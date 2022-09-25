Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
KWTX
Central Texans in rehab celebrate their progress as local hospital marks National Rehabilitation Awareness Week
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans who ended up in rehabilitation for a myriad of reasons, including disease, stroke, brain aneurisms, amputations and spinal cord injuries got a chance to celebrate how far they’ve come since leaving the hospital as Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco hosted a rehab reunion party.
AARP poll finds skepticism from older residents about direction Texas is headed
AUSTIN, Texas — In a recent poll, AARP found that more than half of the people they polled at age 50 or over believe the state of Texas is headed in the wrong direction. According to the poll, 34% said they believe the state is on the right path while 60% think otherwise.
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Central Texas drought felt 15 feet underground
WACO, Texas — Even 15 feet under, the cheese at Brazos Cheese Valley in Waco, Texas has felt the impacts of the lack of rain in Central Texas. Kevin Durkin, the owner of Brazos Valley Cheese, houses his dairy products in a cave he dug himself. In there, the cheese ages like fine wine.
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like every state, Texas has a set schedule for when it distributes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the state's Health and Human...
epbusinessjournal.com
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Mobile homes are a vital source of affordable housing for around 2 million Texans. But as Texas cities grow, many mobile home parks are being closed and redeveloped, pushing out longtime residents. “They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.”...
WacoTrib.com
Deep-rooted child obesity issue in Texas and Waco area offers no quick fixes
Mike Osborne — better known in Waco as Chef Oz — runs his culinary arts classes at University High School like a restaurant, with pots and pans clanging, students bustling about and the smell of freshly cooked food filling the nostrils of all who enter the classroom-turned-kitchen. At...
KWTX
Baylor professor shares research behind National Daughter’s Day, Waco daughter reflects on her duty as a daughter
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University assistant professor shares her research and new podcast about the role of ‘daughtering’ to shed light on this overlooked relationship and holiday--National Daughter’s Day. “Daughter’s Day is about giving our daughter recognition for the work that they do to make our...
Texas population growth expected to put strain on water supply
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown says its current water infrastructure will meet demand through 2052, and until 2057 with proper conservation efforts. But with more people expected to keep moving to the area, the City is trying to plan further ahead and keep up with demand. This...
O'Rourke is Hoping these Other Events will Close the Gap With Abbott for Texas Governor
Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. You may be aware that Democratic challenger and Republican Governor Greg Abbott will debate for the one and only time this Friday, September 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. The event will be broadcasted and streamed online.
fox44news.com
Bell County Senior Expo coming Sept. 27
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texas businesses, organizations and activities are looking to make Bell County a “senior friendly” place to live. The 2022 Bell County Senior Expo will be held at the Bell County Expo Center this Tuesday, September 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
LIST: Central Texas pumpkin patches, fall events for 2022
Though it may not feel like autumn for us in Central Texas, it's not going to stop us from celebrating this beautiful season.
texasstandard.org
Report: Texas has the most major power outages of any state in the U.S.
An environmental advocacy group’s report warns “as extreme weather events become more common and electrical infrastructure continues to age, the number of outages is only likely to increase.” This report says Texans already experience more power outages than any other state. Diego Mendoza-Moyers, business reporter covering energy,...
KWTX
‘It’s just disrespectful:’ Overgrown, unkept cemetery in Marlin upsets former residents; city responds to lack of care
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A former Marlin resident drove by Marlin Calvary Cemetery Thursday morning to check on his loved ones’ graves when he saw extremely tall grass covering headstones of the entire cemetery. “It’s sad,” Jay Grams said. “It’s pathetic and disrespectful to the people who have bought...
United States Department of Veterans AffairsIs Opening In Killeen Texas
Here in Killeen, Texas we definitely want to make sure that our soldiers are well taken care of. Fort Hood is the largest base and down to the street from most cities in Central Texas, we take a lot of pride in knowing that the majority of Central Texas consists of the military.
Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas
Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Texas?
When I was a kid, I'd beg my parents to stay home alone while they ran errands or went on dates. I'm pretty sure they stopped dragging me everywhere with them when I was about 10 or 11 years old. I didn't stay alone overnight and I was always instructed to keep the doors locked and not to answer the landline if anyone called.
KWTX
Central Texas school district takes precautions after threat reported on campus
GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - Gholson Independent School District officials are assuring students and parents the campus is safe and secure while they investigate a reported threat. Gholson Superintendent Heather McCartney told KWTX News 10 a report of a student making a threatening comment was received through the district’s anonymous alert system Thursday, and that the threat was quickly investigated.
