A Capitol rioter has been sentenced to seven years in prison for providing the taser used in the attack on police officer Michael Fanone. Reading his victim statement at the sentencing, Mr Fanone said Kyle Young deserved a cell with his co-conspirator, Donald Trump.The news comes as the January 6 House select committee has postponed Wednesday’s supposed final public hearing in light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida. Documentary footage of Trump-ally Roger Stone predicting violence and abuse of power after the 2020 election was to be shown.Elsewhere,Vanity Fair reports that Florida governor Ron DeSantis privately calls the...

PROTESTS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO