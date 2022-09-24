Tropical Storm Ian forecast to 'rapidly strengthen' as it pushes toward Florida

Read full article on original website
See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed
Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
Hurricane Ian continues to gain strength as powerful Category 3 storm
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan gets latest tracking on Hurricane Ian Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking Hurricane Ian as it gets closer to making landfall. Hurricane Ian made its landfall on Cuba as a category 3 storm Tuesday morning as it continues on its...
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Tropical Storm Ian to explode into Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, forecasters say
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to rapidly escalate into a category four hurricane as it travels toward Florida, forecasters said Sunday. The storm is expected to undergo "rapid intensification" before Florida starts feeling its effects later this week, according to Fox Weather. The storm is currently producing roughly 50 mph winds, but that is expected to intensify to 120 mph and 140 mph by Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as Category 3 storm
Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida after it made landfall in western Cuba. The Category 3 storm is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray shares the forecast and the threat of storm surge.
Ian forecast to be major hurricane, headed for Florida
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Ian is headed for Cuba, then the Gulf of Mexico. “On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to pass well southwest of Jamaica today, and pass near or west of the Cayman Islands early Monday
Track Hurricane Ian's path as the major storm takes aim at Florida's west coast
Hurricane Ian is set to take aim at Florida's west coast as early as Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday as it made landfall in western Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the hurricane center said. The storm is expected to remain a major hurricane when it reaches Florida's west coast, it said.
Millions in Florida urged to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears
SARASOTA, Fla., Sept 27 (Reuters) - Residents of Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday boarded up homes, packed up their vehicles and headed for higher ground as Hurricane Ian drew near, threatening to bring a deadly storm surge and more than a foot of rain to some areas.
Tropical Storm Earl to strengthen as Atlantic basin heats up
Hot on the heels of Hurricane Danielle, Earl has formed near the Caribbean Sea, and may become the next hurricane in the Atlantic. After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
Hurricane Ian on path toward Florida after making landfall in Cuba
Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 storm, after rapidly intensifying in strength overnight.
wfit.org
Tropical Storm Ian Threatens Florida But Uncertainty Persists
Tropical Storm Ian formed over the southeastern Caribbean Sea late Friday night. The storm is forecasted to strengthen over the next few days as it tracks northwestward toward the Southern Gulf of Mexico, and although the exact track of Ian is uncertain, impacts are expected along Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane
President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale...
Tropical Storm Ian is "rapidly intensifying," could hit Florida as major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to "rapidly strengthen" this weekend and could hit Florida early next week as a major hurricane, according to forecasters. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Ian was moving across the central Caribbean Sea....
Hurricane Ian leaves Cuba without power, takes aim at Florida
Powerful Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction and caused a widespread blackout in Cuba on Tuesday, while Florida residents braced for a direct hit from the "extremely dangerous" storm that is already pummeling the US state with high winds. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it expects Ian to gain strength before hitting the west coast of Florida on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" major hurricane.
Tornadoes 'possible' in Florida as Hurricane Ian moves into Cuba
The National Hurricane Center on Monday said tornadoes are "possible" into Tuesday across the Florida Keys and southern and central Florida as strong winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian batter western Cuba.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Ian Intensifies, Florida's West Coast at Risk
The recent storm threat may follow an "unusual route" into Florida. The storm, which is intensifying, is on schedule to travel from the Caribbean to Florida's west coast, which is an uncommon but not unheard-of route. We review six of the most powerful storms to strike Florida's Gulf Coast. Extreme...
Cuba in the dark after hurricane knocks out power grid
HAVANA (AP) — Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. Authorities were working overnight to gradually restore service to the country’s 11 million people, according to a statement from Cuba’s Electric Union. Power was initially knocked out to about 1 million people in Cuba’s western provinces, but later the entire grid collapsed. Ian hit a Cuba that has been struggling with an economic crisis and has faced frequent power outages in recent months. It made landfall as a Category 3 storm on the island’s western end, devastating Pinar del Río province, where much of the tobacco used for Cuba’s iconic cigars is grown. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated and others fled the area ahead of the arrival of Ian, which caused flooding, damaged houses and toppled trees. Authorities were still assessing the damage, although no fatalities had been reported by Tuesday night.
The Post and Courier
Puerto Rico seeks a U.S. waiver to allow for more fuel shipments to the island
Puerto Rico's governor has requested the U.S. government waive a federal law and allow more fuel shipments to the island over concerns of a dwindling supply of diesel in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
