Woodlands Online& LLC
10 Secluded Trail
Bathroom(s): 3.0 Total Area: 3648 Sq. Ft. Nestled in a gorgeous, gated community in Woodlands' highly-sought after Grogans Mill, this luxurious, newly constructed, Mediterranean masterpiece with a stunning water view provides the ideal location in the No.1 place to live in the U.S! Situated on the largest lot in the community, the popular Isabel floor plan clad in striking neutral stucco and sturdy tile roof, showcases sleek yet majestic architecture with inviting wrap-around balconies offering quiet, scenic views. Indoors, a touch of modernity combined with sophisticated warmth are reflected in this transitional home with a commercial grade elevator. Brilliant wood floors, high ceilings; gourmet kitchen with top-level granite, expansive cabinetry, gas range; grand owners' retreat with fabulous bath offering stand-alone tub, massive shower & amazing custom closet create the ultimate standard in luxury living. Spacious guest beds, study, sizable patio and yard large enough for pool complete this home with SUPER LOW TAX RATE!
Woodlands Online& LLC
Benefit Concert Featuring Lonestar at Dosey Doe - The Big Barn in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Northwest Assistance Ministries’ (NAM’S) Jeans & Jewels is kicking off its annual series of events with a pre-gala benefit concert featuring Grammy-nominated and CMA-winning Country music group LONESTAR on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Dosey Doe – The Big Barn, in The Woodlands.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Genealogy at Central Library: Tamina, TX Exhibit, and Speaker
CONROE, TX -- The Genealogy and Local History Room at the Conroe Central Library will be hosting documentary photographer and author Marti Corn as she discusses what may be the oldest Freedman’s town in Texas – Tamina. Corn is the author of The Ground on Which I Stand, which documents residents of Tamina, and records their oral histories about growing up in a community where many of their newly freed slave ancestors built homes in 1871.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Meador Branch Library Has A Digital Sign!
CONROE, TX -- Commissioner Walker was honored on September 15th at Meador Branch Library. Staff members and Friends of the Library thanked him for their new digital sign and message board and held a Ribbon Cutting Dedication. The Meador Branch Library was built in 1991 and has been a fixture in the Willis community for the last thirty years. The library offers programs like their popular story times, computers for use and printing, and a diverse collection of books, audiobooks, and movies in physical and online formats. Commissioner Walker knows the vital role local libraries play in the community and was proud to provide Meador Branch Library with their new upgraded sign.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Former TWHS student-turned-filmmaker donates proceeds from film’s opening to Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Scholarship
THE WOODLANDS, TX – A former Woodlands High School student recently threw a fundraising gala and debut screening of an original short film that she created. Positive, a film inspired by the events of COVID, was shot in the Woodlands in May with an entirely Houston-based cast and crew.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Live Music! September 27 - October 1 - Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar
--------------- Cole Stephens - Wednesday Singer-Songwriter "Pass The Boot" Please note that this concert will take place at theDosey Doe Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar. Don't delay! Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show will be an additional $5. BIO:. Sample Music:. ———————————...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – September 26 - October 2, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “Fall: that beautiful time of year between heat stroke and frostbite.” – Anonymous. There are some amazing events happening all week long as we hit our first full week of autumn. Enjoy this ‘sweet spot’ of weather with some indoor and outdoor fun. Here’s but a sampling!
Woodlands Online& LLC
When to Call Your Local AC Repair Services Company
Just because your air conditioning unit is still doing the job of keeping your home or business relatively cool on a hot day, does not necessarily mean that it is working properly. While there are a few things you can check yourself, there are a few telltale signs that it is time to call in the professionals who specialize in ac repair services. In Conroe, TX and the surrounding areas, those specialists are TCS AC & Heating. Here are a few issues that signal you should get on the phone with them right away to schedule an appointment.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Food Bank Event Raises Up to ONE MILLION MEALS for Neighbors in Need
2022 Shootout Hunger Committee: Dan Roberts - B&L Pipe Co., Cheri Huber - Greater East Montgomery County Chamber, Rick Botello - Enterprise Holdings, George Waggoner - First National Bank Texas, Wayne Cox - B&L Pipe Co., and Heath Konesheck - B&L Pipe Co. pose with Kelly Holmes - MCFB Chairman of the Board and Kristine Marlow - MCFB President & CEO.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Art Class for Kids - Pencil Pastel Watercolor and Beyond: Ages 6- 8
Enrollment is always open! Jump in at any time! If you want to experience a touch of everything, or if you are just plain indecisive, this is the perfect ART class for you! You'll get to work with a variety of media including watercolors, pencils, pastels, acrylics and more. It is the most popular class at Cordovan Art School for budding artists!
Woodlands Online& LLC
SVN | J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston Represents The Purchase Of 26+ Acres In Trinity, TX, For $1 Million
TRINITY, TX -- J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston, one of the nation’s premier brokerage firms, represented an investor buyer in the purchase of 26.66 acres in Trinity, Texas. Sobi Qazi, Associate Broker of SVN | J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston, represented the buyer in this...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Great Wolf Lodge Ready To Splash Down on Texas Gulf Coast
WEBSTER TX -- – Families across central and southeast Texas, and along the Gulf Coast, looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled family getaway opening in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, broke ground today on a new resort in Webster, Texas. Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas in Webster will be the company’s second indoor water park resort in Texas and 22nd resort in North America. Located in Harris County, the 532-room resort with a 95,000 square-foot indoor water park will sit on 27 acres east of the Gulf Freeway and south of the NASA Bypass, becoming a major part of the Flyway at Clear Creek development.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Woodlands Online High School Football at Planet Ford Stadium: Westfield vs Dekaney - 09/29/22
THE WOODLANDS TX -- Woodlands Online High School Football at Planet Ford Stadium: Westfield vs Dekaney - 09/29/22. Hal Watson Air Conditioning Company, Inc. Hal Watson A/C Company has been serving The Woodlands area including Montgomery County, North Harris and surrounding counties for over 50 years. Hal Watson A/C Company specializes in sales and se...
Woodlands Online& LLC
How To Hire The Best Licensed Plumber In Texas
Finding a licensed plumber in Texas can be difficult. There are several factors to consider when finding the right professional. Here at My Guys Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, we offer full-service plumbing help. Read on for tips on how to hire licensed plumbers without breaking your wallet. ENSURE THE...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Shenandoah alerts residents to energy bill credit
SHENANDOAH, TX - The City of Shenandoah put out the word to all of its residents that Entergy is offering Texas customers one-time credit off energy bills to combat rising costs. A one-time $150 bill credit will be available for qualifying customers on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Woodlands Weather This Week – Back to the 80s
THE WOODLANDS, TX – It’s been a long time coming, but we’re finally facing a full week of temperatures not breaking the 80s for their highs. Once we get through today and it’s high of 94 (we’re already on the downside of it), we won’t see any high temperatures of over 90 for at least a week.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Woodlands Online High School Football at Planet Ford Stadium: Spring vs Benjamin Davis - 09/29/22
THE WOODLANDS TX -- Woodlands Online High School Football at Planet Ford Stadium: Spring vs Benjamin Davis - 09/29/22. The Woodlands Dental Group is the most comprehensive dental practice in The Woodlands, TX. Since 1985, families have placed their trust in The Woodlands Dental Group & Orthodontics. Our experienc...
Woodlands Online& LLC
MCHD Offers Chance To Learn Life Saving Skill Free-Of-Charge
CONROE, TX -- Montgomery County Hospital District is offering free CPR classes in an effort to educate as many people as possible in the life-saving skill. CPR in the first few minutes of sudden cardiac arrest can save a person from disability and death. The more members of the community we can educate on CPR, the safer community we can become.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Woodlands Test Prep Congratulates Area National Merit Semifinalist Students
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Woodlands Test Prep congratulates all students who have achieved Semifinalist status in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. All of these students have worked hard to reach the top levels of the scholarship program. The Company especially congratulates the FOUR students with whom it has worked with as they prepared for this scholarship competition including Brooke McMullan, Jack Pittenger, David Udoh, and Emily Valerio. Semifinalists will go on to compete for Finalist standing, and from there, become National Merit Scholars. Woodlands Test Prep wishes these students all the best as they continue on in the competition.
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Volleyball: District 13-6A | Week 9 Rankings
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Going into Week 9, here are the 13-6A district volleyball rankings. After a sweep against Willis, The Woodlands holds an 8-0 record with a 29-8 overall ranking. No. 2 – Grand Oaks. Only taking a loss from The Woodlands, Grand Oaks holds a 7-1...
