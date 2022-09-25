ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Louisiana Avenue shut down as hundreds march for a change in violence

By Dawson Damico
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IqU7h_0i9BM0JX00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – On Saturday, the organization Highways and Hedges set up a march against violence down Louisiana Avenue from Carmel Drive down back to the ministry church.

Highways and Hedges is a nonprofit organization built around faith in its march for hope to end violence in the community.

Scott home caught fire after homeowner left trash burning unattended

Hundreds of people were present and participated in the march. Highways and Hedges Lafayette director, Benjamin Rhodes, said this is a monumental moment for a community that has not seen anything like this before.

President of the organization, Montez Powell, said their mission is to help take the hate out of man’s heart.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“Our organization, it cleans man,” Powell said “This is how we take crime out of the streets. We deal with the issues in man’s heart. The root of it is sin.”

“It’s monumental,” Rhodes said. “Especially for the community of Lafayette, Louisiana because they have not seen something of this magnitude. You haven’t seen hundreds of people walking the streets saying ‘I have been converted, I have been changed’, and they actually live it.”

Rhodes emphasized this moment, saying it helps city officials and police with their efforts to ensure safety in the community as well.

“The police take crime off the streets. Highways and Hedges take crime out of the hearts of mankind,” Rhodes said. “That way we bring down the recidivism rate of our prison system. When we bring people into our organization, prison no longer becomes a revolving door. It becomes a door they came out of and the only reason they go back is to bring hope to those that are still there.”

Highways and Hedges takes pride in what they are doing and hope what they are doing can make a difference for others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 14

Stop The Madness
3d ago

no matter who marches, why they march, blame the music.. was it that bad back in the day? I believe it's worst now..to many lil pups getting off the porch to soon

Reply
5
AllAmericanhere
3d ago

go march somewheres else if you march marching the streets of Louisiana ave and get hit dont get mad and shout law suit. not a place to protest

Reply(3)
3
ghostbuster
3d ago

Why not go march on Martin Luther king where most of the shootings are?

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest made in connection with Shelley Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Shelley Street near Evangeline Street. Kelvin Wallace, 55, faces charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Police say the gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Carmel Drive#Klfy Daily Digest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPEL 96.5

Traffic Alert: Closures on Interstate 10, US 90 and Verot School Road Highlight Week

There are three heavily-traveled roadways that have lane closures happening this week - Interstate 10, US 90, and Verot School Road. All this week, the inside shoulder and inside lane on I-10 eastbound from mile marker 112 to mile marker 114 in St. Martin Parish - between Breaux Bridge and Henderson - is being closed DAILY from 6:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews are paving the asphalt. No detour is necessary but you can expect delays and please be mindful of the traffic slowdowns expected in that area.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after juvenile among two shot on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Madison Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. An adult and juvenile were shot and both are expected...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy