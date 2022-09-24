Read full article on original website
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs drop 3-1 match to Falcons
FRESNO, Calif. – Scoring its quickest goal of the season, the Fresno State soccer team was unable to hold a slim lead at the half on Sunday against Air Force at Bulldog Soccer Stadium. The Falcons scored three second-half goals to flip the game. How It Happened. Before either...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs back from bye week for game at UConn
(40,000) - East Hartford, Conn. Fresno State Game Notes (PDF) | UConn Game Notes (PDF) | Mountain West Weekly Release (PDF) Fresno State Weekly Press Conference | Ultimate Broadcast Guide. MEDIA COVERAGE. TV - CBSSN. Play-By-Play - Meghan McPeak. Analyst - Christian Fauria. Sideline - Justin Walters. Radio - Bulldog...
gobulldogs.com
Fresno State third after two at Nick Watney Invitational
KINGSBURG, Calif. – Aided by a bogey free 7-under first round from junior Matthew Sutherland, the Fresno State men's golf team is in third following 36 holes on Monday at the Nick Watney Invitational hosted at Kings River Golf and Country Club. Leading by two shots at the turn...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs second through first round at Red Sky Classic
WALCOTT, Colo. – The Fresno State women's golf team turned in one of three under-par scores during the first round of the Red Sky Classic on Monday. Shooting a 1-under par 287, the Bulldogs sit tied for second, two strokes off the lead. Harriet Lynch leads the 'Dogs and...
gobulldogs.com
Kickoff information announced for Oct. 8 contest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Mountain West and Fox Sports Network announced on Monday the Bulldogs' kickoff time and TV selection for the Oct. 8 contest at Boise State. Fresno State and Boise State will kickoff at 7:45 p.m. MT/6:45 p.m. PT on FS1. Monday's announcement fills one of the...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs open season with Nick Watney Invitational
Format: Stroke play/54 holes/5-count-4 (36/Monday) Dates: Sept. 26-27 (Mon.-Tues.) Golf Course: Kings River Golf & Country Club (Par: 71, Yardage: 6,623) Location: Kingsburg, Calif. Live Scoring: GolfStat.com. Fresno State Lineup. Individuals: Jake Aberle, Andrew Lee, Ryan Mendez. Participants. Cal Baptist, Cal State Fullerton, CSUN, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Grand Canyon, Long...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs welcome Aztecs, travel to Rebels
Sept. 27, 2022 • 6 P.M. PT • Save Mart Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Stats • Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateVB) Sept. 29, 2022 • 6:30 P.M. PT • Cox Pavilion • Las Vegas, Nev. Watch: Mountain West Network. Live: Live...
Bulldog Breakdown: Von Webb back as assistant for Fresno State basketball
This will be his second stint at Fresno State after coaching in the early 2000s under Ray Slopes.
Ref who blew Cal-Notre Dame call was never suspended, worked next game after all
According to college football analyst Roxy Bernstein, the ACC doesn't plan to make public acknowledgment of the blown call.
Upworthy
These hilarious team photos of the Santa Clara cross country team will make your day
Most people's images of athletes are that they're strong, serious and confident. And team photos normally display that essence of strong and disciplined personalities. However, the Santa Clara Men’s Cross Country team opted to go in a different direction with their team headshots. Citius Mag, which documents the sport of distance running, collaborated with the team and produced a series of photos that show the humorous and playful side of its star athletes, reported SB Nation. The headshots were filled with smoldering expressions, frightening eyes and distinct mustaches. Each team member understood the humor and played along with these headshots, which became viral on the internet.
Hanford Sentinel
Jeremy Freitas inducted into Hanford 'Hall of Fame'
The Longﬁeld Center and the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department presented the 15th Annual Hall of fame program on Saturday morning. The awards, meant to be an inspiration to Hanford’s youth, are given out every year to individuals in the professional or athletic ﬁelds that have made signiﬁcant contributions to the City of Hanford and its youth.
Do you know how Fresno was founded?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lot of people live in Fresno…but many might not know how the city was first founded The City of Fresno was first founded by the Pacific Railroad Company in 1872, according to historical records. Historians say, Leland J. Stanford, a director of the railroad was on a scouting expedition and […]
KSBW.com
Teen shot while leaving North Monterey County High football game
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a non-deadly shooting that took place near a high school football game. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - September 26) According to the sheriff's office, two juveniles made threats to another teen at the North Monterey County High...
New Huckleberry's location opens in northwest Fresno
A new spot for breakfast and lunch is now open in northwest Fresno. Huckleberry's held its grand opening Monday morning on Shaw near Blythe.
Student found with an unloaded gun at Bullard High School in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/ KGPE) – A student brought a gun onto the campus of Bullard High School in Fresno on Monday, according to a statement released by the Fresno Unified School District. Officials with Fresno Unified said that a resource officer made contact with the student who had the gun to find that it was unloaded. School […]
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands of motorcycling mourners honor Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger
STOCKTON, Calif. - Despite warnings not to gather, thousands gathered over the weekend to honor the life of Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger. The motorcycling mourners came from all over the state for the six-hour funeral service at Stockton's 99 Speedway. "History happening in Stockton for a Bay Area legend,...
AdWeek
Brianna Mellon Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fresno sports anchor Brianna Mellon is leaving ABC owned station KFSN after three years. Mellon joined the station in 2019. She said...
NBC Bay Area
Traffic Advisory for Tuesday in Santa Clara Due to Mexico-Colombia Game at Levi's Stadium
A traffic advisory has been issued by the Santa Clara Police Department for Tuesday for Levi's Stadium and the surrounding area due to the soccer match being played there. The soccer match is between the Mexican Men's National Team and the Colombia Men's National Team as part of the MexTour Sendoff Series leading up to the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Expanding its San Jose Footprint
A new Mountain Mike's Pizza is coming soon to 670 River Oaks Parkway, becoming its ninth San Jose location.
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
