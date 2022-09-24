Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
4 Teams That Could Reportedly Be Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
Shams Charania was on "The Rally" and said that the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics are possible destinations for Jae Crowder. He has spent the last two seasons on the Phoenix Suns.
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
James Harden Flexes His Peak Gym Body In Viral Photo With Allen Iverson Mural
After several seasons of drama and chaos, James Harden has really ignited his doubters and haters. Now, with so much to prove, Harden will have to work harder than ever before if he wants to call this season a success for his legacy. While some Sixers fans continue to worry...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral After Picking Up Huge Bar Tab: "Man That Pen Work Good This Summer"
Karl-Anthony Towns has had a pretty good offseason for the most part. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a 4-year, $224 million extension very early on in the free agency period and they now have him under contract for 6 seasons. Some more good news for Towns would follow just a few days later in the form of the team trading for Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster move.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After He Explained Why He Wanted To Leave The Brooklyn Nets: "Your Loyalty Is Zero, You Just Want To Play For The Superteams"
During the NBA''s annual 'Media Day' event on Monday, Kevin Durant had to face the music after a summer of chaos and turmoil with the Nets. Remember, it was Durant who asked for a trade after getting swept in the first round before later making an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Revealed That Coming Out Of Retirement And Playing For The Wizards Was One Of The Biggest Mistakes He Made In Washington
Michael Jordan was a force of nature during his time with the Chicago Bulls as he won 5 MVPs and a record 10 scoring titles. He would also win 6 championships in the 1990s to firmly establish himself as the greatest player of all time. When you have had a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jae Crowder tweets, deletes inflammatory message about Suns
In addition to being a professional basketball player, Jae Crowder has now become a professional pot stirrer. The Phoenix Suns forward Crowder tweeted an interesting message Friday. In response to a post written by Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic on the storylines to watch ahead of Suns training camp, Crowder wrote, “99 WONT BE THERE.!” Crowder then deleted the tweet.
Yardbarker
Cameron Payne Says His ‘Heart Sank’ After Hearing Rumors Of Suns Trading For Kevin Durant: "Thank The Lord It Didn't Happen"
The Phoenix Suns have had an incredibly rough offseason after one of the all-time terrible endings to a season. The 64-win Suns were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by an underdog Dallas Mavericks team that blew the Suns out in Phoenix in Game 7 in one of the most one-sided Game 7's in playoff history.
Yardbarker
Details spill on Celtics staffer tied to Ime Udoka scandal – including past contact with Nia Long
The NBA season is fast approaching, and yet all anybody can talk about is Ime Udoka. Information has trickled out on the nature of the Boston Celtics head coach’s transgressions against the team’s code of conduct, but one detail that continues to elude fans and observers – likely for the best – is the identity of the female staffer involved in the whole fiasco.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
The Celtics Organization Knew About The Intimate Relationship Between Ime Udoka And The Female Employee, But After The Woman Accused The Head Coach Of Making Unwanted Comments Toward Her, The Team Launched A Set Of Internal Interviews
Ime Udoka became somewhat of a household name when he masterfully led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals this past season but he is now making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season last week, for entering into a relationship with a female staffer, which was prohibited as per team rules.
Yardbarker
Adrian Wojnarowski Confirms That Ime Udoka's Career Is Not Over: "This Is Not Going To Be A Death Knell For Him..."
In the aftermath of a major scandal, Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing the possibility of his coaching career being over for good. With so much weight surrounding the crisis in Boston, it seems only a matter of time before his suspension turns into a full-blown exit. And while some...
Yardbarker
The Knicks Finally Get To Show Off Their New Big 3
The New York Knicks are trying to push past the dreadful season they just had. After a very promising year in 2020-21, the Knicks fell from grace in a major way and missed the playoffs completely at the end of 2021-22. The team did some work in the offseason in...
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman Called Ron Harper 'Michael Jordan Before Michael Jordan': "He Probably Could’ve Been The Best Player Ever If He Didn’t Have That Knee Injury."
The Chicago Bulls teams in the late 90s are often remembered primarily for Michael Jordan, and then his supportive tandem of Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. All are Hall Of Famers and players that are remembered as legends of the game, with the success of the three-peat being credited to them. But that era of the Bulls wasn't just built by those three, there were other players on the roster that deserve their fair share of the credit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
LeBron James Responds After Patrick Beverley Reveals His Favorite LeBron Highlight: "What's Wrong With Pat, Man? He Got Issues."
While this summer did not pan out as Laker fans had hoped, the Purple and Gold didn't come out of it completely empty. Besides some solid young additions, Rob Pelinka also brought in veteran point guard Patrick Beverley to bolster the backcourt and bring some defensive intensity to the rotation.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Doesn't Trust Kyrie Irving After Irving's Behaviour At Brooklyn Nets Media Day: "How Can You Trust Him When He Has A Problem With Holding Himself Accountable?"
Kyrie Irving is going to have a hard time winning over many of his detractors this season after his actions over the course of last season. Irving refused to get vaccinated, which led to him not being allowed to play games at home, and the Nets chose to not use him in away games until the team was depleted with injuries later in the season.
Yardbarker
Devin Booker: “That is not the Robert Sarver I Know”
The Phoenix Suns held their first media conference of the season this Monday morning. Multiple players got the opportunity to speak on the recent events regarding the Suns’ owner, Robert Sarver. PG Devin Booker stated, ” It is tough for me because that is not the Robert Sarver that...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubles Down On His Desire To Be Part Of 'The Kardashians' Show: "I Wanted To Be A Part Of The Family. Maybe Be The Chef, The Driver..."
Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to face another huge 2022-23 NBA season, where the Milwaukee Bucks will try to get their crown back after losing to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2022 playoffs. The Greek Freak couldn't dismantle the Celtics' defense, and the absence of Khris Middleton hurt their chances to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Comments / 0