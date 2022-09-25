ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ammon, ID

Puppy Market in Ammon attracts protesters

By Braydon Wilson
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObSvR_0i9BVple00

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- Almost every Saturday during the warmer months, people often sell puppies in the parking lot near Sportsman's Warehouse.

Drake Plazier was there to protest the market and the sellers.

He says his main goal is to remind people about animals in the shelters who still need happy homes. "We're just out here trying to educate people on adoption versus buying and just kind of providing the facts that almost a million shelter pets every year put down because there aren't enough homes."

Plazier says he is concerned especially by those who get a puppy after a spur of the moment decision. "A lot of these people, who don't think what they need and how much of a commitment a dog or a cat really is, end up deciding they can't do it and they end up in the shelter or on Facebook looking for a new home."

They were out protesting with posters and fliers saying, "If you buy, they will die," "Breeders kill homeless animals' chances," and to "Adopt! Don't shop."

David Miller sells some of the puppies but says they are not breeders. He says being at the market helps him find good homes for them.

"This is a good opportunity for people to come and see all sorts of different puppies. And we've actually had puppies go to Canada. We've had a lot of puppies go to Hawaii. They just go everywhere. And it gives everybody an opportunity, especially for the kids that are scared of dogs. They can come and play with dogs and it's a good opportunity for families like that," Miller says.

The humane society website states "You should never buy a puppy without seeing where the dog and their parents were raised and housed with your own eyes, no matter what papers the breeder has." The site has more tips on buying puppies here .

The Snake River Animal Shelter reminds pet owners to prevent unwanted litters by spraying or neutering our pets.

The post Puppy Market in Ammon attracts protesters appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 28

MzDeenie
2d ago

Gone are the days of anyone just living their lives in peace. Is there anything that some people won't make a sign for, or a "news" article about? 🙄 so ridiculous.

Reply
8
default-avatar
Guest
2d ago

I happened to live near "puppy alley" which is what the locals call it and I lived next door to one of the backyard breeders that sold year round. It was very sad so watch how much these puppies were abused both at the alley and next door. I wouldn't recommend buying from the alley if you can. Like it has been said, stop and think... Do some research before you purchase. Yes, every dog deserves to live but by allowing and encouraging this way of selling it is also promoting abuse of animals.

Reply(1)
6
Jutta Kosielowsky
2d ago

that should have been prevented. loads of dogs and cats are being murdered in shelters, they should have first crack, and not those backyard breeders.

Reply(5)
5
Related
KIFI Local News 8

Communication lines down on Sunnyside

The Idaho Falls Police Department says one westbound lane on Sunnyside, near its intersection with McNeil Drive, is closed after a dump truck took down some communication lines. The post Communication lines down on Sunnyside appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Ammon, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Ammon, ID
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
Ammon, ID
Society
State
Hawaii State
eastidahonews.com

Dump truck hits fiber lines in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead fiber lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. The main dump...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Cat#Breeders#Dog#Puppy Market
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate market is still attractive — and attracting new business to town

Amazon is building a 110,000-square-foot distribution warehouse on the south side of Idaho Falls. That news is the top highlight from a positive commercial real estate report for the Idaho Falls area. While the Amazon warehouse will be about one-sixth the size of the massive 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center the company opened in Nampa in 2020, it's still a significant addition to the Idaho Falls market. Idaho Falls’ commercial real estate...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

The scariest part of spooky season? Phone scams

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a popular phone scam where the caller pretends to be law enforcement. It’s one of the most common scams, with the callers often trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Lottery delivers 556 books, reading furniture to Rexburg third grade classroom

The Idaho Lottery made a special, “Back-to-School” Classroom Wishlist visit to Hibbard Elementary School in Rexburg Tuesday afternoon, delivering 556 new books, reading furniture and book storage to Remi Burton’s third grade classroom. The post Idaho Lottery delivers 556 books, reading furniture to Rexburg third grade classroom appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
MCCAMMON, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy