College Football: Adrian College rolls in homecoming win against Finlandia

ADRIAN — The Adrian College football team had a lot to celebrate Saturday as it rolled during its homecoming game against Finlandia, 73-13.

The Bulldogs (3-1) raced ahead to a 31-0 lead in the first quarter as they took a 52-0 lead into the half and scored the second-most points in a single game in program history.

It was a total team effort as well as 10 different Bulldogs found the endzone while the offense went for 495 yards and the defense held the Lions to 121 yards of total offense.

Top Performers

Adrian

Kenny Kujawa: 64 yard punt return touchdown, 3 receptions, 55 yards

Jimmie Clark: 81 yards rushing, 1 touchdown

Brandon Kwiatkowski: 4 tackles, 2 for loss, 30 yard punt return

Coach Thoughts

Jim Deere, Adrian: We came out and did exactly what we needed to do. It's not a great football team that we played. It's about how you play, not who you play. I thought the first half we did everything we had to do get our guys off the field and rested and get ready for league play.

Up Next

Adrian: 3 p.m. Saturday at Hope

St. Francis 19, Siena Heights 14

JOLIET, Ill. — The Saints had their shots late, but ended up on the losing end of a 19-14 score against the Fighting Saints for St. Francis.

Much like their first two games, SHU (1-2) scored first, but watched it slip away as the offense struggled for most of the game.

Neither team broke 200 yards of total offense for the game as the Saints had 168 yards (116 passing) while SFU had 183 (106 rushing).

Top Performers

Siena Heights

Ryan Minor: 10-17 passing, 116 yards, 1 touchdown

Michael Guyton: 8 receptions, 90 yards, 1 touchdown

Kole Murlin: 15 tackles, 0.5 sacks

Siena Heights: Noon Saturday vs. St. Francis (Ind.)