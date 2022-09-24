ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Tricia Brock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Friendship#Regency
WUSA

'RHOSLC's Whitney Rose on Friction With Heather Gay and Finding Friendship With Lisa Barlow in Season 3

It's seemingly bad news for "Bad Wheather" on season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The once unbreakable force of Whitney Rose and Heather Gay's friendship cracks this year, as the close pals/cousins' bond is tested amid shifting dynamics within the group. As fans have seen in sneak peeks, the two get into a near-physical altercation, seemingly over a discussion surrounding rumors involving their one-time joint sworn-enemy, Lisa Barlow, trading favors for her tequila business -- allegations Lisa denies.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
WUSA

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Hanging Out, 'Not Looking for Anything Serious,' Source Says

Things may be heating up for Brad Pitt and newly single Emily Ratajkowski, with a source telling ET that the two have been hanging out. "Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," the source says. "Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Kaya Wasn't 'Fully' Her Choice (Exclusive)

Hayden Panettiere is sharing more details about losing custody of her daughter, Kaya, amid her struggles with depression and addiction. In ET's exclusive clip for the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old actress sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne where she revealed that she wasn't aware she was losing custody until her now-7-year-old was already with her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

'The Voice': Camila Cabello Gets 'Awkward' After a Shawn Mendes Song

Newest Voice coach Camila Cabello heard a familiar tune during Tuesday's Blind Auditions -- and things got a little awkward!. When Tanner Howe took the stage to try and impress the coaches with his rendition of Shawn Mendes' hit, "Mercy," Camila recognized her ex's track straight away. "Is that my......
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy