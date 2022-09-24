Utah routs Arizona State football in ASU's first game without Herm Edwards

ASU football's first game since firing Herm Edwards was not a close one as the Sun Devils fell to Utah, the defending Pac-12 champions, 34-13 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Saturday night.

Cameron Rising threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first quarter and the Utes never looked back in dominating Arizona State in Shaun Aguano's first game as the Sun Devils' interim coach.

More: Moore: Arizona State should call Urban Meyer after blowout loss to Utah

Utah amassed 462 yards in the game. ASU had 267. The Sun Devils were held to six yards rushing in the game.

ASU fell to 1-3 with the loss. It is the first time the Sun Devils are 1-3 after four games since 1994.

Utah is now 3-1.

ASU plays at USC next week. Utah hosts Oregon State.

Final score: Utah 34, ASU 13

ASU football scores touchdown late vs. Utah

The Sun Devils got their first touchdown of the game with 2:06 left in the game when Emory Jones connected with tight end Messiah Swinson on an 11-yard touchdown pass.

ASU's drive took 10 plays and went for 45 yards over 3:23.

The touchdown came on a 4th & 7 play.

Score: Utah 34, ASU 13 (2:06 left in game)

ASU's Emory Jones throws second interception of game vs. Utah

The Sun Devils were able to march down the field on their next possession, but Emory Jones threw an interception at the Utah 2-yard line for ASU's third turnover of the game.

It is Jones' second interception of the game.

The Utes went up 34-6 on a 28-yard field goal by Jordan Noyes to cap a nine-play, 24-yard drive that took 4:11 off the clock.

Tavion Thomas rushed for 19 yards on the drive.

Score: Utah 34, ASU 6 (10:49 left in game)

ASU defense stands strong on Utah drive

ASU had to punt after 4-play, 20-yard drive and then it appeared as if Utah would add to its lead after a Cameron Rising pass to Thomas Yassmin for 72 yards.

The Sun Devils' defense, however, stood strong near the goal line and stopped Rising and the Utes on a 4th and goal from the 2-yard line to keep the score at 31-6.

ASU's offense, however, gave the ball right back to Utah when Elijhah Badger fumbled the ball at the end of the third quarter.

Badger was also assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in frustration after the turnover.

We have a Tavion Thomas sighting for the Utes.

The star Utah running back saw his first action of the game on Utah's next possession, rushing for five times for 40 yards on the drive.

Utah later extended its lead on an 11-yard run by Jaylen Dixon.

The scoring drive took nine plays and went for 74 yards. It lasted 3:56.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said that Thomas not playing in the first half was a "coach's decision."

The Sun Devils now trail 31-6.

Score: Utah 31, ASU 6 (6:16 left in third quarter)

ASU football comes up short on fourth down vs. Utah

ASU couldn't capitalize on the next possession as Utah added to its sack total against Emory Jones and the Sun Devils.

ASU elected to go for it on 4th and 8 at the Utah 29, but the Utes tackled Jones after just a three yard run.

ASU has had trouble giving Jones time to throw all night long and the big play on this drive came when Cole Bishop sacked Jones for an 11-yard loss on a 2nd &10 play.

ASU could have attempted a field goal to pull within 24-9 and make it a two possession game, but interim coach Shaun Aguano elected to try to pick up the first down on 4th and 8.

ASU forces turnover from Cameron Rising, Utah

The Sun Devils had another 3-and-out to start the second half, but there defense stepped up on the Utes' opening drive of the half, with Timarcus Davis intercepting Cameron Rising at the ASU 48 to give Arizona State a short field in its attempt to narrow the scoring gap in this game.

Both quarterbacks have now thrown an interception in this game.

Will the play help ASU get going against Utah?

Utah dominates first half against Arizona State

One only has to look at the numbers to see that the first half was dominated by Utah in the Pac-12 game against Arizona State in Tempe on Saturday night.

Utah had 16 first downs in the first 30 minutes of the game; ASU had six.

Utah was 5-for-9 on third downs; ASU went 1-for-5.

The Utes had 252 total yards. ASU had 59.

Cameron Rising threw for 179 yards for Utah on 16-for-20 passing.

Emory Jones was 7-for-15 for 69 yards for Arizona State.

Utah had 73 yards rushing in the first half; ASU had -10.

The time of possession also went the Utes' way: 18:55 to 11:05.

And of course the scoreboard reads Utah 24, Arizona State 6.

A strong start to the second half (ASU gets the ball) is critical for the Sun Devils to try to get back into this game and to just build some confidence in the program.

The Sun Devils were able to connect on a 47-yard field goal by Carter Brown as time expired in the first half to pull within 24-6.

The kick just snuck inside the right upright for the Sun Devils.

ASU's drive went for five plays and 24 yards in 44 seconds, giving Arizona State a least a little momentum going into the half.

ASU will receive the ball to start the second half.

Score: Utah 24, ASU 6 (end of first half)

Utah responded with an impressive drive before the half to extend its lead against the Sun Devils.

Utah's drive went for 10 plays and 75 yards and lasted for 4:01.

Ja'Quinden Jackson ran for two yards for the touchdown.

Utah is 5-for-9 on third down in the game.

ASU had Utah in a couple of third-and-long situations, but couldn't stop the Utes from completing passes for first down on both of those plays.

Score: Utah 24, ASU 3 (:44 left in first half)

Daniyel Ngata gave the Sun Devils a jolt with a 58-yard kickoff return to start the next possession, but ASU couldn't take full advantage of the opportunity when its drive stalled on a couple of errant passes from Emory Jones.

Still, the Sun Devils managed to get on the board with a 36-yard field goal from Carter Brown to pull within 17-3.

ASU's drive went six plays and for 24 yards and took 2:18 off the clock.

There is 4:45 left in the second quarter. Can ASU stop Utah from adding to its lead?

Utah tight end Brant Kuithe is on crutches on the sideline and Tavion Thomas still hasn't played in the game for the Utes.

Score: Utah 17, ASU 3 (4:45 left in first half)

Utah extended its lead with a 23-yard field goal by Jordan Noyes, but ASU's defense has to consider it a win after holding the Utes to the three points.

Utah's drive went for eight plays and 26 yards and took 4:03 off the clock.

The Sun Devils will receive to start the second half, so they could really use a great end to the first half to try to get back in this game.

Score: Utah 17, ASU 0 (7:03 left in second quarter)

Interception ends ASU's drive against Utah

The Sun Devils appeared to finally have some life against the Utes on the next drive after a hands-to-the-face 15-yard penalty on Utah helped keep ASU's drive alive and after a 14-yard run by Xazavian Valladay.

It didn't last.

ASU QB Emory Jones threw an interception to give Utah the ball back.

It is Jones' first interception of the season.

A facemask penalty on ASU helped give Utah great field position at the ASU 31 to start Utah's possession.

ASU forces Utah to punt to open second quarter

The Sun Devils forced Utah to punt on their first possession of the second quarter, which is a positive. Can the team now respond by getting something going on offense?

ASU's offensive line appears to be getting manhandled by Utah so far in this game.

The Sun Devils would love to get something going on the ground, but can the offensive line get the job done in run blocking?

ASU's Xazavian Valladay has two carries for -1 yards in the game.

In 12 plays on offense for ASU, Utah has five tackles for loss. The Utes' defense has just been destroying ASU's offense.

ASU's offensive woes continue against Utah

It hasn't been a good start for the Sun Devils against the Utes in their game Saturday night at Sun Devils Stadium.

Utah holds a 14-0 lead over ASU after the first quarter and a 9-1 advantage in first downs.

Yes, Arizona State got just one first down in the first 15 minutes of the game.

Utah has 137 total yards in the game, while ASU has -5. ASU had 19 yards passing in the first quarter and -24 yards rushing.

Cameron Rising is carving up ASU, going 10-for-12 passing with two touchdowns.

Utah had 103 yards passing in the first quarter.

Utah is 3-for-5 on third down in the game and ASU is 1-for-4.

Utah appeared to lose tight end Brant Kuithe to injury on the final play of the first quarter.

All the breaks appear to be going Utah's way so far in the game against Arizona State.

Utah scored a touchdown on a fourth-and-1 play from the 6-yard line when tight end Dalton Kincaid snatched the ball away from ASU defender Timarcus Davis on a pass from Cameron Rising, who was in great position for an interception in the end zone.

ASU did force a fumble on the possession with a big hit, but the Utes were able to recover it and continue their drive.

Utah also appeared to have a false start penalty on that fourth-and-1 from, but the officials granted coach Kyle Whittingham a timeout.

Interestingly, we have not seen Tavion Thomas yet in the game for Utah, which has been going with Jaylon Glover and Micah Bernard as its running backs.

We have not heard a reason why Thomas is not in the game for the Utes.

Utah's scoring drive went for 14 plays and 70 yards and took 6:15 off the clock.

Utah has 8 first downs in the game. ASU doesn't have any.

Score: Utah 14, ASU 0 (3:16 left in first quarter)

Mistakes costing ASU football early vs. Utah

An offensive pass interference penalty negated a big third-down gain for the Sun Devils on the ensuing possession, forcing Arizona State to punt the ball again.

ASU has -9 yards on its first two possessions. It has been penalized two times for 30 yards.

Not an ideal start.

Needless to say, this next possession is critical for the Arizona State defense.

The Sun Devils gave Utah a short field for its second possession of the game.

A 15-yard late-hit penalty after the first play of the Utes' drive made the field even shorter.

Cameron Rising and Utah took advantage, throwing a touchdown pass on a flea flicker on the second play of the drive for 29 yards to Dalton Kincaid to give Utah the lead, 7-0.

The drive took just two plays for Utah and went for 53 yards. Just 22 seconds went off the clock.

So much for that good start for ASU. Can the Sun Devils respond and get something going on their second possession?

Score: Utah 7, ASU 0 (11:41 left in first quarter)

Utah, ASU punt on first possessions of Pac-12 game

Utah's Jaylon Glover rushed for 11 yards on the first play of the game for the Utes, reminding the Sun Devils of the 258 yards they gave up to Eastern Michigan RB Samson Evans last week.

ASU, however, then stopped the Utes from getting another first down and forced Utah to punt.

Utah's Tavian Thomas interestingly did not play on the Utes' first possession, as Utah went with Glover.

ASU has been outscored 10-6 in the first quarter this season, so getting off to a good start against Utah would be huge.

The Sun Devils, however, went 3-and-out on their first possession, not being able to capitalize off stopping Utah. ASU QB Emory Jones was sacked twice on Arizona State's opening possession.

The game against Utah marks the first game for the Sun Devils without Herm Edwards as the head coach, and the first with Shaun Aguano as the interim coach .

Aguano had been the running backs coach on Edwards' staff.

Edwards was fired after ASU lost to Eastern Michigan last week and a lot of coaching speculation has surrounding the program since.

A former high school coach in Arizona, Aguano looks to energize the program.

Will ASU play with renewed energy against the Utes?

There really isn't any pressure, so perhaps that could help the Sun Devils against the Utes in the game.

As for who could be ASU's next coach, here’s a list of potential candidates for the job , as well as odds .

Kalani Sitake , Urban Meyer , Deion Sanders , Mike Norvell and even Kliff Kingsbury have been mentioned among the potential candidates to replace Herm Edwards.

But what if the team surprises under Aguano ?

The game can be seen at 7:30 p.m. MST time on ESPN.

Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Tom Luginbill (reporter) will be the announcing crew for the game.

The Sun Devils are a 15.5-point underdog in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

ASU is +500 on the money line in the game.

Utah is -625.

The over/under for the game is set at 52.5 points.

Most sites are predicting a Utah victory and taking the Utes to cover the point spread.

One site gives Utah a an 83.4% chance to win the game.

Interestingly, one site's formula predicts a close game, with Utah winning, 39.4, 33.2 .

The Arizona Republic's Michelle Gardner previewed and predicted the outcome of the game in her ASU vs. Utah scouting report .

The Arizona State football team is encouraging fans to wear black for its Pac-12 opener against Utah on Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium.

It's following suit with its uniform for the game against the Utes in Tempe.

ASU football will wear black uniforms with gold jersey numbers and names, logos and helmets in the game.

Utah football vs. Arizona State series history

ASU is 22-10 all-time against Utah, but the Utes have won the last two games in the series, including a .35-21 win over the Sun Devils last season.

Utah also beat ASU in 2019, 21-3. Both of those games were in Salt Lake City.

The Sun Devils beat the Utes in Tempe the last time the teams faced off in 2018, 38-20.

ASU beat Utah 11 straight times between 1977 and 2014.

ASU, Utah records this season

The Sun Devils are 1-2 on the season, coming off a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan, a loss that ended up costing Herm Edwards his job as coach.

The team lost to Oklahoma State in Week 2 of the season in Stillwater, 34-17.

It defeated NAU in its first game of the season, 40-3.

Utah is 2-1 on the season after winning its last two games, a 35-7 win over San Diego State on Sept. 17 and a 73-7 win over Southern Utah on Sept. 10.

It opened the season with a 29-26 loss to Florida on the road.

Pregame reading for ASU vs. Utah college football game

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Utah routs Arizona State football in ASU's first game without Herm Edwards