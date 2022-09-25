Read full article on original website
Fans should be very excited about the newest Lakers signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into training camp with an unbalanced roster that is naturally going to limit how far the team can go this upcoming season. Los Angeles simply has too many guards and not enough wings, cannot defend well and cannot shoot threes. Rob Pelinka didn’t have...
Why it makes sense for the Cleveland Browns to call Joe Schobert
Joe Schobert fits perfectly in the Cleveland Browns’ defensive system. The Cleveland Browns are without Anthony Walker for the rest of the year. While Walker wasn’t a force against the run, nor did he create any real help in the pass rush department, what he did well was command the center of the field. His ability to limit passing lanes underneath and gobble up anyone who did catch a ball was invaluable.
Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game
The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
