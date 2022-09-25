Read full article on original website
Rasks Mom
3d ago
I literally watched an old woman in CVS trying to purchase gift cards to pay a schister trying to scam her. The girl behind the counter, another woman & myself tried to tell her it was a scam. She didn't believe us and she called the PCB police, we were all never so happy to see the officer come in and convince her it was indeed a scam. She wanted $8000 in gift cards. These monsters prey on the elderly.
Reply
3
Related
WJHG-TV
Three Dallas women arrested on counterfeit charges
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three women were arrested after allegedly cashing counterfeit checks, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO officials say they received a call from Centennial Bank in Panama City Beach last Friday about the passing of a counterfeit check. When deputies responded, bank employees reportedly gave them enough information to find the vehicle of the counterfeit suspects, which was just down the street from the bank.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 26,2022
Christopher Nelson, 20, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Idus Glass, 51, Tallahassee, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 177 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Franklin County prepares for Hurricane Ian
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — As Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida, Franklin County officials continue to prepare for the worst. “Prepare ahead of time,” Franklin County Emergency Management Coordinator Jennifer Daniels said. “Plan like you’re looking at the storm to be coming toward us.” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the county always prepares for […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City boaters will have an additional launching spot
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are setting their sights high for the boating community. They approved of a construction company to build a state-of-the-art boat launch from scratch. The project is called the Snug Harbor Boat Launch Facility. It’s located at the corner of Maple Avenue in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
niceville.com
Walton man handed two life sentences for molesting kids
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to two life sentences after his conviction for molesting children, the Office of the State Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said last week. On September 20, 2022, Jacob J. Ramirez was sentenced by Circuit Judge Kelvin...
WEAR
Walton County deputies arrest 20-year-old with reported stolen handgun
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Santa Rosa Beach Friday morning for having a reported stolen handgun. Eric Sutton Jr., 20, of Freeport was arrested for dealing in stolen property. The sheriff's office says while trying to perform a traffic stop on a...
WJHG-TV
Lessons learned from Hurricane Michael
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The west coast of Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian’s impact, but inland areas of the Florida peninsula are also at risk. We saw that scenario during Hurricane Michael nearly four years ago. Inland areas, like Jackson County were hit hard. The Jackson County...
Panama City commissioners approve new Millville boat ramp
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners expect to begin construction on a new boat ramp at Snug Harbor in Watson Bayou in the next 4-6 weeks. “We’re trying to set a standard for what boat ramps should be across the city,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. The project will cost more than […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkgc.org
Updates from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center
Updates from the Bay County Emergency Operations Center – Hurricane Ian. The Bay County Emergency Operations Center hosted a press conference earlier today to give a briefing on Hurricane Ian. Bay County will potentially receive heavy rainfall from this storm and officials ask residents to stay weather aware at this time. The best place to find updates are through local media teams, National Weather services, and Bay County social media (Bay County, Florida Emergency Services).
WJHG-TV
Non-emergency phone lines down for BCSO
BAY COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is telling NewsChannel 7 that as of Saturday afternoon, the non-emergency telephone lines to BCSO dispatch at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) are experiencing difficulties. 911 Lines are still operational. If you have an emergency, call 911, and help...
Panama City teacher builds bond with autistic student
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – When 9-year-old Clayton became Mrs. Butler’s student last year, they instantly clicked. “I love Clayton,” said Telinda Butler. “He is, always has been a soft spot for me because he is very similar to one of own grandchildren.” Clayton has autism. Learning new things can be challenging. However, when he […]
WJHG-TV
Hurricane Ian Sunset
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clouds from the outflow of Hurricane Ian gave us a spectacular sunset over NWFL. The cirrus clouds are made of ice crystals and those crystals bend the light giving us the spectacular pink, orange, and red colors. Check out the pictures and submit your own here...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RV parks fill up with Hurricane Ian evacuees
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Forecasters believe Hurricane Ian will be a major hurricane when it makes landfall somewhere between Tampa and Ft. Myers. Many of those residents have decided not to stick around and some will wind up in the Panhandle. Phones at a Marianna R-V park are ringing off the hook. Florida Caverns RV […]
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This morning we stepped into our time machine with our favorite local historian, Bill Hudson. Hudson shared with viewers some neat, vintage film from the people and places of Bay County. To see these dated clips, click the video attached to the story.
holmescounty.news
Inmate on trial for killing of fellow inmate
A Holmes County jury will convene Wednesday morning for the first day of a second-degree murder trial. Raymond Strong, 38, is accused of stabbing fellow inmate Kevin Parker to death at the Holmes Correctional Institution in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit from Florida Department of Law Enforcement, video...
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the last several days, Waffle House, the restaurant famous for breakfast and always being open, has become a hot topic on social media. Most versions of the reference go like this: “I’ll know Hurricane Ian will be an issue if The Waffle House closes.” Waffle House officials caution that […]
WJHG-TV
Monday evening tropics check
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Ian will strengthen as it moves into the Gulf on Tuesday. The forecast track remains uncertain as it moves toward the western Florida peninsula. Models slow the storm to a crawl with some keeping it barely offshore and others moving onshore north of Tampa and some even south. The exact track will determine where the most significant impacts will be.
Bay Co. residents prepare for possible hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Floridians were busy this weekend preparing for what could be a major hurricane headed in their direction. From Tampa Bay to the Florida Panhandle, weather experts and elected officials urge people to keep an eye on the forecast. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to arrive in Florida as a hurricane […]
Georgia man accused of killing father after getting kicked out of home
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old Georgia man stands accused of killing his father in Panama City, Florida, after allegedly getting kicked out of a home. According to a news release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 22, at approximately 8 a.m., deputies responded to a home at 200 Jace Lane. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the body of Julian Clifton Davis Jr. The Sheriff’s Office said the victim had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
PCPD: Fatal accident involving a pedestrian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday evening Panama City Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash. The incident happened at the intersection of 23rd Street and Jenks Avenue. The pedestrian was crossing 23rd street when they were struck by a pickup truck travelling east, officials said. The 72-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, according […]
Comments / 2