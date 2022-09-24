ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Gabby Petito Story': Inside Lifetime's True-Crime Movie About the #VanLife Murder (Exclusive)

After her disappearance captured America’s attention last year, Gabby Petito’s ill-fated “van life” adventure with fiancé Brian Laundrie, the suspect in her murder who later committed suicide, is now being chronicled in the Lifetime true-crime film, The Gabby Petito Story. Only ET was on set with stars Skyler Samuels and Evan Hall as well as director Thora Birch, where they talked about the responsibility of telling this cautionary tale about domestic abuse in relationships.
'RHOSLC's Whitney Rose on Friction With Heather Gay and Finding Friendship With Lisa Barlow in Season 3

It's seemingly bad news for "Bad Wheather" on season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The once unbreakable force of Whitney Rose and Heather Gay's friendship cracks this year, as the close pals/cousins' bond is tested amid shifting dynamics within the group. As fans have seen in sneak peeks, the two get into a near-physical altercation, seemingly over a discussion surrounding rumors involving their one-time joint sworn-enemy, Lisa Barlow, trading favors for her tequila business -- allegations Lisa denies.
OWN Adds 2 New Movies to Holiday Lineup Starring LeToya Luckett, Eva Marcille and More

OWN is getting viewers ready for the holiday spirit with two new additions to its annual 'OWN for the Holidays' slate!. Ringing in its fourth year of spreading excitement for the yuletide season, the Oprah Winfrey Network unveiled two original holiday movies with star-studded casts: The Great Holiday Bake War, which premieres Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, and A Christmas Fumble, making its OWN debut on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis.
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign the Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned the rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her...
Actress & Filmmaker Frances O’Connor Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her feature directorial debut world premiere of Emily at TIFF, actress-turned-filmmaker Frances O’Connor has inked with WME. O’Connor also wrote Emily, which centers around Wuthering Heights author Emily Brontë. The movie stands at 92% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The British Australian actress has made her mark in well-known roles in such films  as Mansfield Park and The Importance of Being Earnest and the TV series Madame Bovary and The Missing. Following her critically acclaimed film debut in Love and Other Catastrophes, O’Connor went on to star in films such as Steven Spielberg’s A.I. Artificial Intelligence, which was originally developed by Stanley Kubrick....
