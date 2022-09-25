Read full article on original website
DR for me
3d ago
Women’s right to choice not yours. Women’s were struck back 50yrs. Grandmothers had more rights than todays girls. Think about it. Republicans will take the voting rights next. Vote blue💙💙💙straight down the ballot to weed out the crap.
Tara Albertz
2d ago
Don't know how they can have their nose in someone else's choice. It's just plan crazy! Mind your own bussiness!!!!
Timothy Dohrer
2d ago
if you did not stand up against mandatory vaccines then you can't be my body my choice.
Johnson embraces controversy in reelection bid
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Far from shying from his contrarian reputation, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Jonson is leaning into controversy as he runs for his third term. Johnson has called for the end of guaranteed money for Medicare and Social Security, two popular programs that American politicians usually steer clear from. He’s trafficked in conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and dabbled in pseudoscience around the coronavirus.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Heads Off Appearance Before January 6th Committee
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has prevailed in an emergency lawsuit that means he won’t have to appear before the U.S. House January 6th Committee. Vos was subpoenaed over the weekend demanding that he testify Monday morning. The Republican filed suit Sunday arguing the subpoena infringes on his legislative...
spectrumnews1.com
Opinions clash at 'Pro-Life Wisconsin' rally
MADISON, Wis. — On June 24, Roe V. Wade was overturned. It was a decision that sparked protests across the nation. And on Saturday, the organization Pro-Life Wisconsin held a rally on the front steps of Wisconsin’s Capitol to advocate for the state’s 1849 abortion ban and let women know that abortion is not the only option.
For the Record: Can a governor actually halt paroles in Wisconsin?
FTR: Defense attorney weighs in on historic charges against DCI agent in Quadren Wilson shooting. Quadren Wilson’s attorney Steve Eisenberg sat down with Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss the second-degree reckless endangerment charge against the DCI agent involved in Wilson’s shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s the first time a DCI agent has been charged for use of force in the line of duty.
Overcoming Wisconsin’s toxic partisanship
As I watched the annual State of Education address last week I found myself wondering, is bipartisanship dead? Pushing back on Republican culture war talking points, state schools superintendent Jill Underly used the word “racist” to describe recent Republican efforts to rewrite school curriculum purging so-called critical race theory. Likewise, high-profile campaigns against LGBTQ and […] The post Overcoming Wisconsin’s toxic partisanship appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
New study reveals Wisconsin is the 4th hardest state to vote in
In 2020, out of 50 states, Wisconsin was the 38th easiest state to cast your ballot. In the 2022 edition of Cost of Voting in America, Wisconsin fell to 47th. It is now the 4th hardest state to vote in.
This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin
As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor’s Push To Allow Ballot Initiatives Could Put Marijuana Legalization Before Voters
The governor of Wisconsin is asking lawmakers to give the people the right to put citizen initiatives on the ballot—and advocates are hopeful that the move could open the door to finally letting voters decide on marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) signed an executive order last week to...
spectrumnews1.com
Auditing her life: Top Wisconsin leader retires after 45 years
MADISON, Wis. — After serving Wisconsin tirelessly for 45 years, one of the state’s highest ranking civil servants in the Department of Revenue retires this week. Division of Income, Sales and Excise Tax Administrator Diane Hardt started her storied-career in the late 70s as an entry-level auditor. Fresh out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she said she could never imagine that she would go on to achieve the heights of a managerial role.
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin’s special sessions a waste of time and money
This doesn’t sound like a very effective system. In Wisconsin, the law gives the Governor the authority to call lawmakers into a special session of the Legislature. That is typically reserved for dealing with emergencies, or for settling the most pressing and contentious issues affecting the state. When the Governor calls lawmakers back to Madison, they are required to attend, and to formally conduct a meeting. But unfortunately, they are not required to actually do anything. They are not required to vote on the issue, or even to conduct any debate or take any public input. They simply must meet. So that is what they do. For about sixty seconds or less. Such is the quandary facing Governor Evers as he has called legislators back to Madison next week to hold a meeting on the state’s existing abortion law. They will attend, but it will be another sham meeting with no purpose. They will ignore the more than sixty percent of Wisconsinites who think the state’s current abortion law is wrong and needs to be updated. The rules governing special sessions should be changed so that lawmakers have to do more than just drive to Madison and turn around and go home. They shouldn’t be allowed to refuse to do their jobs. Doing so is a waste of their time, and the taxpayer’s money.
Government Technology
ISP Announces Plans to Expand Service in Wisconsin Counties
(TNS) — When Rob Summerfield first ran for the state Legislature in 2016 and began door-knocking in rural Chippewa and Dunn counties, he heard from several people who said it would be "nice" to have improved broadband and Internet connections. By 2018, "nice" had been replaced by words such...
Badger Herald
Gov. Evers announces $90 million investment in K-12 public education across state of Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers announced a $90 million investment in public schools Aug. 30, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. According to the press release, these funds are coming from Wisconsin’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act money. The funds are intended to address staffing issues, provide increased classroom support and expand mental health services in public schools. The money will be distributed among school districts on a per-student basis and allocated over multiple school years.
nbc15.com
Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers readying for Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, five American Red Cross volunteers based in Wisconsin are already there and ready to assist, while six more are planning to hit the road in the coming days. Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Laura McGuire provided those numbers, adding...
seehafernews.com
Banned Books Week Observed in Wisconsin Libraries
Controversial books are nothing new, but the incidence of book challenges and bans has increased substantially in recent years. This week marks the American Library Association’s annual Banned Books Week, and this year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”. The ALA has conducted polling on...
WNCY
Gubernatorial Candidate Flip-Flop
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN)) – Republican governor candidate Tim Michels is changing his position on exceptions to Wisconsin’s abortion law. Michels said in a radio interview on Friday he would sign a bill allowing abortions for women and girls who are pregnant because of rape or incest. The state’s 1849 law bans all abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Jill Underly and her bad math
MADISON — Wisconsin has a problem. It has an education chief that doesn’t do math. In fact, Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Jill Underly won’t even talk about the math. As in, the alarmingly low math proficiency scores of the 811,000 children under her guidance. In her...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee protestors keep heat on anti-Barnes ads in Senate contest, calling them 'racist'
A labor union and other activists continue to say there is racism in some of the negative political ads targeting Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes who is Black. About fifty members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU,) Power to the Polls and other groups protested outside a Milwaukee...
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin Democrat gets caught making up police endorsements
"An honest politician is an oxymoron," Mark Twain once famously said. Yet even he would have been quite impressed with the lengths to which Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes is going to deceive voters. It's particularly rich, given the left-wing attacks calling incumbent Ron Johnson (R-WI) dishonest. Yet while on the campaign trail, Barnes himself was caught misleading the public about who has actually endorsed him.
CBS 58
Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to rise
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year. According to the state's Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has received more than 1,500 complaints against nursing homes so far this year. That's about 190 new complaints each...
