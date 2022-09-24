Read full article on original website
Family of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim Slams Netflix Series for 'Retraumatizing' Their Experiences
Following the debut of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted Netflix series about the gruesome serial killer, those who lived through the real-life murders of their friends and family are speaking out. Most notably, relatives of 19-year-old victim Errol Lindsey, including his sister Rita Isbell,...
'House of the Dragon' star Ryan Corr says it was a 'blessing' to work with Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy
"House of the Dragon" star Ryan Corr praises both Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy for playing Rhaenyra Targaryen.
Aly & AJ on Touring With Ben Platt and a Possible 'Phil of the Future' Reboot (Exclusive)
Aly and AJ Michalka are making magic on the road while they tour as special guests with Ben Platt. The sisters and singing duo spoke to ET's Denny Directo and opened up about what makes their synergy so palpable. "I think this collaboration, being able to tour with Ben, has...
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
‘Tell Me Lies’ EP Breaks Down How Lucy & Stephen’s Episode 6 Confrontation ‘Changes Everything’
Nothing will ever be the same on Tell Me Lies. In a major change from Carola Lovering’s novel, Lucy confronted Stephen about his relationship with Macy and what happened the night she died. In a rare moment where Stephen didn’t have the upper hand, Stephen was forced to tell the truth — or at least most of it.
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Talks 'Truly Heartbreaking' Moment on the Show
Meri Brown struggled in Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. The 51-year-old first wife of Kody Brown lost her mother, Bonnie, tragically and suddenly. And though the incident happened back in March 2021, it was still painful for Meri to relive her mother's death. "This week's episode documented the day my...
'RHOSLC's Whitney Rose on Friction With Heather Gay and Finding Friendship With Lisa Barlow in Season 3
It's seemingly bad news for "Bad Wheather" on season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The once unbreakable force of Whitney Rose and Heather Gay's friendship cracks this year, as the close pals/cousins' bond is tested amid shifting dynamics within the group. As fans have seen in sneak peeks, the two get into a near-physical altercation, seemingly over a discussion surrounding rumors involving their one-time joint sworn-enemy, Lisa Barlow, trading favors for her tequila business -- allegations Lisa denies.
People With ADHD Are Sharing The Jobs They Actually Love Doing And It's Super Eye-Opening
"ER nurse. You're always moving, assisting nurses and doctors, no two cases are the same, and you learn so much. It’s an ADHD wonderland, and there’s always something to do. I draw blood. I do EKGs. I participate in emergencies/traumas."
Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith Over Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: 'The World Should Step Out of It'
Kevin Hart is giving his "brother" Will Smith some appreciation. During his appearance on Drink Champs, the comedian defended the Oscar winner when hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN asked him to choose between Smith and rapper Ice Cube. Although Hart noted that both Smith and Ice Cube are his "brothers,"...
There are only 6 artists who have been No. 1 at the box office and on a Billboard chart at the same time — here they all are
Harry Styles' "As It Was" secured a 15th week atop the Billboard Hot 100 right as his movie "Don't Worry Darling" debuted at No. 1 at the box office.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Have Rare Family Red Carpet Night Out at 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere
It was a family affair for Sarah Jessica Parker at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere Tuesday night. Parker hit the red carpet for the first look at the long-anticipated sequel with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 13. Parker nearly matched the purple carpet in...
Kelly Ripa Explains Why She Addressed 'Forced' Relationship With Regis Philbin in New Book (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa is opening up about her relationship with the late Regis Philbin. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 51-year-old morning show host, who shared why she got real about her and Philbin's off-screen relationship in her new book, Live Wire. "I had and still have enormous respect, admiration and...
Charli D'Amelio Gushes Over Boyfriend Landon Barker Showing Up to Support Her on 'DWTS' (Exclusive)
Charli D’Amelio has the support of her man. Following her and partner Mark Ballas’ Quick Step to Elvis Presley's “Bossa Nova Baby” -- which landed her on the top of the leaderboard -- the TikTok star gushed about having her boyfriend, Landon Barker, in the audience to cheer her on during Monday night's dance.
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Hanging Out, 'Not Looking for Anything Serious,' Source Says
Things may be heating up for Brad Pitt and newly single Emily Ratajkowski, with a source telling ET that the two have been hanging out. "Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," the source says. "Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."
Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Kaya Wasn't 'Fully' Her Choice (Exclusive)
Hayden Panettiere is sharing more details about losing custody of her daughter, Kaya, amid her struggles with depression and addiction. In ET's exclusive clip for the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old actress sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne where she revealed that she wasn't aware she was losing custody until her now-7-year-old was already with her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.
'The Voice': Camila Cabello Gets 'Awkward' After a Shawn Mendes Song
Newest Voice coach Camila Cabello heard a familiar tune during Tuesday's Blind Auditions -- and things got a little awkward!. When Tanner Howe took the stage to try and impress the coaches with his rendition of Shawn Mendes' hit, "Mercy," Camila recognized her ex's track straight away. "Is that my......
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
