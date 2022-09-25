Albert Pujols ‘doesn’t have any problem’ with fan keeping 700th homer ball
The fan who caught Albert Pujols’ 700th home run ball is playing finder’s keepers — and Pujols doesn’t seem to mind it.
Pujols belted two homers against the Dodgers to join the 700 club Friday, entering an exclusive group with only three other members: Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds.
But the person who caught the 42-year-old veteran’s home run ball left Dodgers Stadium after the ball was authenticated, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold , leaving Pujols without his record-breaking ball.
The Cardinals veteran, though, doesn’t “focus on material stuff.”
“Souvenirs are for the fans. I don’t have any problem if they want to keep it,” Pujols said to reporters Friday . “If they want to give it back, that’s great.”
The future Hall of Famer plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season after a legendary 22-year career.
