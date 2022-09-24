ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South San Francisco, CA

South San Francisco Vice Mayor Flor Nicolas to Host Virtual EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS Town Hall Meeting September 26th

By Editor
everythingsouthcity.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythingsouthcity.com

“Dia de Muertos/Day of the Dead-A Celebration in Art” Presented by the South San Francisco Cultural Arts Commission presents:

South San Francisco, CA September 26, 2022 Submitted by Ercie Santos, Cultural Arts Specialist, City of SSF. The South San Francisco Cultural Arts Commission presents:. “Dia de Muertos/Day of the Dead-A Celebration in Art”. In-person exhibit:. October 14 | 6:00PM-8:00PM. October 15 | 10:00AM-4:00PM. Extended Virtual Exhibit of selected art:...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
City
South San Francisco, CA
South San Francisco, CA
Government
NBC Bay Area

San Jose's Christmas in the Park to Return Without Ice Rink

The winter holidays are still a ways away but there’s already a big change coming for one longtime South Bay tradition. The Kristi Yamaguchi Downtown Ice Rink, a fixture near San Jose’s Christmas in the Park, won’t be part of the festivities this year. The traditional ice...
SAN JOSE, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Genentech and Partners Launch New Open-source Curriculum to Bring Biotechnology Education to Millions of High School Students

South San Francisco, CA September 26, 2022 Press Release. Futurelab+ is a $10 Million Expansion of Genentech’s Original South San Francisco Futurelab Program. South San Francisco, CA – September 26, 2022 – Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, today announced the launch of Futurelab+, a $10 million...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Local Scene: South Valley Symphony plays Oct. 9; Pumpkin Patch open now

South Valley Symphony will open its 49th season Sunday, Oct. 9 with a concert of music entirely by American composers. Maestro Anthony Quartuccio will lead the orchestra in a “Made in America!” program that will open with the National Anthem and include Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” music from Aaron Copland’s “Our Town,” Leonard Bernstein’s Suite from “West Side Story,” “A Festival Prelude” by Alfred Reed, “Behind Me Dips Eternity” by Henry Mollicone, selections from “The Force Awakens” by John Williams, and a salute to TV and cinema arranger Carl Strommen.
MORGAN HILL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Mayor#Town Hall Meeting#Host Virtual
sonomastatestar.com

Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park

Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Ponderosa Elementary School FUNdraises at Habit Burger Grill in Daly City September Thursday September 29th

South San Francisco, CA September 24, 2022 Submitted by Cindy Ko. Come on out this Thursday September 29th and enjoy some great food at HABIT BURGER GRILL 305 Gellert Ave Daly City between 10:30a to 10:30p and help support our Ponderosa Elementary School. Thanks to HABIT BURGER 20% of the proceeds will go to Ponderosa – your support is welcomed and needed! And HABIT BURGER GRILL has you covered for lunch and dinner and in between!
DALY CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
KRON4 News

Contra Costa County hosts Teachers of the Year Gala

(KRON) — The 50th Annual Teacher of the Year Gala took place last Thursday, and a familiar face was leading the ceremonies. On Thursday, teachers across Contra Costa County were recognized at the 50th Annual Teacher of the Year Gala, hosted by KRON4’s very own Reyna Harvey. Harvey said of the event, “Teachers, I feel, are […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Latina Winemaker in Livermore Trades Corporate Life for Wine

As the bin filled with pale-colored grapes began to tilt, Rosa Fierro used a rake to aid their descent onto a conveyer belt on their way to the juicer. She tasted the fruit inside her Livermore winery, giving a thumbs up to what she estimates will be her 11th vintage.
LIVERMORE, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday

A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New affordable housing community in Walnut Creek under construction

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Construction of a new affordable housing community in Walnut Creek continues on schedule. Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley is building townhomes for families earning low and moderate incomes. On Saturday, Kaiser Permanente volunteers helped out — from laying foundations to building rooftops. “We take off the suit […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy