Moon, PA

colonialsportsnetwork.com

Colonials Fall Short in Four Sets Against Cleveland State

MOON TOWNSHIP — The Robert Morris Colonials (7-9, 0-4 Horizon) welcomed Cleveland State (5-10, 2-2) to a Horizon league battle that Robert Morris is looking for their first win in Horizon League play. But they couldn’t figure out the Vikings Tuesday evening as they fell 3-1. The Colonials got off to a strong start in the first set as Abby Ryan started the match with a kill, and the Colonials would grab a couple more points to go out to a 5-4 lead.
colonialsportsnetwork.com

Robert Morris Secures First Horizon League Win of 2022 against Detroit Mercy

MOON TOWNSHIP — Through the first three games of conference play, the Robert Morris women’s soccer team was winless until the Colonials secured their first Horizon League victory of 2022 against Detroit Mercy, 2-1. Over the past week, head coach Chris Shaw and the Colonials (6-2-3, 1-2-1 Horizon) made adjustments in preparation for its return to the North Athletic Complex against Detroit Mercy (4-6-1, 2-2 Horizon).
