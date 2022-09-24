ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral After Picking Up Huge Bar Tab: "Man That Pen Work Good This Summer"

Karl-Anthony Towns has had a pretty good offseason for the most part. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a 4-year, $224 million extension very early on in the free agency period and they now have him under contract for 6 seasons. Some more good news for Towns would follow just a few days later in the form of the team trading for Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster move.
Cameron Johnson
Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder tweets, deletes inflammatory message about Suns

In addition to being a professional basketball player, Jae Crowder has now become a professional pot stirrer. The Phoenix Suns forward Crowder tweeted an interesting message Friday. In response to a post written by Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic on the storylines to watch ahead of Suns training camp, Crowder wrote, “99 WONT BE THERE.!” Crowder then deleted the tweet.
Details spill on Celtics staffer tied to Ime Udoka scandal – including past contact with Nia Long

The NBA season is fast approaching, and yet all anybody can talk about is Ime Udoka. Information has trickled out on the nature of the Boston Celtics head coach’s transgressions against the team’s code of conduct, but one detail that continues to elude fans and observers – likely for the best – is the identity of the female staffer involved in the whole fiasco.
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
The Celtics Organization Knew About The Intimate Relationship Between Ime Udoka And The Female Employee, But After The Woman Accused The Head Coach Of Making Unwanted Comments Toward Her, The Team Launched A Set Of Internal Interviews

Ime Udoka became somewhat of a household name when he masterfully led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals this past season but he is now making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season last week, for entering into a relationship with a female staffer, which was prohibited as per team rules.
The Knicks Finally Get To Show Off Their New Big 3

The New York Knicks are trying to push past the dreadful season they just had. After a very promising year in 2020-21, the Knicks fell from grace in a major way and missed the playoffs completely at the end of 2021-22. The team did some work in the offseason in...
Dennis Rodman Called Ron Harper 'Michael Jordan Before Michael Jordan': "He Probably Could’ve Been The Best Player Ever If He Didn’t Have That Knee Injury."

The Chicago Bulls teams in the late 90s are often remembered primarily for Michael Jordan, and then his supportive tandem of Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. All are Hall Of Famers and players that are remembered as legends of the game, with the success of the three-peat being credited to them. But that era of the Bulls wasn't just built by those three, there were other players on the roster that deserve their fair share of the credit.
Kendrick Perkins Doesn't Trust Kyrie Irving After Irving's Behaviour At Brooklyn Nets Media Day: "How Can You Trust Him When He Has A Problem With Holding Himself Accountable?"

Kyrie Irving is going to have a hard time winning over many of his detractors this season after his actions over the course of last season. Irving refused to get vaccinated, which led to him not being allowed to play games at home, and the Nets chose to not use him in away games until the team was depleted with injuries later in the season.
Devin Booker: “That is not the Robert Sarver I Know”

The Phoenix Suns held their first media conference of the season this Monday morning. Multiple players got the opportunity to speak on the recent events regarding the Suns’ owner, Robert Sarver. PG Devin Booker stated, ” It is tough for me because that is not the Robert Sarver that...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubles Down On His Desire To Be Part Of 'The Kardashians' Show: "I Wanted To Be A Part Of The Family. Maybe Be The Chef, The Driver..."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to face another huge 2022-23 NBA season, where the Milwaukee Bucks will try to get their crown back after losing to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2022 playoffs. The Greek Freak couldn't dismantle the Celtics' defense, and the absence of Khris Middleton hurt their chances to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
