Florida State

Tropical Storm Ian forecast to 'rapidly strengthen' as it pushes toward Florida

By Steve Garrison sgarrison@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago
CNN

See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed

Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Tropical Storm Ian to explode into Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, forecasters say

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to rapidly escalate into a category four hurricane as it travels toward Florida, forecasters said Sunday. The storm is expected to undergo "rapid intensification" before Florida starts feeling its effects later this week, according to Fox Weather. The storm is currently producing roughly 50 mph winds, but that is expected to intensify to 120 mph and 140 mph by Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida after it made landfall in western Cuba. The Category 3 storm is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray shares the forecast and the threat of storm surge.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Track Hurricane Ian's path as the major storm takes aim at Florida's west coast

Hurricane Ian is set to take aim at Florida's west coast as early as Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday as it made landfall in western Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the hurricane center said. The storm is expected to remain a major hurricane when it reaches Florida's west coast, it said.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Earl to strengthen as Atlantic basin heats up

Hot on the heels of Hurricane Danielle, Earl has formed near the Caribbean Sea, and may become the next hurricane in the Atlantic. After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
ENVIRONMENT
wfit.org

Tropical Storm Ian Threatens Florida But Uncertainty Persists

Tropical Storm Ian formed over the southeastern Caribbean Sea late Friday night. The storm is forecasted to strengthen over the next few days as it tracks northwestward toward the Southern Gulf of Mexico, and although the exact track of Ian is uncertain, impacts are expected along Florida’s Gulf Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane

President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale...
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Hurricane Ian leaves Cuba without power, takes aim at Florida

Powerful Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction and caused a widespread blackout in Cuba on Tuesday, while Florida residents braced for a direct hit from the "extremely dangerous" storm that is already pummeling the US state with high winds. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it expects Ian to gain strength before hitting the west coast of Florida on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" major hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Ian Intensifies, Florida's West Coast at Risk

The recent storm threat may follow an "unusual route" into Florida. The storm, which is intensifying, is on schedule to travel from the Caribbean to Florida's west coast, which is an uncommon but not unheard-of route. We review six of the most powerful storms to strike Florida's Gulf Coast. Extreme...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Cuba in the dark after hurricane knocks out power grid

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. Authorities were working overnight to gradually restore service to the country’s 11 million people, according to a statement from Cuba’s Electric Union. Power was initially knocked out to about 1 million people in Cuba’s western provinces, but later the entire grid collapsed. Ian hit a Cuba that has been struggling with an economic crisis and has faced frequent power outages in recent months. It made landfall as a Category 3 storm on the island’s western end, devastating Pinar del Río province, where much of the tobacco used for Cuba’s iconic cigars is grown. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated and others fled the area ahead of the arrival of Ian, which caused flooding, damaged houses and toppled trees. Authorities were still assessing the damage, although no fatalities had been reported by Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
