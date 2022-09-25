ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Does tech-giant Apple still own 3,600 acres of forestland in Brunswick County? What we know

By Gareth McGrath
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ndr3z_0i9BJCmn00

In 2015, Apple unveiled the iPhone 6.

That same year, the California-based technology giant teamed up with an environment group to buy 3,600 acres of forestland bordering the Green Swamp in Brunswick County. The purchase, funded by Apple, was the smaller component in a deal that also included the group buying 32,000 acres of forest in Maine.

Apple said the purchase was part of its broader environmental push to assist in maintaining the nation's working forests while managing them in a sustainable way. The goal was to keep the forests in production, using the timber as packaging for the company's multiple high-tech computer, phone and watch offerings, with a long-term plan of rehabilitating the pocosin forest and eventually turning it over to a third party for management.

Along with serving as a wood source and wildlife habitat, pocosin forests are carbon sinks − capturing and storing carbon dioxide from decomposing organic material that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere and contribute to global warming and climate change.

More: Power of peat: Why environmentalists are pushing to restore NC's pocosin wetlands

Seven years and eight versions of the iPhone later, with the latest iPhone 14 released this month, what's the status of the forest tracts?

Work in progress

The Conservation Fund spokesperson Val Keefer said "there's not much happening right now" while the environmental group owns the land, during what she stated last week via email was an "interim ownership" window.

She added that the site, which the fund calls "Brunswick Forest," is being managed under the "Sustainable Forestry Initiative." That work has included planting 185,000 trees across 300 acres, including 40 acres of native longleaf pine and Atlantic white cedar that provides a home for the rare Hessel's hairstreak butterfly .

More: King of the reefs: Will climate change help the invasive lionfish expand north of NC?

"Once the project is complete, the Brunswick Forest will connect to the 17,000-acre Green Swamp Preserve , improving biodiversity and connectivity for wildlife in the area," Keefer wrote. That preserve is managed by The Nature Conservancy .

According to The Conservation Fund, the Brunswick site includes 629 acres of wetlands and 9 miles of streams. Besides the Hessel's hairstreak butterfly, the site is home to Venus' flytraps and other threatened carnivorous plants along with providing habitat for a range of other rare birds and animals, according to a natural resource assessment commissioned by the fund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EhTm9_0i9BJCmn00

As was first announced when the forest was purchased and hinted at by Keefer, The Virginia-based environmental group intends to turn the site over to a third party for long-term management.  The land is already protected by a conservation easement, guaranteeing it will remain a forest.

Natural partners would seem to be The Nature Conservancy, which manages the neighboring Green Swamp Preserve, and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission , which often takes over lands purchased or donated by environmental groups like The Nature Conservancy and N.C. Coastal Land Trust .

Officials for both organizations said they couldn't recall any recent conversations with the fund or Apple, and a request for comment from Apple about the Brunswick forest site wasn't returned.

Keefer said The Conservation Fund hoped to "have some more info/activity to share with you in a few months."

Recycling and ditching the plastic

In its 2022 environmental progress report , Apple reiterated its commitment to use responsibly sourced wood fiber in its packaging and increase the global supply of those responsible materials.

"Through partnerships with The Conservation Fund and World Wildlife Fund, we’ve protected and improved more than 1 million acres of working forests in the U.S. and China," states the report. "In fiscal year 2021, these forests generated enough responsibly sourced fiber to balance all the fiber used in our packaging."

The report also states that in fiscal year 2021 the company used 257,000 metric tons of packaging. Of that amount, 63% came from recycled fiber; 33% from responsibly sourced virgin fiber (like the Brunswick and Maine forests); and 4% was plastic.

Reporter Gareth McGrath can be reached at GMcGrath@Gannett.com or @GarethMcGrathSN on Twitter. This story was produced with financial support from 1Earth Fund and the Prentice Foundation. The USA TODAY Network maintains full editorial control of the work.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Does tech-giant Apple still own 3,600 acres of forestland in Brunswick County? What we know

Comments / 2

Related
WilmingtonBiz

Tenants Operating And Staffed At New Brunswick Industrial Center

After about a decade of sitting empty and unused, Brunswick County’s International Logistics Park of North Carolina is finally active with its first tenants moved in. The industrial site’s three tenants – Precision Swiss Products, Lowe’s Companies and Tri-Tech Forensics – have each recently moved into the newly completed International Commerce Center at the park.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County recognizes ‘source water protection week’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officials in Brunswick County are celebrating “source water protection week”. The county says to maintain clean water, you should manage household hazardous waste properly — such as cleaners, paints, vehicle fluids, fertilizers and pesticide. You should never put anything hazardous down...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Brunswick County, NC
Business
County
Brunswick County, NC
foxwilmington.com

UNCW nanosatellite captures 5,000th photo from space

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The UNCW Center for Marine Science has been working hard over the past year to capture images of our oceans and waterways from space. The high-resolution photos are captured by UNCW’s first nanosatellite, Seahawk-1, using a small sensor within it called HawkEye. This month,...
WILMINGTON, NC
borderbelt.org

Inflation pinches this Columbus crab shack

At 18, De’Maya Berry started selling seafood from home to earn money before pursuing graduate school. At 26, she has expanded, turning her dream into a restaurant in southeastern North Carolina. Maya’s Crab Shack, located in the eastern Columbus County community of Riegelwood, serves crab legs, shrimp and grits,...
RIEGELWOOD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Brunswick Town#Tech#The Green Swamp#The Conservation Fund#Ema
WilmingtonBiz

Hurricane Ian Impacts Could Reach Carolinas On Thursday

Category 3 storm Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba early Tuesday morning and could impact the Carolinas by Thursday. The storm is projected to cause life-threatening storm surge to communities along the west coast of Florida beginning Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. By Thursday or Friday, the...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
WMBF

Over 1,200 people sign up for Myrtle Beach emergency mass notification system

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s new emergency mass notification system could be put to the test with Hurricane Ian churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The city launched the new safety tool just a couple of weeks ago. The city said it will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Development proposal expands by 912 units

Murder trial for man accused of stabbing Wilmington woman to death in 2019 underway. Martin Jarmond: A career of firsts, launched by a life-changing phone call (1on1 with Jon Evans) Updated: 4 hours ago. UNCW alum Martin Jarmond is the guest on the new episode of the "1on1 with Jon...
WILMINGTON, NC
coastalreview.org

Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors

The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
NEWPORT, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina

Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Star News

Star News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy