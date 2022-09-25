Farrell’s offense explodes in first half to lead Steelers past Hickory

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Farrell High School football team scored 35 points in the first half to take a big lead and never looked back as the Steelers topped Hickory 35-0.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Kylon Wilson would open the scoring for Farrell on their first drive on a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0.

The Steelers would double their lead on their next drive when Kabron Smith hit Wilson on a 54-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0.

Farrell’s defense would get in on the scoring when Zaire Thomas returned a fumble for a touchdown to give Farrell a 21-0 lead.

It was the Steelers’ first shutout of the season.

With the win, Farrell improves to 4-1 while Hickory drops to 2-3.

