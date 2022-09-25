Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Restaurant News: ‘Meat’ Baekjeong, now offering Korean barbecue at Alderwood Mall
The Alderwood Mall eating scene in Lynnwood is beginning to change as the neighborhood surrounding is shifting. Lots of new apartments surround the mall and all the new tenants are hungry for fun and tasty places to eat. An exciting new Korean barbecue place has taken over the space previously occupied by an Italian restaurant. California-based Baekjeong remodeled the space and has created a modern, bright and energetic dining room. The concept’s hallmark is authentic Korean food served in a setting reminiscent of the renowned, vibrant Korean Night Markets, with a bit of modern elegance.
gigharbornow.org
7 Seas breaking ground next month on replacement taproom
7 Seas Brewing plans to elevate its Gig Harbor taproom to match the site’s unparalleled views. The local venture has been operating out of the former Green Turtle Restaurant at 2905 Harborview Dr., between the Tides Tavern and the old ferry landing, since March 2021. Waterfront customers peer out at a lighthouse-adorned sandspit that pinches boats through a small inlet to the harbor. In the background, majestic Mount Rainier towers above the steel blue Puget Sound.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: The Lynnwood Convention Center is hiring
Do you want to join a fun, hardworking team of event professionals in the heart of Lynnwood?. We are currently accepting applications for the following:. Event Operations Team (part time) Dishwasher. Bartender. Banquet Server. Cook. Custodian. Banquet Captain. You can either click here to apply directly, or come meet us...
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Washington
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lynnwoodtoday.com
Construction to begin Sept. 28 on 76th Avenue West paving project in Edmonds, Lynnwood
Road resurfacing work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 28 along 76th Avenue West in the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood. The 76th Avenue overlay project, which is a collaboration between the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood, will resurface 76th Avenue West from 196th Street Southwest to Olympic View Drive. Work will continue through the end of November.
rentonreporter.com
These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life
Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Doing genealogy research? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society can help
Have you been away from researching your family history or maybe just now have time to do this? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) is here to help with this important and fun research. Free in- person as well as Zoom sessions are now being offered. There is a Monday morning workshop...
The Suburban Times
Joint Base Lewis-McChord Exchange to Celebrate Grand Reopening of $72.6 Million Shopping Center
Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will cut the ribbon on its newly expanded and upgraded $72.6 million shopping center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 am. As the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, the Exchange offers tax-free shopping and military...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Washington
Yelp rolled out a list pinpointing every state's best brunch spot.
westsideseattle.com
After 22 years Homefront Ice Cream is asked to move out
Homefront Ice Cream, a fixture on Alki Beach at 2622 Alki Ave SW for the past 22 years will be gone as of Oct. 31. Owner Savary Ou, who came to the United States from Cambodia when she was eleven, has grown the business steadily over the past two decades, now offering more than 58 flavors of ice cream, smoothies and espresso.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Restaurants on Bainbridge Island, Washington
Bainbridge Island is located on Kitsap Peninsula in Washington. It’s just a 30-minute ferry ride from Seattle, but when you step off the ferry, it’s another world. What you don’t have are lots of red lights, parking problems, and traffic. What you do have as you see all the sights the island has to offer is fantastic food and drink choices.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Another brown pelican spotting
Brown pelicans have been drawing interest along the Edmonds waterfront this week. This latest photo, taken Saturday morning, is tby Michael Lowell. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
luxury-houses.net
Brand New, Beautifully Designed Home Commanding Views of Lake WA, Mt. Rainier in Kirkland Hits Market for $3.388M
The Estate in Kirkland is a luxurious home in a short distance to Juanita Beach Park, Downtown Kirkland, & I-405 now available for sale. This home located at 8345 NE Juanita Drive, Kirkland, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 4,116 square feet of living spaces. Call Sunny Elston (Phone: 425-351-3377), Hadley Elston (Phone: 425-691-8060) – Windermere Real Estate/East for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kirkland.
Tri-City Herald
The best brunch in Washington is served at this cafe and bakery, Yelp says. Here’s why
The best brunch spot in Washington serves Hawaiian dishes and pastries, according to a new list by Yelp. Yelp released the “top reviewed brunch spot in every state” on Sept. 19, and Patrick’s Cafe & Bakery in Seattle was a top contender in the state. To find...
My Clallam County
Family of 8 escapes house fire unharmed
SEQUIM – The situation could have been worse for a Sequim family Friday night when their multi-story house caught fire in an upstairs bedroom. While Clallam District 3 Fire crews were on their way to the house on Oak Court at around 7:30pm, the family of 8 all managed to get out safely.
maritime-executive.com
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire. No injuries or pollution were reported.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Help wanted
Two openings at DME CPA Group PC, a small, high-quality, community-minded firm in downtown Edmonds. Great working conditions, free parking, nice offices, walk to area restaurants and shops. 1) Tax Preparer — full-time during tax season, part-time rest of the year, remote work possible after initial training and team building....
lynnwoodtoday.com
A focus on housing instead of homelessness: Panelists weigh in during Tuesday coffee chat
We think we have heard all the arguments about housing and homelessness:. “Poverty, drugs, mental illness, job loss, divorce cause homelessness”. “Left-leaning politicians and permissive policies bring in more homeless.”. “We don’t want multi-family housing in our community”. But what we have heard about housing and homelessness may not...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council breaks silence on investigation of Lynnwood Councilmember Jim Smith
The Lynnwood City Council spent a large portion of its Sept. 26 business meeting discussing the findings of the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one...
Tri-City Herald
These three taco joints in Washington are among the best in the US, Yelp says
Three spots in Washington are among the best for tacos in the nation, according to Yelp. Yelp released its list of the “top 100 taco spots,” and it included places in Everett, Issaquah and Lynnwood. To find the top taco spots, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in the...
Comments / 0