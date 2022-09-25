ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

click orlando

1 dead in Altamonte Springs hit-and-run, according to police

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man is dead after a hit-and-run in the area of East Altamonte Drive and Anchor Road, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Altamonte Springs police said they responded to the scene in reference to a severely injured male on the sidewalk on Monday, Sept. 26 at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection that is about a half mile west of US Highway 17-92.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man steals 'stolen' scooter, dumps it in ditch for police to find

9:44 p.m. — 600 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Grand theft. Police were dispatched to a local gas station after reports that an unknown man had stolen an employee's scooter. The employee told the reporting officer that he had been outside changing the trash cans at the...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

2015 cold case: Who killed Sanford store owner Joshua Hur?

SANFORD, Fla. - On December 23, 2015, Joshua Hur was robbed, shot, and killed. The Sanford store owner was on his way to church hours before Christmas Eve. He left behind two children and a lasting mark on his community. "We got a phone call around 7:11 in the evening...
SANFORD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

One person killed in shooting, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. The shooting happened on Lake Margaret near Berrywood Drive around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The initial investigation found that the shooting resulted following a possible dispute between...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following an argument that led to a shooting Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive off Berrywood Drive in Orlando. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested on DUI charge after found in car at Spanish Springs Town Square

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after she was found slumped over in a car in a parking lot at Spanish Springs Town Square. Officers found 60-year-old Lori Jeanne Miller in a Toyota Camry in the wee hours Thursday morning when investigating a suspicious person report, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The car’s engine was running.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Shocking video shows 3 Orlando bike officers hit by BMW

ORLANDO, Fla. — WARNING: Video above may be disturbing. A video released Friday by the Orlando Police Department shows bicycle officers being struck by a vehicle. According to Orlando police, a group of bike officers was conducting a traffic stop Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. on W. Central Boulevard. and Orange Avenue.
ORLANDO, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Beach Police Officer Suspended for Excessive Force

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police Department officer Kevin Allen has been suspended without pay after an incident last year in which he's accused of using excessive force during an arrest. The findings of an investigation into the incident have dictated what Officer Allen will serve a 12-hour suspension...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 person dead following shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

3 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-4 in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 96. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

