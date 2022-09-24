South San Francisco Vice Mayor Flor Nicolas to Host Virtual EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS Town Hall Meeting September 26th

South San Francisco, CA September 24, 2022 Submitted by Cindy Ko. Come on out this Thursday September 29th and enjoy some great food at HABIT BURGER GRILL 305 Gellert Ave Daly City between 10:30a to 10:30p and help support our Ponderosa Elementary School. Thanks to HABIT BURGER 20% of the proceeds will go to Ponderosa – your support is welcomed and needed! And HABIT BURGER GRILL has you covered for lunch and dinner and in between!

DALY CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO