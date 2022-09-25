Joe Schobert fits perfectly in the Cleveland Browns’ defensive system. The Cleveland Browns are without Anthony Walker for the rest of the year. While Walker wasn’t a force against the run, nor did he create any real help in the pass rush department, what he did well was command the center of the field. His ability to limit passing lanes underneath and gobble up anyone who did catch a ball was invaluable.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO