FOX 28 Spokane
Eight fire trucks respond to structure fire in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Maple street is back open after a structure fire in an apartment complex. The fire is now out, the cause is still under investigation. Last updated: Sept. 27 at 6:50 a.m. Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire near that closed off Maple Street starting...
Lower South Hill apartment house catches fire
SPOKANE, Wash — An apartment house caught on fire in Lower South Hill early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a stairwell between the second and third floors of the building near Maple Street and 6th Street. All fire damage was confined to one unit and everyone inside evacuated safely. Maple Street was closed as crews worked on the fire....
FOX 28 Spokane
Warehouse fire burns twice overnight in Northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash – Crews responded to a warehouse fire that has sparked up twice overnight near Northeast Spokane. Spokane Fire District 9 says they responded to a call around 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 and when they initially arrived, the fire was small and they were able to completely put it out. Then at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 they responded to another call for the same location. When they arrived, the fire was much bigger.
KHQ Right Now
Man dies in house fire in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho - A 78-year-old Hayden man died after suffering injuries from a house fire that happened on Sept. 24, according to Lieutenant Mark Ellis from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO). At about 10:14 p.m. on the evening of Sept. 24, deputies with the KCSO responded to a report...
Brush fire burning near Newman Lake, fully contained
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — Fire crews report a brush fire burning Saturday afternoon in McKenzie Conservation Area has been 100% contained. Crews were able to put out the fire with the help of DNR, Fire District 9 and Spokane Valley Fire. There are no evacuations and no structures are...
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
Crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for several hours
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
Two Killed in Head-on Crash in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men where killed Monday in a head-on crash involving two pickups in north Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened a little after 3:30 p.m. on State Highway 57 when a 1997 Dodge pickup driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man crossed the center line and hit a GMC Sonoma pickup head-on. Both the driver of the Dodge and the Sonoma, a 34-year-old man from Nordman, were not wearing seat belts and were killed. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours.
pullmanradio.com
Man Injured In Crash South Of Palouse
A man was injured in a rollover crash South of Palouse Tuesday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency crews from Whitman County Fire District 4 out of Palouse and the City of Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene. Deputies say the driver was heading Westbound on Clear Creek Road when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times off the road. The man was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Deputies believe that speed and inattentive driving caused the crash.
Both Drivers Dead After Head-On Collision in North Idaho
PRIEST RIVER - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 57 near milepost 10.5 in Bonner County, Idaho. A green 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by a 47-year-old man from Priest River, was traveling southbound on Highway 57 when the vehicle crossed left of center. A red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup, driven by a 34-year-old man from Nordman, was traveling northbound and was struck head-on by the Dodge Ram.
Jewels Helping Hands, WSDOT working to put fences around I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
FOX 28 Spokane
Mt. Spokane Ski Swap coming to Spokane late October
SPOKANE, Wash. – The annual Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap is coming to the Spokane Fair and Expo Center Oct. 29-30. According to the Ski Swap website, “The Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap is the region’s largest winter sports equipment and clothing event featuring thousands of new and used winter sports items being sold by individuals and area sports stores.”
Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in the AAA top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Major Crimes Detectives investigate Spokane Valley shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. – Major Crimes Detectives are now investigating a shooting that left one in the hospital in stable condition. Spokane Valley Police tracked down the suspect who is being charged with assault and for having a stolen gun. Two teens were also arrested, one has been released. Last...
KHQ Right Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multivehicle collision on eastbound I-90 backs up traffic to Geiger Blvd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A multivehicle accident on eastbound I-90 near the Division St. exit closed three lanes of traffic Monday afternoon, creating significant delay. The accident was reported at 4 p.m. near mile marker 281. Investigation is on-going, and the cause and severity of the crash has not been determined.
Fundraiser in place for teens’ families after fatal Chattaroy crash
CHATTAROY – Wash. — It’s been twelve days since two teens were life-flighted to the hospital after a devastating car crash near Chattaroy. One of the teenagers later died in the hospital from their injuries. “You could just feel the heaviness in the air,” said Gina Licea,...
Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Injury Wreck South Of Coeur d'Alene On Highway 95
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred at 0154 hours on September 24, 2022, on US 95 at approximately mile post 429, Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho. A 50-year-old man was driving a small Hyundai coupe, southbound on US 95, just crossing...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Spokane, Washington
Home to beautiful bucolic scenery, the majestic Mount Rainer, and the birthplace of Starbucks, Washington State is well worth a visit on your next vacation. Be sure to make a stop in the eastern city of Spokane, the cultural capital of the Inland Pacific. With its rich history, thriving arts & culture, and natural beauty, you’ll find plenty of things to do in Spokane, WA.
One person in hospital after being hit by car on US 95
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Idaho State Police are investigating a car crash that happened on US 95 in Coeur d’Alene on Saturday. Police say a 50-year-old man was driving south on US 95 and was crossing the Spokane River Bridge. When driving across the bridge, he hit a 30-year-old man who was in the road. The 30-year-old man was taken...
