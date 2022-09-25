MOON TOWNSHIP — The Robert Morris Colonials (7-9, 0-4 Horizon) welcomed Cleveland State (5-10, 2-2) to a Horizon league battle that Robert Morris is looking for their first win in Horizon League play. But they couldn’t figure out the Vikings Tuesday evening as they fell 3-1. The Colonials got off to a strong start in the first set as Abby Ryan started the match with a kill, and the Colonials would grab a couple more points to go out to a 5-4 lead.

