RIO, TX
News Channel 25

Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught

WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Police: Woman accused of DWI refuses to let go of baby during arrest

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department arrested a woman allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident. According to documents obtained by ValleyCentral, Josie Joliana Marie Calvillo is the suspect in a hit and run near 29th and Ash Avenue, in McAllen. Calvillo was found at the entrance of a trailer park in a blue […]
MCALLEN, TX
Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman accused of killing teen in car crash pleads not guilty

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver accused of drunkenly causing a crash that killed a high school senior in April pleaded not guilty on all charges earlier today. In May, Daena Nicole Gonzalez, 27, was sued by the family of Jaime Elias Garcia, Jr, the Mercedes teen who was killed during a drunk driving accident. […]
MERCEDES, TX
