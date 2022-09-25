Read full article on original website
Bees swarm downtown Emporia after honey spill
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A warning from local Emporia officials is urging people to “bee safe” following the arrival of a swarm of bees. According to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, the spilling of a five-gallon bucket of honey has created a “golden buffet” for the local bee population. This has resulted in a massive […]
Stark differences present in hazing discipline across the country
Editor’s note: Emporia police are investigating a reported locker room hazing incident involving members of the Emporia High School football team, and in the weeks since the incident was first reported, USD 253 administrators have refused to answer basic questions about student safety. Middletown High School, located in Middletown, Pennsylvania, recently reported a hazing incident involving sexual battery which occurred on school grounds. This is how the Middletown school district administration and board of education are handling the case.
City of Emporia unveils results of recent citywide operations survey
The results of a recent citywide survey will go a long way in helping city administration improve operations at every level. The survey was sent out to local residents back in August and City Manager Trey Cocking was very pleased with the response as right around 480 community members offered feedback. According to Cocking the largest response came in central Emporia, which he says is not a surprise.
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, but farmers say it won't be enough to help out in the long run.
Public picks winner at Food-A-Palooza
“It’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy the day and enjoy some good food,” said Clarence “Frenchie” Frye, Flinthills Mall General Manager. “We absolutely love it. We started the food truck rallies just after COVID. It gives awareness to these small business food trucks, and we love seeing so many people here.”
Walk to End Alzheimer’s and Community Health Fest coming to Lyon County Fairgrounds Saturday
The Lyon County Fairgrounds will be busy Saturday. The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be taking place beginning at 8:45 am with registration, followed by a special ceremony at 9:45 am and the walk at 10 am. Organizer Erin Blocker says the walk will again take place on the path around the fairgrounds.
Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
Emporia hosting Rural Rise Summit beginning Wednesday
A big three-day conference begins Wednesday in Emporia. The Rural Rise Summit is focused on economic development in rural areas. Presentations begin Wednesday afternoon and continue through lunchtime Friday, with information on telecommunications programs, the “future of rural ecosystem building,” advocacy efforts, Main Street communities including Emporia, conversations on diversity and equity and information about so-called micropolitan area economies. Several question-and-answer sessions are included along with facilitated discussions.
Staffing, recruitment matters ahead for USD 253 Emporia Board of Education
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has an update on staffing as part of its regular meeting Wednesday. Board members will learn more about the district’s staffing changes right before the school year began last month, as well as early information about class sizes and work to recruit employees to the district’s open positions.
Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
Pet memorial will be unveiled in Junction City
Junction City Animal Shelter officials will unveil a pet memorial at South Bark Dog Park on St. Marys Rd. Monday at 5:30 p.m. The unveiling is open to the public.
History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted the first inaugural Kansas statewide Pride Festival. The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a march from the Capitol building to Evergy Plaza. Many residents of NE Kansas came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for this meaningful moment. Logan Hildebrand, Executive Communications...
National Teacher’s Hall of Fame Radio Auction
THE 31st ANNUAL KVOE NATIONAL TEACHERS HALL OF FAME RADIO AUCTION IS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17th. 14 KVOE AND 96.9 FM WILL ONCE AGAIN BE BROADCASTING THE EVENT LIVE, BEGINNING AT 6:05PM, FROM THE INDUSTRIAL BRANCH OF THE EMPORIA STATE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION. WE’LL BE LIVE ON LOCATION TAKING YOUR BIDS...
Oktoberfest is set for Friday and Saturday in Junction City
Vendors, activities, contests, entertainment will all be part of the Oktoberfest in downtown Junction City Friday and Saturday. Coordinator Justin Hoover said it will be like a big backyard party, "with tents down the middle of main street and great entertainment." Hoover said there was one schnitzel vendor last year,...
Emporia High briefly evacuated after small gas leak in new science wing
A small gas leak at Emporia High prompted a short evacuation of the full school building Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire responded shortly after 9:30 am. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says issues were noted in a fixture. He says the situation was handled smoothly. USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren...
Dana Chandler to be tried for murder a 3rd time
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Court documents obtained by 13 NEWS indicate plans to retry accused murderer Dana Chandler are in the works. The motion was made in a document filed Thursday, Sept. 22, by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. The document was filed in Shawnee County District Court.
Crews respond to possible electrical fire in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a possible electrical fire Tuesday morning in central Topeka. Firefighters were called around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to a three-story house at 1261 S.W. Tyler on a report of smoke in the basement. Initial reports indicated the smoke may have been coming from a...
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
Emporia High girls tennis finish third in home tournament
The Emporia High girls tennis team finished in third place at its final home tournament of the season Monday. Kali Keough finished in second place in singles play with a 3-1 record. The doubles team of Lillee Frank and Peyton Chanley finished sixth with a 2-2 record. The doubles team...
