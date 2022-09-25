Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene High puts district opener away with running game
The Abilene High Eagles came out on top over Lubbock Monterey to open District 2-5A Division I play. Head coach Mike Fullen’s team dominated the Plainsmen in the first district game of the year. The offense seemed to find their stride in the second half of the game, especially...
bigcountryhomepage.com
McMurry’s Jared Mendoza earns ASC honor
RICHARDSON, TEX. – Senior placekicker Jared Mendoza (Fort Worth, Tex.) represented McMurry University on the American Southwest Conference weekly football awards for the period of Sept. 19-25, 2022. Mendoza went two for three in field goal attempts and a perfect three-for-three in extra points Sept. 24, tallying nine of...
bigcountryhomepage.com
BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Hawley’s O’Shields with the strip 6
Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper play of the week: Hawley’s O’Shields with the strip 6. Undefeated Hawley Bearcats and the Anson Tigers battling it out in their district opener. Rodey Hooper throws it right into the hands of Drickeston Shoemaker, but hawley wasn’t gonna give that one up so easily. Kason O’Shields comes in hot with the strip! Then brings it back around for a touchdown.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
GALLERY: Cooking fire spreads, injures 1 in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was taken to the hospital for care after a cooking fire went awry Tuesday afternoon in North Abilene. Luckily, quick action was taken by an Abilene Fire Department (AFD) ladder truck. AFD alerted the public to the fire just before 2:00 p.m., via a Facebook post. In the post, […]
kacu.org
Supporters and protestors show up for Abilene's first Pride Parade
Many cities across Texas and the U.S. celebrated the LGBTQ community during Pride Month in June. But in Abilene, the town’s first ever full-scale pride event just happened over the weekend. More than 1,800 people showed up, Saturday, according to The Abilene Pride Alliance. When Elizabeth Collier heard Abilene...
Increased traffic enforcement to begin Sept. 26 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Traffic-related deaths have been a common occurrence in Abilene this year. Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the Abilene Police Department will be increasing their enforcement on traffic in an effort to prevent these deaths from happening. This year so far, there have been more traffic deaths in...
Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
Crash report: 30-year-old Central Texas woman dies in Callahan County wreck
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 30-year-old Central Texas woman was killed Monday morning in a traffic wreck near Baird. According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 45-year-old Rockdale man was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on State Highway 36 when he collided with a ‘truck tractor […]
Elderly woman dies after getting hit while pushing shopping cart in Abilene parking lot
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elderly woman has died after she was hit while pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot of an Abilene store Thursday. Ida Schulz, 80, of Abilene has died in the hospital following the crash at the store on the 1600 block of Hwy 351 Thursday, according to a press […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Health Officials Report Covid-19 Infections as Monkey Pox Inches Closer to the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO – Covid-19 continues to be detected in a small number of people in San Angelo on a daily basis as the flu season begins and Monkey Pox has been confirmed in Abilene and the Permian Basin. Weekly COVID-19 report: 9.17.22-9.23.22. Total cases over last seven days: 202.
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene
The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Mishaps ensue at Abilene Community Theatre’s “The Play That Goes Wrong”
Sept. 30th – Oct. 1st; Oct. 7th – 8th at 7:30 pm.
Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for Public Intoxication after swinging American flag, yelling in early hours
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5700 block of Eagle Drive – Criminal MischiefA victim reported that his son with […]
Stout Abilene Woman Arrested for Luring a Man into a Bathroom & Robbing Him
ABILENE – An Abilene woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred after she lured a man into a bathroom for sex. According to court documents, in May, the victim told police that Anna McFarlin set up a time and place to have sex at Sea Bee Park in north Abilene. The victim attempted to go into the woman’s bathroom, but McFarlin forced him to enter the men’s room.
