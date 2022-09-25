Read full article on original website
WIBW
Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
WIBW
Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
WIBW
Wamego community to band together for Match Day in October
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego community will band together in early October for the annual Match Day benefit. The Wamego Community Foundation says it will host its fourth annual Match Day to benefit the community on Oct. 6. It said all donations between $25 and $5,000 will be eligible for a 50% match from about $80,000 in available matching funds.
Bees swarm downtown Emporia after honey spill
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A warning from local Emporia officials is urging people to “bee safe” following the arrival of a swarm of bees. According to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, the spilling of a five-gallon bucket of honey has created a “golden buffet” for the local bee population. This has resulted in a massive […]
WIBW
Topeka’s YMCA wants to buy building back from City of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The last standing Topeka YMCA building located at 3635 southwest Chelsea Drive, is in jeopardy. CEO of YMCA Topeka, Glenn Haley says he hopes for the YMCA to stay at its current location, but it’s not up to him since the YMCA doesn’t own the building.
WIBW
History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted the first inaugural Kansas statewide Pride Festival. The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a march from the Capitol building to Evergy Plaza. Many residents of NE Kansas came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for this meaningful moment. Logan Hildebrand, Executive Communications...
WIBW
Community member comes to the rescue after Emporia bee-tastrophe
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia community member has come to the rescue after a small bee-tastrophe. The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center says an amazing community member is setting up traps on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, in the alley between 600 Commercial and Merchant St. to take care of a bee infestation.
WIBW
TPAC begins Topeka Jazz Concert series
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Jazz Concert Series opened Sunday at the Topeka Performing Arts Center with KC vibraphonist, Peter Schlamb, and his quintet. Joining Peter in the series opener were KC musicians Matt Otto (saxophone), Matt Villinger (piano), DeAndre Manning (bass) and Ryan Lee (drums). Peter is a...
WIBW
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
WIBW
GTP hosts second annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a packed house today as keynote speakers encourage people to be more equitable in the work place. The event lasted from 9am to 3pm Tuesday at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort. The Greater Topeka Partnership stands behind diversity, equity and inclusion and believes...
WIBW
Community Thanksgiving Foundation accepts donations for 55th annual dinner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation is now accepting donations for the 55th annual holiday dinner. Members of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation say they are preparing for the 55th annual dinner to be served at Ag Hall in the Stormont Vail Event Center on Thursday, Nov. 24.
WIBW
Family Service and Guidance Center receives $4 million grant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family Service and Guidance Center received a generous grant this week. It is a a four year, $4 million dollar grant from the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration. FSGC says the money, and a new certification as a Comprehensive Community Behavioral Health Clinic, will...
Oktoberfest is set for Friday and Saturday in Junction City
Vendors, activities, contests, entertainment will all be part of the Oktoberfest in downtown Junction City Friday and Saturday. Coordinator Justin Hoover said it will be like a big backyard party, "with tents down the middle of main street and great entertainment." Hoover said there was one schnitzel vendor last year,...
WIBW
Washburn holds retirement reception for Dr. Jerry Farley
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lasting legacy was at the center of a celebration Monday night at Washburn University. The University held a retirement reception for outgoing president Dr. Jerry Farley. Dr. Farley is stepping down at the end of this month after 25 years, the longest term of any...
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Couple serves Washburn students for 24 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Craig and Janene Freerksen started working with students here at Washburn University 24 years ago and they’re still going strong. “We had the privilege to come to Washburn in 1998,” he said. Through the years, Freerksen has seen a major transformation on the Washburn...
WIBW
L.A. business owner returns to share story, advice to Washburn students
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Los Angeles business owner returned to Kansas to share his success story with college students on Monday, September 26, at Washburn University. Washburn students heard from the co-owner of the Los Angeles skincare company “Mindi Walters Skincare” and Topeka native Christopher Szamosszegi. He...
WIBW
Homicide victims honored by friends, families at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and families of homicide victims took to Lake Shawnee to raise awareness and honor their loved ones Sunday. Dawn Belville hosted an event at the Ted Ensley Gardens Sunday, giving friends and families an opportunity to share stories about their loved ones who were victims of homicide.
WIBW
Wamego Police search for missing 17-year-old
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. The Wamego Police Department says it has asked for the public’s assistance on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to find missing 17-year-old Sarah White. WPD indicated that White left her Wamego home several days ago and has not...
Emporia gazette.com
Public picks winner at Food-A-Palooza
“It’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy the day and enjoy some good food,” said Clarence “Frenchie” Frye, Flinthills Mall General Manager. “We absolutely love it. We started the food truck rallies just after COVID. It gives awareness to these small business food trucks, and we love seeing so many people here.”
WIBW
Crews respond to possible electrical fire in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a possible electrical fire Tuesday morning in central Topeka. Firefighters were called around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to a three-story house at 1261 S.W. Tyler on a report of smoke in the basement. Initial reports indicated the smoke may have been coming from a...
