ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Polarized Sunglasses#Lenses#Brand Marketing#Americans
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This Serum To Make Dark Spots ‘Disappear’

If you’ve already stocked up on more spot-lightening products that you can fit on your shelves, you know too well: dark spots are a stubborn skincare concern to treat. Dark spots on the skin, also known as hyperpigmentation, can come about for a number of reasons that include pregnancy, hormonal changes, exposure to UV light, and aging. No matter what the reason for them, it may be your constant skincare pursuit to help fade and get rid of them. Dealing with dark spots can be frustrating, but knowing which ingredients the experts themselves rely on to lighten spots can help. Dermatologists swear by this serum to make dark spots disappear.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

12 best kids’ sunglasses that protect little eyes from harmful rays

Nothing quite screams summer like investing in a new pair of sunglasses. But it’s not just adults who need to consider their eyewear. Before your children go running out the door, make sure they’re armed with a pair of sunglasses.While we want to encourage children to embrace the great outdoors, akin to the importance of sun cream, eye safety is paramount. “Even on cloudy days, our children’s eyes can be exposed to UV radiation,” explains Giles Edmonds, Specsavers clinical services director. UVA rays can pass through the eye’s cornea and reach the lens and retina, and while UVB rays can’t...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fatherly

What Causes Dark Circles Under The Eyes? A Dermatologist Explains

Poets say the eyes are the mirrors of the soul, but there’s more to the eye than the eyeball itself — in fact, a lot can be told from an eye’s surroundings. It can go both ways: A puffy or droopy eye can serve as a tell for somebody who’s been partying loads … or who’s been up three nights in a row with the baby. So, what causes dark circles under the eyes and undereye bags, should you ever be worried that your eye bags are a sign of a health issue, and how can you get rid of undereye bags permanently? This is what you need to know.
HEALTH
The Independent

12 best under-eye masks that tackle dark circles, bags and wrinkles

They say that the eyes are the windows to the soul. If that’s the case, what do our sleep-deprived, perpetually exhausted under-eye bags say about us?Exhausted and burnt out are terms that instantly come to mind. But in our defence, our blinkers are put through an exponential amount of work. From staring at spreadsheets for hours on end to trying to keep them open on a Thursday night during a Netflix binge. Not to mention the plight of incoming hay fever season (joy) and the glorious allergies that come with the terrain. With this in mind, a bit of TLC...
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Now that's green energy! Retired couple discover natural way to warm their home without turning the heating on by covering the entire outside of their semi-detached in a climbing plant

A retired couple have found the ultimate example of green energy - with their home becoming covered and 'accidentally' insulated by a climbing ivy plant. Grandparents-of-25 Michael and Teresa Lye did try to tame the Virginia creeper plant growing on their south London home when they first moved in nearly four decades ago.
ENVIRONMENT
sciencealert.com

Human Skin Didn't Always Fear The Sun, Not Until A Huge Change 10,000 Years Ago

Human beings have a conflicted relationship with the Sun. People love sunshine, but then get hot. Sweat gets in your eyes. Then there are all the protective rituals: the sunscreen, the hats, the sunglasses. If you stay out too long or haven't taken sufficient precautions, your skin lets you know with an angry sunburn. First the heat, then the pain, then the remorse.
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

From an adorable picture of a cheetah mother and her cubs to a shot of a gorilla who 'stares into your soul': The astonishing winners of the 2022 Black and White Photo Awards revealed

These photographers prove they don't need all the colours of the rainbow to create truly mesmerising work. Their photography has been honoured in the Black and White Photo Awards 2022, a photography contest that gives a platform to 'incredible' monochrome photography around the world. The contest, which is in its...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy