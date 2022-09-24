Read full article on original website
A 92-year-old used sunscreen on her face but not her neck for more than 40 years. The sun damage can be seen in one striking photo.
UV light, an invisible form of radiation from the sun or artificial sources like tanning beds, can cause irreversible discoloration and wrinkles.
Woman Overlooks ‘Small Scratch’ On Head, Thinking She Nicked it With Hairbrush, Until It ‘Looked Like A Volcanic Crater:’ It Was Cancer
Rachel Collett, 48, noticed a mark on her head in 2014 that she initially dismissed as a scratch. After some time, the mark started changing, and Rachel said it looked like a “volcanic crater” that was “dipping” into her head. Finally, in 2015, she went in...
How To Reverse Visible Summer Sun Damage, According To A Dermatological Nurse
Utilize a combination of at-home skin care products and in-office treatments to rid your skin of dark spots, fine wrinkles and more.
A guide to getting a lash lift — the low maintenance trick to bigger eyes
Here's exactly what to expect when you get a lash lift — how long it will last, the cost, and how to care for your lashes.
Glow Recipe’s Plum Plump Face Cream Packs A Lot Of Hydration Into A Lightweight Moisturizer
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As temperatures begin to fall and windy weather picks up, it can show on...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
I’m a professional hairstylist – here’s the only time you should ever wash your locks
Well, according to one professional it's almost definitely too often, since there's only one time you should ever clean your locks. Although you might be happy with your current hair routine it might be doing more harm than good. Professional hairstylist Jon Hala told Express.co.uk: “You should only wash your...
Dermatologists Swear By This Serum To Make Dark Spots ‘Disappear’
If you’ve already stocked up on more spot-lightening products that you can fit on your shelves, you know too well: dark spots are a stubborn skincare concern to treat. Dark spots on the skin, also known as hyperpigmentation, can come about for a number of reasons that include pregnancy, hormonal changes, exposure to UV light, and aging. No matter what the reason for them, it may be your constant skincare pursuit to help fade and get rid of them. Dealing with dark spots can be frustrating, but knowing which ingredients the experts themselves rely on to lighten spots can help. Dermatologists swear by this serum to make dark spots disappear.
People Love These $8 Korean Exfoliating Mitts For Getting Rid Of ‘chicken Skin’
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Great skin can be everything. It can help our inner beauty shine outward and...
12 best kids’ sunglasses that protect little eyes from harmful rays
Nothing quite screams summer like investing in a new pair of sunglasses. But it’s not just adults who need to consider their eyewear. Before your children go running out the door, make sure they’re armed with a pair of sunglasses.While we want to encourage children to embrace the great outdoors, akin to the importance of sun cream, eye safety is paramount. “Even on cloudy days, our children’s eyes can be exposed to UV radiation,” explains Giles Edmonds, Specsavers clinical services director. UVA rays can pass through the eye’s cornea and reach the lens and retina, and while UVB rays can’t...
What Causes Dark Circles Under The Eyes? A Dermatologist Explains
Poets say the eyes are the mirrors of the soul, but there’s more to the eye than the eyeball itself — in fact, a lot can be told from an eye’s surroundings. It can go both ways: A puffy or droopy eye can serve as a tell for somebody who’s been partying loads … or who’s been up three nights in a row with the baby. So, what causes dark circles under the eyes and undereye bags, should you ever be worried that your eye bags are a sign of a health issue, and how can you get rid of undereye bags permanently? This is what you need to know.
I range from a size 8 to 16 – my easy ‘inside out’ hack cinches your waist when dresses don’t fit perfectly
A MIDSIZE content creator shared a quick, easy, and free hack she uses to temporarily alter her baggy dresses. Emily, who goes by @emilylaukim on TikTok, can range anywhere from a size 8 to a size 16 depending on the brand. So, garments don’t always perfectly fit her midsize body type.
3 press-on nail brands that look natural and are a healthy alternative to gel nail polish
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There are lots of reasons to love a...
12 best under-eye masks that tackle dark circles, bags and wrinkles
They say that the eyes are the windows to the soul. If that’s the case, what do our sleep-deprived, perpetually exhausted under-eye bags say about us?Exhausted and burnt out are terms that instantly come to mind. But in our defence, our blinkers are put through an exponential amount of work. From staring at spreadsheets for hours on end to trying to keep them open on a Thursday night during a Netflix binge. Not to mention the plight of incoming hay fever season (joy) and the glorious allergies that come with the terrain. With this in mind, a bit of TLC...
Cracked Bones And Decaying Sludge: The Early Days Of Cryonics Was A Complete Horror Show
The history of cryonics – the attempt to freeze the bodies of the recently deceased in the hope that they can be revived and cured at some far-off point in the future – is pretty grim. In an article originally published in Cryonics in 1992, early attempts at cryonics were documented in great and horrific detail, in an attempt to learn from others' mistakes.
Editors' Pick: Top Mineral Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin
These SPFs will help to protect your complexion year-round.
Now that's green energy! Retired couple discover natural way to warm their home without turning the heating on by covering the entire outside of their semi-detached in a climbing plant
A retired couple have found the ultimate example of green energy - with their home becoming covered and 'accidentally' insulated by a climbing ivy plant. Grandparents-of-25 Michael and Teresa Lye did try to tame the Virginia creeper plant growing on their south London home when they first moved in nearly four decades ago.
Human Skin Didn't Always Fear The Sun, Not Until A Huge Change 10,000 Years Ago
Human beings have a conflicted relationship with the Sun. People love sunshine, but then get hot. Sweat gets in your eyes. Then there are all the protective rituals: the sunscreen, the hats, the sunglasses. If you stay out too long or haven't taken sufficient precautions, your skin lets you know with an angry sunburn. First the heat, then the pain, then the remorse.
From an adorable picture of a cheetah mother and her cubs to a shot of a gorilla who 'stares into your soul': The astonishing winners of the 2022 Black and White Photo Awards revealed
These photographers prove they don't need all the colours of the rainbow to create truly mesmerising work. Their photography has been honoured in the Black and White Photo Awards 2022, a photography contest that gives a platform to 'incredible' monochrome photography around the world. The contest, which is in its...
You Won’t Believe Our Writer’s Eyelashes After She Tried a Trending Lash Serum
Don’t you envy people who have naturally gorgeous eyelashes? I do. I mean, I suppose my own lashes could be worse, but they could also be a lot better. In their natural state, they’re just kind of, well, there. There are plenty of mascaras that will give you long, lush lashes, but in reality, they can only do so much.
