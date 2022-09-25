The Alderwood Mall eating scene in Lynnwood is beginning to change as the neighborhood surrounding is shifting. Lots of new apartments surround the mall and all the new tenants are hungry for fun and tasty places to eat. An exciting new Korean barbecue place has taken over the space previously occupied by an Italian restaurant. California-based Baekjeong remodeled the space and has created a modern, bright and energetic dining room. The concept’s hallmark is authentic Korean food served in a setting reminiscent of the renowned, vibrant Korean Night Markets, with a bit of modern elegance.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO