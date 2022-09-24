Read full article on original website
Family of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim Slams Netflix Series for 'Retraumatizing' Their Experiences
Following the debut of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted Netflix series about the gruesome serial killer, those who lived through the real-life murders of their friends and family are speaking out. Most notably, relatives of 19-year-old victim Errol Lindsey, including his sister Rita Isbell,...
If There Was An Academy Award For "Best Movie Monologue," These Scenes Would've For Sure Taken Home The Gold
"Denzel Washington giving the 'Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow' monologue in Macbeth (2021) somehow made 500-year-old material feel fresh."
Trailer Released For 50 Cent’s Highly Anticipated Investigative Series ‘Hip Hop Homicides’
The new series executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson takes a raw look at race, class, crime, and policing in hip hop culture.
"Save The Last Dance" Stars Kerry Washington And Sean Patrick Thomas Had The Sweetest Exchange On Twitter After Reuniting On "Reasonable Doubt"
The reunion we never knew we needed came at us in the best way with Hulu's new series, Reasonable Doubt.
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
OWN Adds 2 New Movies to Holiday Lineup Starring LeToya Luckett, Eva Marcille and More
OWN is getting viewers ready for the holiday spirit with two new additions to its annual 'OWN for the Holidays' slate!. Ringing in its fourth year of spreading excitement for the yuletide season, the Oprah Winfrey Network unveiled two original holiday movies with star-studded casts: The Great Holiday Bake War, which premieres Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, and A Christmas Fumble, making its OWN debut on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis.
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Talks 'Truly Heartbreaking' Moment on the Show
Meri Brown struggled in Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. The 51-year-old first wife of Kody Brown lost her mother, Bonnie, tragically and suddenly. And though the incident happened back in March 2021, it was still painful for Meri to relive her mother's death. "This week's episode documented the day my...
'The Gabby Petito Story': Inside Lifetime's True-Crime Movie About the #VanLife Murder (Exclusive)
After her disappearance captured America’s attention last year, Gabby Petito’s ill-fated “van life” adventure with fiancé Brian Laundrie, the suspect in her murder who later committed suicide, is now being chronicled in the Lifetime true-crime film, The Gabby Petito Story. Only ET was on set with stars Skyler Samuels and Evan Hall as well as director Thora Birch, where they talked about the responsibility of telling this cautionary tale about domestic abuse in relationships.
Aly & AJ on Touring With Ben Platt and a Possible 'Phil of the Future' Reboot (Exclusive)
Aly and AJ Michalka are making magic on the road while they tour as special guests with Ben Platt. The sisters and singing duo spoke to ET's Denny Directo and opened up about what makes their synergy so palpable. "I think this collaboration, being able to tour with Ben, has...
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Have Rare Family Red Carpet Night Out at 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere
It was a family affair for Sarah Jessica Parker at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere Tuesday night. Parker hit the red carpet for the first look at the long-anticipated sequel with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 13. Parker nearly matched the purple carpet in...
The "Harry Potter" Movies Honestly Aren't All That Magical Because Let's Face It: Every Character Is Pretty Ordinary
The Gryffindor kiddos had personal mementos, like framed pictures of their parents and flags of their favorite sports teams, on their bedside tables — just like the rest of us.
Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith Over Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: 'The World Should Step Out of It'
Kevin Hart is giving his "brother" Will Smith some appreciation. During his appearance on Drink Champs, the comedian defended the Oscar winner when hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN asked him to choose between Smith and rapper Ice Cube. Although Hart noted that both Smith and Ice Cube are his "brothers,"...
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Hanging Out, 'Not Looking for Anything Serious,' Source Says
Things may be heating up for Brad Pitt and newly single Emily Ratajkowski, with a source telling ET that the two have been hanging out. "Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," the source says. "Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now."
Kelly Ripa Explains Why She Addressed 'Forced' Relationship With Regis Philbin in New Book (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa is opening up about her relationship with the late Regis Philbin. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 51-year-old morning show host, who shared why she got real about her and Philbin's off-screen relationship in her new book, Live Wire. "I had and still have enormous respect, admiration and...
