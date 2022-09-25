ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump news - live: Capitol rioter given seven years for police attack as Jan 6 panel postpones final hearing

A Capitol rioter has been sentenced to seven years in prison for providing the taser used in the attack on police officer Michael Fanone. Reading his victim statement at the sentencing, Mr Fanone said Kyle Young deserved a cell with his co-conspirator, Donald Trump.The news comes as the January 6 House select committee has postponed Wednesday’s supposed final public hearing in light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida. Documentary footage of Trump-ally Roger Stone predicting violence and abuse of power after the 2020 election was to be shown.Elsewhere,Vanity Fair reports that Florida governor Ron DeSantis privately calls the...
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Hurricane Ian roars into Florida

​​🌀 Hurricane Ian is poised to strike Florida’s Gulf Coast with winds that could initially measure 140 mph as it makes landfall across a broad swath of the state this afternoon with severe conditions lasting into Thursday, followed by tropical storm conditions on Friday, according to forecasts of the Category 4 monster approaching slowly this…
Salon

Trans activist and author: In a fascist America, LGBTQ folk will be "systematically targeted"

Violence is central to fascism. It forms its origin myths and is one of the primary ways that fascism asserts itself. The power to engage in acts of violence against designated enemies with near-total impunity is one of the main reasons people join fascist movements. As history makes obvious, once fascists take control of a society they maintain and expand their power through violence.
