Carbondale, IL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

kbsi23.com
Grocery store coming to Cairo, 1st time in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – Men of Power-Women of Strength and other southern Illinois organizations are teaming together to bring a grocery store to the city of Cairo. It is named Rise Community Market and will be the first grocery store in close to 7 years. Men of Power-Women of...
Herald & Review
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
See Inside Illinois Tiny Airbnb with Catfish, Deer & Butterflies
If you love catfish, deer and butterflies, you need to see a tiny Illinois Airbnb next to a gorgeous lake that has all of that and much more. I found this Tiny House on the Lake located near Carbondale, Illinois on Airbnb. This place might be tiny, but the wildlife interaction possibilities are massive as the pond is full of fish, plus there are deer and butterflies everywhere.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale organization holds Fall Fest
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Fall Fest was in full effect at the Carbondale Lenus Turley Park for the Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern Illinois on Saturday. It was an opportunity for those in the community to learn about organizations and upcoming events in the Carbondale area while also getting a chance to support local businesses.
wpsdlocal6.com
Human remains found near hotel in Illinois
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Human remains were found early Sunday morning in a wooded area near a hotel in West City, Illinois, according to a WCFN News report. The West City Police Department responded to the 900 block of West Washington Street, near the Country Garden & Suites, at 7:34 a.m., where unidentified human remains were later located, according to the report.
kbsi23.com
Safety hazards close Market Square Art Park in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A small park in Paducah is closed until further notice due to safety hazards. Market Square Art Park is located at 117 ½ South 2nd Street. Due to identified safety hazards, fencing has been placed across the front of the park to prevent the public’s access, according to the City of Paducah.
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River booth raises money for missing boater's family
PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River is organized to raise money for local charities. One booth is dedicating the money they raise to the family of a local man who has been missing since March after his boat capsized. "It's Barbecue on the River. It's a donation of charity,...
KFVS12
Human remains found near wooded area in West City, Ill.
WEST CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - The discovery of human remains is under investigation in Franklin County, Illinois. According to West City Police, the unidentified remains were found near a wooded area on the 900 block of West Washington Street. Someone called police just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25...
wfcnnews.com
Site work begins on Marion's new Olive Garden location
MARION - Construction crews officially began clearing land today for a new Olive Garden location in Marion. According to Glenn Clarida, Director of Economic Development and Municipal Planning in Marion, site work is expected to be completed by the end of this Fall. Construction on the actual building will not...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Benton, IL. Public Safety Commissioner Charged With Carrying Concealed Firearm In Government Building –
On August 29, 2022, Donald Storey, former Illinois Department of Transportation (“IDOT”) employee, and current elected Public Health and Safety Commissioner for the City of Benton, Illinois, was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor of carrying a concealed firearm in a government building. This is Franklin County, IL....
kbsi23.com
Woman facing charges after police find crystal meth, Fentanyl in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A woman faces charges after police say they found her with crystal ice methamphetamine and Fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, faces two counts of delivery of Fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and possession of 15 to 100 grams of Fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Brownstown man killed in trench collapse in Centralia
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has announced a 54-year-old rural Brownstown man died during a Monday morning trench collapse on East Kerr Street at its intersection with North Poplar in Centralia. Darrell McCammack was reportedly covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at...
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Early morning multi-vehicle collision causes damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center
PADUCAH — An early morning accident involving multiple vehicles has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center and resulted in a closure on H.C. Mathis Drive. The Paducah Police Department announced in a social media post that inbound H.C. Mathis Drive is closed from from Lindsey St. to Parke Ave. for an estimated 2 hours.
cilfm.com
Marion woman arrested on drug charges
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion woman has been arrested for possessing large quantities of meth and fentanyl. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested Friday at her home in the 700 block of Circle Drive. Marion Police say their investigation began in mid-2021 when a confidential source was able to...
KFVS12
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
kbsi23.com
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
KFVS12
Northbound lanes of I-69 open again following SEMI crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County Emergency Management reports lanes are now clear after a crash blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 49 mile marker in Marshall County around the middle of the day Saturday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported I-69 cleared at 4:52 p.m. Saturday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Paducah hit and run, deputies looking for information
PADUCAH — A victim was flown to an out-of-state hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a hit and run accident, deputies say, and they're looking for help identifying the driver. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the area of Roy Lee...
westkentuckystar.com
Two hospitalized after shooting, standoff in Metropolis
An altercation Saturday night in Metropolis resulted in shots fired and two people hospitalized by the time the scene was cleared on Sunday morning. According to Metropolis Police, officers went to a home in the 400 block of West 20th Street just before 11 p.m. They said a 33-year-old man...
wrul.com
Two Arrested For Drug Possession
Two White County residents have been arrested following a traffic stop following the discovery of drugs in the vehicle they were driving. At around midnight Tuesday, an officer with the Carmi Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of Rock Bottom on Main Street. The driver of the vehicle, 38 year old April Bolin of Norris City was taken into custody for driving on a suspended license and possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle. The passenger, 42 year old James Wiggins of Carmi was taken into custody for possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of property.
