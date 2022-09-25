Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police identify suspect in deadly parking lot shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police identified the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in a convenience store parking lot. The shooting happened on September 13 in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. Police said 26-year-old Jordan Savage was killed in the shooting. Gelson Cruz,...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Hitting, Seriously Injuring Woman in Southington
Police have arrested a man that was involved in a hit-and-run crash resulting in serious injuries in Southington. Officials said 28-year-old Nicholas Gothberg, of Wolcott, turned himself in after learning of an arrest warrant against him in connection to an April pedestrian crash. A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured after...
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Person Accused of Killing Man in Waterbury Grocery Store Parking Lot
Police are looking for a 22-year-old that’s accused of fatally shooting a man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Colonial Avenue in Waterbury earlier this month. Officials said they were called to Waterbury Hospital around 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 after 26-year-old Jordan Savage was dropped off there with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead right before officers got there.
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Queen St. in Southington
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Queen Street in Southington on Tuesday night. Police were called to Queen Street around 6:20 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with injuries. According to investigators, 39-year-old David Sanabria, of Plainville, was driving a...
East Haven police searching for man who used machete to rob adult store
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who used a machete to rob an adult boutique. The robbery happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Romantix, located at 815 Foxon Rd., according to authorities. The suspect entered the store with the machete and then […]
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in Murder of Hartford Woman Arrested
Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a Hartford woman who was killed in a shooting in August. Hartford police have charged 31-year-old Weslie Mendez, of Hartford, with the murder of 29-year-old Adelaida Latorres-Toro and bond has been set at $2 million. Police responded to 73 Colonial St....
Register Citizen
Empty ATM stolen in New Haven found on Route 8 in Bridgeport, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A stolen ATM was discovered by transportation workers on a highway Monday, according to the Connecticut State Police. Members of a state Department of Transportation crew alerted the law enforcement agency after spotting an ATM on Route 8 in Bridgeport on Monday morning, according to state police. The ATM was reported to be empty.
NBC Connecticut
Man Charged After Ramming Car Into North Haven Police Cruisers
An Enfield man was taken into custody after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing into two North Haven Police cruisers. This all began when police came across a vehicle in the Dixwell Avenue area that was parked off to the side of the road. Officers found a man unconscious...
40-Year-Old Seriously Injured In 2-Vehicle I-84 Crash In Plainville
A 40-year-old Connecticut man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-84. The crash happened in Hartford County in the eastbound lanes near Exit 34 in Plainville at about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, Connecticut State Police said. A 2011 Harley-Davidson FLHX was traveling in the left center...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man pleads not guilty to alleged role in Southington motel robbery
SOUTHINGTON – A New Britain man has pleaded not guilty to home invasion and other charges for his role in the robbery of a man in April at a Southington motel. John Delgado, 48, of 110 Rockwell Ave., New Britain, entered his pleas before a Superior Court judge last week at the New Britain courthouse.
Video shows Connecticut trooper’s use of stun gun on man who later died
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper responding to a domestic violence report last month used her stun gun on a man continuously for over a minute, body-camera and dashboard-camera video released by the police shows. The man’s death four days later is under investigation. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, Connecticut, died unexpectedly in his sleep […]
Eyewitness News
Hamden woman struck by stray bullet while watching TV in her home
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Hamden woman was hit with a stray bullet while watching TV in her own home. It happened Saturday night at Butler and Goodrich Streets, near the New Haven town line. This is one of two shootings in Hamden Saturday night that were just a half...
NBC Connecticut
Mother, Infant Injured After Car Crash in Hartford
Fire officials said a mother and her infant were among those injured during a car crash in Hartford Tuesday night. Authorities said they were called to a two-car accident on Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a car that was hit and struck a pole. Two adults and one infant were...
NBC Connecticut
Attorneys for Man Paralyzed While in New Haven Police Custody File $100 Million Lawsuit
Attorneys for a man who was paralyzed in June when a New Haven police van without seatbelts made a sudden stop said they have filed a $100 million lawsuit on his behalf against the New Haven Police Department. Richard “Randy” Cox, 36, was being driven in a van to a...
Milford police search for owner of lost ring
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police announced on Facebook that they are in the possession of a lost ring, and they are trying to reunite it with its owner. The ring was found on West Main Street in the area of Wasson Field, according to their post. Police are asking that people share this story […]
Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement was called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in Butler Street and Goodrich Street areas after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots were fired […]
NBC Connecticut
Woman Hit by Stray Bullet While Inside Home in Hamden: Police
A woman was shot inside her Hamden home Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to Butler Street around 10 p.m. and located a female gunshot victim inside a home. According to police, there were multiple shots fired and a bullet came through the wall of the victim's home and...
2 Teens Killed In Multi-Vehicle Glastonbury Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Connecticut claimed the lives of two young people including an 18-year-old high school senior and a 15-year-old. The Hartford County crash, between a motorcycle and an SUV, took place in Glastonbury around 7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Hebron Avenue. According to Capt. Mark Catania,...
NBC New York
Conn. Carjacker Targeted Facebook Sellers, Uber Drivers in Gunpoint Robberies: Feds
A federal grand jury indictment could land a Connecticut man behind bars for more than a decade if he's found guilty in a series of armed carjackings over a five-month window earlier this year. Tihaja "TJ" Ortiz-Tucker was arrested back in July on a criminal complaint, now superseded by the...
Police: Hamden shooting left man with critical injuries
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with “critical injuries,” according to the Hamden Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to a reported shooting on Warner Street, where they located the man. He was suffering from multiple gunshot […]
