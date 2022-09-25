College Football: Adrian College rolls in homecoming win against Finlandia
ADRIAN — The Adrian College football team had a lot to celebrate Saturday as it rolled during its homecoming game against Finlandia, 73-13.
The Bulldogs (3-1) raced ahead to a 31-0 lead in the first quarter as they took a 52-0 lead into the half and scored the second-most points in a single game in program history.
It was a total team effort as well as 10 different Bulldogs found the endzone while the offense went for 495 yards and the defense held the Lions to 121 yards of total offense.
Top Performers
Adrian
Kenny Kujawa: 64 yard punt return touchdown, 3 receptions, 55 yards
Jimmie Clark: 81 yards rushing, 1 touchdown
Brandon Kwiatkowski: 4 tackles, 2 for loss, 30 yard punt return
Coach Thoughts
Jim Deere, Adrian: We came out and did exactly what we needed to do. It's not a great football team that we played. It's about how you play, not who you play. I thought the first half we did everything we had to do get our guys off the field and rested and get ready for league play.
Up Next
Adrian: 3 p.m. Saturday at Hope
St. Francis 19, Siena Heights 14
JOLIET, Ill. — The Saints had their shots late, but ended up on the losing end of a 19-14 score against the Fighting Saints for St. Francis.
Much like their first two games, SHU (1-2) scored first, but watched it slip away as the offense struggled for most of the game.
Neither team broke 200 yards of total offense for the game as the Saints had 168 yards (116 passing) while SFU had 183 (106 rushing).
Top Performers
Siena Heights
Ryan Minor: 10-17 passing, 116 yards, 1 touchdown
Michael Guyton: 8 receptions, 90 yards, 1 touchdown
Kole Murlin: 15 tackles, 0.5 sacks
Siena Heights: Noon Saturday vs. St. Francis (Ind.)
