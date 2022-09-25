ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Central Texas drought felt 15 feet underground

WACO, Texas — Even 15 feet under, the cheese at Brazos Cheese Valley in Waco, Texas has felt the impacts of the lack of rain in Central Texas. Kevin Durkin, the owner of Brazos Valley Cheese, houses his dairy products in a cave he dug himself. In there, the cheese ages like fine wine.
Bell County Senior Expo coming Sept. 27

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texas businesses, organizations and activities are looking to make Bell County a “senior friendly” place to live. The 2022 Bell County Senior Expo will be held at the Bell County Expo Center this Tuesday, September 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Report: Texas has the most major power outages of any state in the U.S.

An environmental advocacy group’s report warns “as extreme weather events become more common and electrical infrastructure continues to age, the number of outages is only likely to increase.” This report says Texans already experience more power outages than any other state. Diego Mendoza-Moyers, business reporter covering energy,...
Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas

Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Texas?

When I was a kid, I'd beg my parents to stay home alone while they ran errands or went on dates. I'm pretty sure they stopped dragging me everywhere with them when I was about 10 or 11 years old. I didn't stay alone overnight and I was always instructed to keep the doors locked and not to answer the landline if anyone called.
Central Texas school district takes precautions after threat reported on campus

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - Gholson Independent School District officials are assuring students and parents the campus is safe and secure while they investigate a reported threat. Gholson Superintendent Heather McCartney told KWTX News 10 a report of a student making a threatening comment was received through the district’s anonymous alert system Thursday, and that the threat was quickly investigated.
