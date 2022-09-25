Read full article on original website
WESH
Man accused of killing motorcyclist in road rage shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Miami man is accused of killing another man during a road rage incident in Daytona Beach on Saturday evening. Suspect Ricardo Gibbs, 35, is charged with murder after the victim died at the hospital. Police said Gibbs was in a vehicle in the 900...
Man shot and killed during Florida road rage incident
A man was shot and killed during an alleged road rage incident in Florida on Sunday.
click orlando
1 dead in Altamonte Springs hit-and-run, according to police
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man is dead after a hit-and-run in the area of East Altamonte Drive and Anchor Road, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Altamonte Springs police said they responded to the scene in reference to a severely injured male on the sidewalk on Monday, Sept. 26 at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection that is about a half mile west of US Highway 17-92.
1 person seriously injured in possible ‘road rage’ shooting, Daytona Police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a possible road-rage shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Daytona Beach police said they received an aggravated battery call in the 900 block of Vine Street at around 7 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. DBPD said...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man steals 'stolen' scooter, dumps it in ditch for police to find
9:44 p.m. — 600 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police were dispatched to a local gas station after reports that an unknown man had stolen an employee's scooter. The employee told the reporting officer that he had been outside changing the trash cans at the...
fox35orlando.com
2015 cold case: Who killed Sanford store owner Joshua Hur?
SANFORD, Fla. - On December 23, 2015, Joshua Hur was robbed, shot, and killed. The Sanford store owner was on his way to church hours before Christmas Eve. He left behind two children and a lasting mark on his community. "We got a phone call around 7:11 in the evening...
One person killed in shooting, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. The shooting happened on Lake Margaret near Berrywood Drive around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The initial investigation found that the shooting resulted following a possible dispute between...
fox35orlando.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following an argument that led to a shooting Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive off Berrywood Drive in Orlando. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after found in car at Spanish Springs Town Square
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after she was found slumped over in a car in a parking lot at Spanish Springs Town Square. Officers found 60-year-old Lori Jeanne Miller in a Toyota Camry in the wee hours Thursday morning when investigating a suspicious person report, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The car’s engine was running.
Florida Man Loses His Bumper In A Yard Then Gets Arrested For Fentanyl
A Florida man has been arrested after driving through someone’s yard, losing his bumper, then being caught with Fentanyl. According to investigators, shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies stopped a vehicle missing a rear bumper. Prior to the traffic stop, dispatchers received a call
Homicide investigation underway in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a homicide. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive. At the scene, deputies found a woman in her 20s inside a home. The death has been ruled a homicide. All parties remained on scene. The...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County firefighter Connor Fernandez dies following motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Connor Fernandez has died the fire department shared online, following an off-duty motorcycle crash he was involved in on Sept. 16 in Altamonte Springs. "Firefighter Fernandez will be missed by our...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old Central Florida girl
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are looking for 12-year-old Brook Bimbo. They say Brook was last seen at her home on Lake Pickett Road on Thursday between 4 and 8 a.m. She is believed to have met up with a 17-year-old male. "There is concern for her well-being...
WESH
Shocking video shows 3 Orlando bike officers hit by BMW
ORLANDO, Fla. — WARNING: Video above may be disturbing. A video released Friday by the Orlando Police Department shows bicycle officers being struck by a vehicle. According to Orlando police, a group of bike officers was conducting a traffic stop Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. on W. Central Boulevard. and Orange Avenue.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Beach Police Officer Suspended for Excessive Force
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police Department officer Kevin Allen has been suspended without pay after an incident last year in which he's accused of using excessive force during an arrest. The findings of an investigation into the incident have dictated what Officer Allen will serve a 12-hour suspension...
Man dies after found shot in Orange County neighborhood, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were in the area of Magnolia Homes Road at about 12:15 when they heard gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found...
fox35orlando.com
1 person dead following shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
flaglerlive.com
Sheriff Preparing to Mobilize Over 200 Deputies and Air Boat, Courts Ramping Down Ahead of Ian
For a Hurricane Ian overview as of Tuesday, go here. Courts are ramping down, law enforcement is ramping up in Flagler County in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact, now projected to be more serious than projected even as late as Monday evening. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is preparing...
click orlando
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-4 in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 96. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
News4Jax.com
Flagler County residents who live east of I-95 should prepare to evacuate, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials on Tuesday told residents who live east of Interstate 95, or in mobile homes or low-lying flood-prone areas, to prepare to evacuate as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. All residents in the county are being urged to complete their hurricane...
