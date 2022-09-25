Albert Pujols ‘doesn’t have any problem’ with fan keeping 700th homer ball

The fan who caught Albert Pujols’ 700th home run ball is playing finder’s keepers — and Pujols doesn’t seem to mind it.

Pujols belted two homers against the Dodgers to join the 700 club Friday, entering an exclusive group with only three other members: Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds.

But the person who caught the 42-year-old veteran’s home run ball left Dodgers Stadium after the ball was authenticated, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold , leaving Pujols without his record-breaking ball.

The Cardinals veteran, though, doesn’t “focus on material stuff.”

“Souvenirs are for the fans. I don’t have any problem if they want to keep it,” Pujols said to reporters Friday . “If they want to give it back, that’s great.”

Albert Pujols celebrates after hitting his 700th homer in the Cardinals’ win over the Dodgers. Getty Images

The future Hall of Famer plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season after a legendary 22-year career.