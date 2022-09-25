The results of a recent citywide survey will go a long way in helping city administration improve operations at every level. The survey was sent out to local residents back in August and City Manager Trey Cocking was very pleased with the response as right around 480 community members offered feedback. According to Cocking the largest response came in central Emporia, which he says is not a surprise.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO