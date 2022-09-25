The Phillies missed a golden opportunity in their final home game of the 2022 regular season, losing 8-7 to the Braves in 11 innings. A Brewers loss earlier in the day to the Reds had decreased the Phils' magic number to 8 and a win Sunday would have given them a 2½-game lead -- really a 3½-game lead since they own the tiebreaker -- over Milwaukee. It would have given them a series win over a very good Braves team and momentum heading into a season-ending 10-game road trip.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO