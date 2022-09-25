WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego community will band together in early October for the annual Match Day benefit. The Wamego Community Foundation says it will host its fourth annual Match Day to benefit the community on Oct. 6. It said all donations between $25 and $5,000 will be eligible for a 50% match from about $80,000 in available matching funds.

WAMEGO, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO