ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man is dead after a hit-and-run in the area of East Altamonte Drive and Anchor Road, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Altamonte Springs police said they responded to the scene in reference to a severely injured male on the sidewalk on Monday, Sept. 26 at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection that is about a half mile west of US Highway 17-92.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO