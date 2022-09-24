South San Francisco Vice Mayor Flor Nicolas to Host Virtual EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS Town Hall Meeting September 26th

Read full article on original website
Aurora sends shoplifters to jailDavid HeitzAurora, CO
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
How to Find Best Restaurants in SF Bay Area (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
October means the Pumpkin weigh-off and the 50th annual Art & Pumpkin Festival in Half Moon Bay, Ca is almost HereJames PatrickHalf Moon Bay, CA
Famous Fresh Udon Restaurant in Los Angeles - Marugame UdonDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
everythingsouthcity.com
“Dia de Muertos/Day of the Dead-A Celebration in Art” Presented by the South San Francisco Cultural Arts Commission presents:
South San Francisco, CA September 26, 2022 Submitted by Ercie Santos, Cultural Arts Specialist, City of SSF. The South San Francisco Cultural Arts Commission presents:. “Dia de Muertos/Day of the Dead-A Celebration in Art”. In-person exhibit:. October 14 | 6:00PM-8:00PM. October 15 | 10:00AM-4:00PM. Extended Virtual Exhibit of selected art:...
Celebrity chef Traci Des Jardins' new Bay Area restaurant El Alto suddenly closes after 6 months at Peninsula food hall
No explanation was offered for the closure.
calmatters.network
Planning Commission to hold community workshop on Stoneridge Mall framework process
The Pleasanton Planning Commission is set to hold a Stoneridge Mall framework workshop on Monday at 6 p.m. to review and accept public input on developing housing at the shopping center. The City Council had included the mall in its 2023-31 Housing Element site list to serve as a location...
everythingsouthcity.com
County of San Mateo Awarded $340,000 to Help Foster Youth With Housing Costs
South San Francisco, CA September 24, 2022 Press Release. Federal grant to assist young adults on road to independence. The County of San Mateo has been awarded $340,677 to provide housing assistance to youth who are transitioning out of foster care and are experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.
Bay Area has entered a lull in COVID-19 cases as outdoor events flood calendars
The uptick in outdoor events signals a more relaxed attitude at this stage in the pandemic, but may be concerning as we head into fall and this year’s flu season.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose's Christmas in the Park to Return Without Ice Rink
The winter holidays are still a ways away but there’s already a big change coming for one longtime South Bay tradition. The Kristi Yamaguchi Downtown Ice Rink, a fixture near San Jose’s Christmas in the Park, won’t be part of the festivities this year. The traditional ice...
everythingsouthcity.com
Genentech and Partners Launch New Open-source Curriculum to Bring Biotechnology Education to Millions of High School Students
South San Francisco, CA September 26, 2022 Press Release. Futurelab+ is a $10 Million Expansion of Genentech’s Original South San Francisco Futurelab Program. South San Francisco, CA – September 26, 2022 – Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, today announced the launch of Futurelab+, a $10 million...
Morgan Hill Times
Local Scene: South Valley Symphony plays Oct. 9; Pumpkin Patch open now
South Valley Symphony will open its 49th season Sunday, Oct. 9 with a concert of music entirely by American composers. Maestro Anthony Quartuccio will lead the orchestra in a “Made in America!” program that will open with the National Anthem and include Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” music from Aaron Copland’s “Our Town,” Leonard Bernstein’s Suite from “West Side Story,” “A Festival Prelude” by Alfred Reed, “Behind Me Dips Eternity” by Henry Mollicone, selections from “The Force Awakens” by John Williams, and a salute to TV and cinema arranger Carl Strommen.
sonomastatestar.com
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
everythingsouthcity.com
Ponderosa Elementary School FUNdraises at Habit Burger Grill in Daly City September Thursday September 29th
South San Francisco, CA September 24, 2022 Submitted by Cindy Ko. Come on out this Thursday September 29th and enjoy some great food at HABIT BURGER GRILL 305 Gellert Ave Daly City between 10:30a to 10:30p and help support our Ponderosa Elementary School. Thanks to HABIT BURGER 20% of the proceeds will go to Ponderosa – your support is welcomed and needed! And HABIT BURGER GRILL has you covered for lunch and dinner and in between!
COVID Dashboard: Omicron-targeting boosters widely available as Bay Area transmission reaches 'low' level
Local and state data on COVID-19
On-duty SF firefighter photographed wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' shirt, violated uniform policy
SFFD says the firefighter violated the department's uniform policy and that it immediately took action. Should political statements like this be allowed in the workplace?
What 'benign weather' in SF Bay Area forecast means
Fog - or what the weather service calls a "well-defined marine layer" - mark the start of this week.
Crowd control issues plague Day 1 of San Francisco's Portola music fest
Fans rushed over barriers at the Warehouse Stage when a bottleneck limited access.
Contra Costa County hosts Teachers of the Year Gala
(KRON) — The 50th Annual Teacher of the Year Gala took place last Thursday, and a familiar face was leading the ceremonies. On Thursday, teachers across Contra Costa County were recognized at the 50th Annual Teacher of the Year Gala, hosted by KRON4’s very own Reyna Harvey. Harvey said of the event, “Teachers, I feel, are […]
NBC Bay Area
Latina Winemaker in Livermore Trades Corporate Life for Wine
As the bin filled with pale-colored grapes began to tilt, Rosa Fierro used a rake to aid their descent onto a conveyer belt on their way to the juicer. She tasted the fruit inside her Livermore winery, giving a thumbs up to what she estimates will be her 11th vintage.
SFist
Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday
A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
New affordable housing community in Walnut Creek under construction
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Construction of a new affordable housing community in Walnut Creek continues on schedule. Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley is building townhomes for families earning low and moderate incomes. On Saturday, Kaiser Permanente volunteers helped out — from laying foundations to building rooftops. “We take off the suit […]
New renderings unveiled for BART's 2nd transbay crossing, Amtrak Capitol Corridor collaboration
Transit leaders say the $29 billion proposed project would finish by 2040. It's going to include two different types of rail technology.
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
