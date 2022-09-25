ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newman Lake, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Eight fire trucks respond to structure fire in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Maple street is back open after a structure fire in an apartment complex. The fire is now out, the cause is still under investigation. Last updated: Sept. 27 at 6:50 a.m. Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire near that closed off Maple Street starting...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lower South Hill apartment house catches fire

SPOKANE, Wash — An apartment house caught on fire in Lower South Hill early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a stairwell between the second and third floors of the building near Maple Street and 6th Street. All fire damage was confined to one unit and everyone inside evacuated safely. Maple Street was closed as crews worked on the fire....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Warehouse fire burns twice overnight in Northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash – Crews responded to a warehouse fire that has sparked up twice overnight near Northeast Spokane. Spokane Fire District 9 says they responded to a call around 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 and when they initially arrived, the fire was small and they were able to completely put it out. Then at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 they responded to another call for the same location. When they arrived, the fire was much bigger.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man dies in house fire in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho - A 78-year-old Hayden man died after suffering injuries from a house fire that happened on Sept. 24, according to Lieutenant Mark Ellis from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO). At about 10:14 p.m. on the evening of Sept. 24, deputies with the KCSO responded to a report...
HAYDEN, ID
City
Spokane, WA
City
Newman Lake, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KREM2

Brush fire burning near Newman Lake, fully contained

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — Fire crews report a brush fire burning Saturday afternoon in McKenzie Conservation Area has been 100% contained. Crews were able to put out the fire with the help of DNR, Fire District 9 and Spokane Valley Fire. There are no evacuations and no structures are...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash cleared from eastbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
#Brush Fire
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Killed in Head-on Crash in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men where killed Monday in a head-on crash involving two pickups in north Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened a little after 3:30 p.m. on State Highway 57 when a 1997 Dodge pickup driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man crossed the center line and hit a GMC Sonoma pickup head-on. Both the driver of the Dodge and the Sonoma, a 34-year-old man from Nordman, were not wearing seat belts and were killed. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse

A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
PALOUSE, WA
Big Country News

Both Drivers Dead After Head-On Collision in North Idaho

PRIEST RIVER - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 57 near milepost 10.5 in Bonner County, Idaho. A green 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by a 47-year-old man from Priest River, was traveling southbound on Highway 57 when the vehicle crossed left of center. A red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup, driven by a 34-year-old man from Nordman, was traveling northbound and was struck head-on by the Dodge Ram.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 28 Spokane

Mt. Spokane Ski Swap coming to Spokane late October

SPOKANE, Wash. – The annual Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap is coming to the Spokane Fair and Expo Center Oct. 29-30. According to the Ski Swap website, “The Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap is the region’s largest winter sports equipment and clothing event featuring thousands of new and used winter sports items being sold by individuals and area sports stores.”
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Major Crimes Detectives investigate Spokane Valley shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Major Crimes Detectives are now investigating a shooting that left one in the hospital in stable condition. Spokane Valley Police tracked down the suspect who is being charged with assault and for having a stolen gun. Two teens were also arrested, one has been released. Last...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Spokane, Washington

Home to beautiful bucolic scenery, the majestic Mount Rainer, and the birthplace of Starbucks, Washington State is well worth a visit on your next vacation. Be sure to make a stop in the eastern city of Spokane, the cultural capital of the Inland Pacific. With its rich history, thriving arts & culture, and natural beauty, you’ll find plenty of things to do in Spokane, WA.
SPOKANE, WA

